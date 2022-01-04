Need to know: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putters

Getty Images

Odyssey has unveiled its latest in putters, including the Tri-Hot 5K. Here's everything you need to know:

WHAT STANDS OUT: Odyssey's goal in creating the Tri-Hot 5K? To introduce a blade that could outperform a mallet. Using a combination of 303 stainless steel, tungsten and 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum, the Tri-Hot 5K makes strides in speed control, spin control speed consistency on mis-hits and a tighter down-range dispersion that limits off-target spin.

MORE FEATURES: The center of gravity has been moved closer to the face with the stainless-steel hosel and face area, and this makes it easier to square up the face. Also, over 120 grams of tungsten behind the face ramps up internia over 5,000 IZZ, which, in short, means more forgiveness. The aluminum front weights are interchangeable in order to find that perfect head weight. A White Hot insert and Red Stroke Lab shaft round out the putter.

SPECS AND PRICING: Five different styles – One, Two, Three, Double Wide and Triple Wide ($399.99)

AVAILABILITY: Feb. 4 (retail)

