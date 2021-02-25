Sheriff: Tiger Woods 'had no recollection of the crash itself'

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods didn’t remember the single-vehicle crash he was involved in early Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

“At the hospital he was asked about it by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself,” Villanueva told CNN.

LCSD deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who arrived at the scene of the accident first, told NBC’s “Today,” “I don’t think he was aware of how gravely he was injured at the time.”

Woods remains in Harbor-UCLA Medical Center following extensive surgery on Tuesday on his right leg and ankle.

In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Villanueva also said there was no evidence that Woods was impaired during the accident and that deputies did not administer a toxicology test. There are also no plans to charge Woods with reckless driving at this time.

“This is purely an accident,” Villanueva said.

The investigation into the crash, which occurred just after 7 a.m. PST on Tuesday, is ongoing and Villanueva said deputies will use data from the car Woods was driving, a courtesy car from the Genesis Invitational, and possibly Woods’ phone records to determine how fast he was traveling at the time of the accident and if he might have been distracted.