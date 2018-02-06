Getty Images

Power Rankings: 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

By Will GrayFebruary 6, 2018, 7:28 pm

The PGA Tour heads back to California this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A field of 156 players and their amateur partners will tackle a three-course rotation of Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula and the host course, Pebble Beach.

Be sure to join the all-new Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge - including a new One & Done game offering - to compete for prizes and form your own leagues, and log on to www.playfantasygolf.com to submit your picks for this week's event.

Jordan Spieth won this event last year by four shots over Kelly Kraft. Here are 10 names to watch on the Monterey Peninsula:

1. Dustin Johnson: The world No. 1 has only made one start since torching the field at Kapalua, and that was a tidy T-9 finish in Abu Dhabi. Johnson won this event back in 2009 and 2010 and has had five top-10 finishes since, including the 2010 U.S. Open. He deserves the top spot here until proven otherwise.

2. Jon Rahm: Rahm's fiery demeanor got the best of him during the final round in Phoenix, but he still remains perhaps the hottest player in the world. After four good rounds in Palm Springs led to a playoff win, he added two good rounds in San Diego and three good rounds last week. A T-5 finish last year in his tournament debut showed he can handle the event's quirky setup.

3. Jason Day: Day is teeing it up for the first time since his overtime win at Torrey Pines, and he does so at an event where he has finished T-6 or better three of the last five years. Day's back is likely still not 100 percent, but any lingering injury wasn't holding him back in San Diego on a tougher test than any of the three tracks he'll face this week.

4. Jordan Spieth: The defending champ is searching for answers on the greens, which certainly can't be said often. Spieth couldn't buy a putt en route to a rare missed cut in Phoenix, and he's now among the cellar dwellers on Tour in strokes gained putting. But as last year's four-shot romp proved, his third top-10 here in the last four years, a turnaround is sometimes only a week away.

5. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy is making his first tournament appearance, and he's teeing it up in the U.S. for the first time since the BMW Championship nearly five months ago. The Ulsterman took time off to rest his lingering back injury but came out of the gates on fire last month, playing his first eight rounds on the European Tour in a combined 40 under par.

6. Phil Mickelson: Mickelson is a four-time winner of this event, and his runner-up performance in 2016 is perhaps the closest he has come to winning on Tour since the 2013 Open. Lefty is coming off a T-5 finish in Phoenix in which he had a chance to join the playoff with a closing eagle, and there's reason to think that another start on a course where he's won multiple times could spark further success.

7. Brandt Snedeker: Snedeker can run hot and cold, but he usually heats up on the poa annua greens that this tournament offers. The veteran won this event in both 2013 and 2015, finished fourth last year and enters off a top-25 finish at TPC Scottsdale that gave further proof to the notion that his injury woes from the end of last season are now behind him.

8. Gary Woodland: Woodland finally turned weeks of strong play into a victory last week in Phoenix, defeating Chez Reavie in a playoff for his first title since 2013. Woodland is now second on Tour in total strokes gained this season, eighth in strokes gained putting and returns to an event where last year he tied for fifth.

9. Patrick Reed: Reed has quietly been recording solid if unspectacular results, including a T-23 finish at Torrey Pines and a T-17 finish last week in Phoenix. But Reed could be primed to contend this week given his Pebble Beach track record, which includes five straight top-30 finishes including two top-10s.

10. Pat Perez: Perez returns to the U.S. after a brief stint in the Middle East, and he has chosen a familiar landing spot. The veteran is coming off the best season of his career, kept the momentum going with a win in Malaysia earlier this season and boasts three top-15 finishes in the last four years at Pebble Beach, including a T-4 in 2015.

Article Tags: Fantasy Central, 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dustin Johnson

Trending

Getty Images

Confident in coaches, Woodland eyes Ryder Cup berth

By Randall MellFebruary 6, 2018, 10:02 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Gary Woodland’s Ryder Cup prospects got a big boost thanks to one of Europe’s most accomplished teachers.

Woodland said Pete Cowen’s tough-love help with his short game was a factor in his victory Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. It’s also a factor in Woodland’s growing confidence he can make the American team headed to Paris in September.

Woodland jumped from 28th to seventh in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings with Sunday’s win.

Butch Harmon, Woodland’s swing coach, steered Woodland to Cowen for short-game work.

“Pete’s hard, there’s no sugar coating, a lot like Butch,” Woodland said. “If I’m not getting it right away, Pete will definitely get into me and tell me, 'I’m not out here wasting people’s time. It’s time to work.'”

Cowen is Europe’s go-to teacher. His pupils have included Darren Clarke, Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Ian Poulter, Danny Willett and Lee Westwood.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

Woodland said his up-and-down to save par from a tough spot at the 17th hole in Phoenix Sunday probably “won the tournament” for him. Woodland coaxed a dicey 100-foot chip toward a pin tucked against the water, rolling the shot to within 5 feet.

