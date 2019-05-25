Thanks to a third-round 69, Kevin Na will take a two-shot lead over five players into the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Here’s where things stand through 54 holes at Colonial:

Leaderboard: Na (-9), Mackenzie Hughes (-7), C.T. Pan (-7), Jordan Spieth (-7), Jim Furyk (-7), Tony Finau (-7), Charley Hoffman (-6), Austin Cook (-6)

What it means: Playing one of the “seven or eight” courses on which he believes he can contend, Na is 18 holes from his third PGA Tour victory. Having gone seven years between Tour titles Nos. 1 and 2, Na is just 10 months removed from his win last July at The Greenbrier. He has fired rounds of 62 or better in three of his last seven rounds at Colonial, including a course-record 61 in the final round last year. He’ll try to hold off five players tied for second place, two back. Spieth is the 2016 champ looking for his first win in nearly two years, since the 2017 Open. Finau is hunting his second Tour title in a brief career that has included 4 runner-ups and 28 total top-10s. Furyk finished second to Rory McIlroy earlier this year at The Players and is at age 49 trying to capture his 18th career victory. Pan broke through for his first win last month in Hilton Head. Hughes was the winner of a five-way playoff at Sea Island back in 2016.

Round of the day: Charley Hoffman poured in seven birdies during a bogey-free 63 to move to 6 under for the week, three back. Hoffman is third this week in proximity to the hole. Only Spieth (16) has made more birdies at Colonial than Hoffman (15).

Best of the rest: Hughes and Cook both signed for 65. Hughes was mistake-free, despite hitting only 11 of 18 greens, going 7-for-7 scrambling.

Biggest disappointment: The 36-hole leader, Jonas Blixt will start Sunday four back after a Saturday 74. He opened with a bogey and added three more to a card that didn't include a birdie.

Shot of the day: Francesco Molinari’s tee ball at the par-3 fourth, from 216 yards to 7 inches:

The reigning champion golfer of the year is 1 over for the week following rounds of 71-70-70.

Quote of the day: “I was disturbed by a fan a little bit [on 13], but [caddie Kenny Harms] yelled at her. I almost felt bad for the lady. She was shocked.” – Na, laughing