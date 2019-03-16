PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Kevin Na almost always opts for the quick pickup on short putts that he knows will drop.

This time, on TPC Sawgrass’ 17 too quick.

“It looked like he was going to catch it before it got to the hole,” said Tiger Woods, who was playing with Na on Saturday. “He had to pull his hand back, slow it down.”

Then it was Woods’ turn, since he was only 2 feet away for birdie.

“I thought I’d have a little fun with it,” Woods said, “but I had to make sure I hit it on line first.”

Maybe the best thing you’ll see today 😂 pic.twitter.com/REIKqLc8wc — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 16, 2019

Full-field scores from the The Players Championship

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Woods and Na shared a fist bump and a laugh while walking off the green.

“You’ve seen me do it before,” Na told him.

“I’ve seen it,” Woods said, “but I’ve never seen it in person.”

Grading Woods’ effort after the round, Na said that Woods didn’t get there fast enough because – and here’s the trick – he didn’t use his left hand.

“I’ll give him a lesson later,” Na said.

Na didn’t know how or why he started that move, and that he doesn’t do it on purpose.

“I’m anxious to get it out of the hole,” he said. “The ball is afraid of the dark.”