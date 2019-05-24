There are 46 total events on the 2018-19 PGA Tour calendar, and Kevin Na feels like he can contend in about "seven or eight" of them.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is one of those tournaments.

Na signed for a bogey-free, 8-under 62 Friday, opening with an eagle and following up with six more birdies. At 8 under for the week, he was just one back of leader Jonas Blixt at the end of the morning wave.

Coming off a fourth-place finish last year, Na has carded 62 or better in three of his last six rounds at Colonial.

"Yeah, I like this golf course," he said. "One of those golf courses I look forward to coming to. Fits my game. I've got a good record. You've got to take advantage of those weeks because there is not too many golf courses like this on tour anymore."

Na is 125th in driving distance on Tour at 290.5 yards and 174th in strokes gained: off the tee at minus-.284.

Na, who cited Colonial, Riviera and Harbour Town as among his favorite courses on Tour, was asked — quite directly — for the number of tracks on which he can realistically contend.

"I say seven or eight," he answered. "Some golf courses I feel like I have no chance. I don't play those unless it's a major and I've got no choice. I won't mention any names."

Na is coming off an early exit from last week's PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, where he missed the 4-over cut by one.

"Uh-huh," he said, when asked about the PGA. "I'm not going to say anything. You can look up my record. It's not good."