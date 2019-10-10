Tiger Woods is taking his course design work to the greens.

Woods and his business entity, TGR Ventures, have entered into a "strategic partnership" with PopStroke Entertainment Group that will see the 15-time major champion begin designing putting courses for the golf and entertainment company.

PopStroke currently has one location open in Port St. Lucie, Fla., with two other locations currently under development. The concept utilizes the food and drink options currently seen at full-range franchises like TopGolf and DriveShack and instead marries it with professionally-designed putting courses.

"Some of my happiest memories are spending time with my pops on the golf course having putting contests," Woods said in a release. "I'm looking forward to others enjoying time with their kids at PopStroke. This is a new way for individuals to experience the game of golf. It's about bringing people together."

According to the release, Woods and TGR Ventures will be responsible for designing the putting courses at all future locations. PopStroke also plans to release a technology enhancement that will allow scores to be electronically transmitted from the ball to a player's phone app and will facilitate competition "in a dynamic, social and tournament environment."