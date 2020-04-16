Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood trade jabs with shirtless-workout videos

Getty Images

Even though everyone is cooped up inside during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, that doesn't mean players are letting themselves go.

Especially with the news of the PGA Tour outlining a schedule to restart play in mid-June, players are trying to keep themselves in tip-top shape. But when Lee Westwood posted a video Wednesday of a shirtless, upper-body workout, it was bound to get some flak.

Enter Ian Poulter, who took a shot with a comment of his own, saying, "You can breath out now...," to which Westwood countered with a jab below the belt that said, "you should focus on leg day."

Lee Westwood

But Poulter didn't take Westwood's advice. Instead he posted his own shirtless workout video on Instagram with the caption, "Tops Off. Upper Body day. No Drama. @westwood_lee #stayhome #muscle #chickenwings #laugh."

Don't think Westwood was going to let this one go without saying something back. He then commented, "Give Joshua his weights back Poults!!!," referring to Poulter's son.

Ian Poulter

Nothing like a little quarantine-driven banter. We're all looking for something to do and missing the ability to give your friends and fellow countrymen some beef here and there.

But this needs to be settled on the course. And soon enough, the two will have the chance.

