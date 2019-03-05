Watch: Crazy DeChambeau swing will put your head in a pretzel

As if Bryson DeChambeau doesn't do enough things that make you scratch your head and go, "huh?"

Now it appears he's messing around with a same-side follow through, and he's confident enough in the swing that he's willing to sacrifice someone else's face if muscle memory happened to take over.

Bubba Watson shared a video of DeChambeau's new swing from the Bay Hill range on Tuesday, (and took a shot at the USGA in the process like all the cool kids are doing these days).

Go ahead and take a gander for yourself. Bet you can't watch it just once.

The PGA Tour also shared the video from a different angle with the caption, "Would you stand there?"

Would you stand there? 😬 pic.twitter.com/mYzmxNE5EB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 5, 2019

Here's two-time LPGA major winner Brittany Lincicome answering for all of us: