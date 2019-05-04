Is it still considered "Kevin Na-ing" if you walk the putt in in digust? That's exactly what Joel Dahmen did on No. 7 at the Wells Fargo Championship on Moving Day.

After sticking a fairway wood to just 11 feet, Dahmen hit his eagle putt and started walking towards the hole as if he hated it. What happened next? It went in, of course.

Kevin Na has recently caught attention for his quick steps towards the hole after he makes a putt. If Dahmen was channeling his inner Na, we may never know.

That eagle got Dahmen to 9 under with 11 holes to play in his third round.