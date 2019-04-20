Watch: Tiger's '97, '19 Masters wins perfectly animated in flip book

Tiger Woods' Masters victories have come with plenty of emotional moments, especially in 1997 when he embraced his father on the 18th hole and this year when shared a similar moment with his son.
And now, in addition to the real thing being etched in your memory forever, the wins (and subsequent hugs) have been immortalized in an animated flip book by The Flippist:
My two favorite sports are mini golf and emotional dad hugging, so this lines up with my interests. Congrats to Tiger Woods on his 2019 Masters win. ⛳️⛳️⛳️⛳️⛳️⛳️⛳️⛳️⛳️⛳️⛳️ Special shoutout to The Tiger Woods Foundation...started in 1996 by Tiger Woods and his dad Earl Woods. They do a lot of good, but it’s core mission is to ignite a passion for school, college plans and STEM careers for underserved and minority students...really significant important work! (They were also one of my first flipbook commissions a few years back so that was significant too 😜)
From a cup of coffee to a couple naming their child "Tiger" to this animated cartoon, turns out there's no wrong way to remember Woods' incredible return to major championship glory at Augusta National.