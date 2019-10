Congratulations go out to Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke, who just revealed that they got married last Saturday.

Fowler and Stokke on Friday both posted pictures of their Oct. 5 beach wedding to Instagram:

A good time was likely had by all — or at the very least by singer Kelley James:

Fowler and Stokke begann dating in 2017 and became in engaged in June of 2018 — also on a beach.

Still, we'll never retire this picture:

