Watch: 'Content Committee' bloopers deliver even more laughs

The European Tour's "Content Committee" viral video has truly been the gift that keeps on giving.

After getting Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Thomas Bjorn and Eddie Pepperell together in January to pitch some half-baked video ideas like Euro Tour branded cats and checking out the most spectacular driveways around the world, the social media team took it a step further, bringing one of the concepts to life in the form of a hilarious trailer for "Monty's Pythons," a show about Colin Montgomerie discussing some of the biggest snakes he’s seen during his years on tour.

And now, after racking up millions of views with their first two videos, the European Tour has released the bloopers, which - as if there was any doubt - are just as good.

You asked for it. So here it is.



Bloopers from #TheContentCommittee 😂 pic.twitter.com/i9fJNEpiUA — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 1, 2019

While there's plenty of laugh-out-loud moments where the pros break character, the highlight has to be Bjorn - through tears - calling Pepperell a "disturbed young man" after his expletive-filled tirade.

Safe to say the "Content Committee" has officially done its job.