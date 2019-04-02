Finau pokes fun of Masters ankle injury with 'new shoe'

Tony Finau experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in a matter of seconds last year during the Masters Par 3 Contest, making a hole-in-one and then dislocating his ankle while celebrating the ace.

Finau played through the pain the rest of the week at Augusta National, remarkably finishing in a tie for 10th despite a lower left leg that eventually turned almost completely purple.

A year removed from the incident and preparing once again for a trip down Magnolia Lane, Finau and Nike teamed up to create signature shoe for the 29-year-old to wear at the year's first major, the Finau1 boot.

The incredibly high-topped shoe comes with the tagline, "For ankle support right when you need it most." And a hilarious video accompanying the "shoe release" makes it pretty clear Finau doesn't have any issues laughing at himself.

But just in case anyone out there was looking to snag a pair for themselves, Nike clarified that it was all a big April Fools' joke.

If it's true that time heals all wounds, Finau is hoping a sense of humor prevents them.