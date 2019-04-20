Watch: Tiger's '97, '19 Masters wins perfectly animated in flip book

Tiger Woods' Masters victories have come with plenty of emotional moments, especially in 1997 when he embraced his father on the 18th hole and this year when shared a similar moment with his son.

And now, in addition to the real thing being etched in your memory forever, the wins (and subsequent hugs) have been immortalized in an animated flip book by The Flippist:

From a cup of coffee to a couple naming their child "Tiger" to this animated cartoon, turns out there's no wrong way to remember Woods' incredible return to major championship glory at Augusta National.