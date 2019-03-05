Watch: Crazy DeChambeau swing will put your head in a pretzel

As if Bryson DeChambeau doesn't do enough things that make you scratch your head and go, "huh?"
Now it appears he's messing around with a same-side follow through, and he's confident enough in the swing that he's willing to sacrifice someone else's face if muscle memory happened to take over.
Bubba Watson shared a video of DeChambeau's new swing from the Bay Hill range on Tuesday, (and took a shot at the USGA in the process like all the cool kids are doing these days).
Go ahead and take a gander for yourself. Bet you can't watch it just once.
Is this legal? @USGA? #Wow pic.twitter.com/PewOq4jO6l— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) March 5, 2019
The PGA Tour also shared the video from a different angle with the caption, "Would you stand there?"
Would you stand there? 😬 pic.twitter.com/mYzmxNE5EB— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 5, 2019
Here's two-time LPGA major winner Brittany Lincicome answering for all of us:
Heck no lol— Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) March 6, 2019