Jon Rahm dedicates U.S. Open victory to late Spanish journalist who covered him

José Manuel Cortizas
Twitter: @KORTINSON

SAN DIEGO – There were no shortage of reasons for Jon Rahm to be thankful Sunday at the U.S. Open.

Torrey Pines is now the site of his first PGA Tour victory (2017 Farmers Insurance Open), his first major championship victory (2021 U.S. Open) and his first victory as a father. Torrey Pines is also next door to the park where he proposed to his wife, Kelley. But on Sunday following his one-stroke victory it was a hometown journalist he singled out.

“He basically did basketball in the city I'm from, in Bilbao [Spain], for a newspaper. He followed basketball,” Rahm said of José Manuel Cortizas. “The owner of the newspaper said, 'Hey, start following this golfer who's doing pretty good things.' Without ever hesitating, he jumped on a plane and started following me around the world.”

Rahm, who thanked Cortizas in his victory speech, went on to explain that Cortizas had never played golf before he started covering him in 2016. Cortizas died in February from COVID-19.

“He has, I believe, a 20-year-old daughter that now has no dad, and it happened extremely quick. It's just sad. He was a great friend, a great family friend,” said Rahm, who became the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open. “This right here [U.S. Open trophy] is definitely for him because he would have loved more than anybody else to be here covering this.”

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Rahm, looking, sounding acting like a new man, is the newest major champion

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

To listen to him, to watch him, to hear others speak of him, being a major champion isn't the only difference in Jon Rahm.
News & Opinion

After another glorious Torrey tempest, Rahm a champ

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

With a storm around him, Jon Rahm kept calm and captured his first major title at the U.S. Open.
Golf Central

Watch: Rahm adds to legacy with winning putts

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Jon Rahm has made huge putts before and he did so again on Sunday at Torrey Pines to win the U.S. Open.