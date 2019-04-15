The hysteria surrounding Tiger Woods' 15th major championship victory will continue for the foreseeable future ... but first, coffee.

In the wake of Tiger's improbable journey back to major champion status, the five-time Masters winner is getting the specialty coffee treatment - which is his face meticulously crafted on the surface of a cup of coffee.

At least a couple of different coffee artists (it's a thing, look it up) used Tiger's mug as inspiration after he shocked the sports world on Sunday, and unveiled their creations on Instagram:

So just in case you weren't quite sure if Woods' first major title in 11 years qualifies him as officially "back," well, this should seal the deal.