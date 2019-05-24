Woods gets in U.S. Open prep at cold, rainy Pebble Beach

Getty Images

Tiger Woods announced on Wednesday that he was going to be competing in the Memorial Tournament, ahead of his start at the U.S. Open.

The next day, Woods was on site at Pebble Beach Golf Links, getting in some extra prep for the season's third major, in some wet and cold weather.

The below video was posted to an Instagram story from a user named Michael Krebs, showing Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on a chilly, rainy Thursday morning at Pebble.

Woods won the 2000 U.S. Open – and the 2000 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – at the famed venue. His U.S. Open triumph was by a major record 15-stroke margin.

Woods claimed his 15th career major title at this year's Masters Tournament, but didn't not play an event between the Masters and major No. 2, the PGA Championship. He missed the cut at Bethpage Black.

