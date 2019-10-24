WATCH: Tiger gets whacked in head with microphone by PGA Tour official

Twitter/@Reimer_pgatour
Twitter/@Reimer_pgatour

Tiger Woods bounced back from a bogey-bogey-bogey start in the first round of the Zozo Championship to post a 64, which included 9 birdies in 14 holes. 

After he signed his scorecard, like any other Tiger round, the media was anxious to speak with him, get his version of events, and as always, hear how he is feeling.

That’s when things went wrong. Imagine being this guy…

The culprit? Chris Reimer, PGA Tour official, who “crunched” Tiger in the head with a microphone prior to his news conference in Japan. 

Tiger smiled and seemed to laugh it off just fine, but might want to check for whiplash there, buddy. 

