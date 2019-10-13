From Kevin Na opening up about controversy surrounding his name in Korea to Max Homa partying too hard in Las Vegas, here are the top quotes from this week in golf:

“I’m fully on call. I didn't know if I was going to come play here or not. [Alicia is] always encouraging me to play and she has all the media officials' phone numbers, so if someone has to come get me off the course this week, they will.” - Peter Malnati said after he lead the Houston Open after the second round, while his wife was due to give birth to their first child at any moment

“The moment you drew your first breath, I was a different person.” - Suzann Pettersen wrote in an emotional letter to her son, Herman

"Some of my happiest memories are spending time with my pops on the golf course having putting contests. I’m looking forward to others enjoying time with their kids at PopStroke. This is a new way for individuals to experience the game of golf. It's about bringing people together." - Tiger Woods said in a release, after announcing he was entering into a partnership with putting course company, PopStroke Entertainment Group

“There have been too many rumors and false statements and it’s been very hurtful. ... Now I have a family and I feel I need to protect them and my name.” - Kevin Na said this week, when he opened up on the controversy surrounding his name in Korea and detailed his broken engagement

“I’m very determined to play next year. There is no hard, set date for my return, but, in my heart, I really want to be back for the Tournament of Champions. … I’m doing everything I can to get there, but at the same time, I have to learn to listen to my body. If I’m not ready, I’m not ready.” - Michelle Wie said about celebrating her 30th birthday this week, and entering her next decade with optimism and curiosity

''Our vision is to bring every shot in every PGA Tour golf tournament live and on-demand to our fans, and this is the first step to making that happen.'' - Rick Anderson, the chief media officer for the PGA Tour, said when the Tour announced to live stream every shot from the 2020 Players Championship

“X•V last week was the best yet...she’s mine...still winning.” - Rickie Fowler wrote on Instagram, announcing he and his longtime girlfriend Allison tied the knot in a gorgeous beach wedding

“I’ve changed to a later flight twice today if u guys were wondering how my missed cut Friday night in Vegas went.” - Max Homa tweeted after missing the cut in Las Vegas and apparently partying too hard