“I had a lot of green to work with, a shot I would have definitely left short in the past, knowing if it was too long it was going in the water,” Woodland said. “It was the first shot Pete and I worked on this off season.”

The 33-year-old is also getting help from Brad Faxon on his putting and loves what his team is doing for him.

“I feel I’m a top player, I do,” said Woodland, looking to make his first Ryder Cup team. “I feel my game is more complete than it’s ever been.”

Woodland will work with Cowen again at the Honda Classic in two weeks.

“Butch and I have the golf swing where we want it,” Woodland said. “I’m starting to drive the ball as well as I ever have. I’m hitting more drivers. That’s a tribute to the work Butch and I have done.

“I have a lot to do, but if I do that, if I continue to improve with the short game, continue to improve with the driver, I think the Ryder Cup is a no-brainer.”

Article Tags: Gary Woodland, 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Butch Harmon, Pete Cowen, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

Spiranac posing for 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

By Grill Room TeamFebruary 6, 2018, 9:45 pm

Paige Spiranac has gone from social media star to one of the most recognizable faces in golf today, and with that meteoric rise came the news Tuesday that she would appear in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Spiranac, 24, announced the news in an emotional post on social media, where she uses her platform to battle cyber-bullying and raise awareness for body positivity.

This was such a hard secret to keep! But I’m so honored and humbled to be included in #SISwim 2018! This issue is about self-love, empowering women, body positivity, and encouraging everyone to be kind. Women face so much pressure every. single. day. to look, act, and talk a certain way, and it is so difficult trying to figure out what you “can” and “should” be. It’s taken a long time, but I’m proud of my body! I’m proud of who I am! I’m proud that I can be strong, smart, AND sexy! SI Swim embraces ALL women, no matter what, and just wants them to feel loved. You should feel loved and powerful and unapologetically YOU! And don’t let ANYONE tell you that you’re not perfect just the way you are. Thank you to @mj_day and the whole team for believing in me and letting me share my story. You’ve changed my outlook on life and let me know it’s okay to love my body #siswim

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

The former San Diego State player and Cactus Tour winner, who has more than a million followers on Instagram alone, also sat down for an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about her journey through professional golf to the Swimsuit Issue and what she hopes to accomplish going forward.

Article Tags: Paige Spiranac, Sports Illustrated, Grill Room

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Tour rookies set new 'fastest hole in golf' record

By Jason CrookFebruary 6, 2018, 9:00 pm

The "fastest hole in golf" is a record that was made to be broken, and four PGA Tour rookies recently set the new mark ... you know, until it is inevitably broken again.

Just months after a group of European Tour golfers put up a time of 32.7 seconds, Tom Lovelady, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Yun and Stephan Jaeger combined to play a hole two seconds faster on their first attempt, and then broke that mark on their fourth attempt. The new official Guinness World Record for the Fastest Hole in Golf is 27.88 seconds.

The foursome earned their world record on the par-5 17th hole at Palm Desert Country Club in Palm Desert, Calif.

Article Tags: Grill Room, Tom Lovelady

Trending

Getty Images

The Social: Is the WMPO out of control? It's all relative

By Jason CrookFebruary 6, 2018, 7:00 pm

The party known as the Waste Management Phoenix Open rages on (but not quite as much as Philadelphia's Super Bowl party), Super Bowl reaction on the PGA Tour and Jordan Spieth could teach Tom Brady a thing or two about catching a football.

All that and more in this week's edition of The Social.

Explaining the atmosphere of the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to someone who’s never been is tricky.

It is something you have to experience to fully appreciate. (Side note: If cramming into a makeshift stadium with 20,000 inebriated golf fans people isn’t your thing, you’re never going to appreciate it.)

But for better or worse, it really is a sight to behold. And nothing tells the tale of "The Biggest Party on the PGA Tour" better than these photos/videos of people showing up to the gates of TPC Scottsdale on Saturday starting at 4 a.m. and then racing to 16 to get a seat a full four hours before a golf shot is hit.

Like all nice things, though, someone will find a way to ruin it. Between the Wednesday streaker and some players beginning to complain about the crowd getting too abusive, it's anyone's guess as to how long authorities let the debauchery continue down this path. The crazies seem to take it up a notch every year.

But for now, it's just one of those events where you can hang out and have an awesome time. And if you want to let the whole golf course know you had an awesome time like this guy in the video below, well that's your prerogative.

The golf world’s reaction to the Philadelphia Eagles beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII was relatively muted, but there was one exchange that stood out after the game.

Noted Patriots fan Keegan Bradley had a lot less to say Sunday than he did a year ago – funny how that works – but luckily for him, he has some buddies who were nice enough to check in on him and make sure everything was alright.

One of those friends, fellow Tour pro Colt Knost, was so concerned the 2011 PGA champ wasn’t answering his FaceTime calls that he doubled down, and posted a screenshot of his attempt to get in touch on Twitter.

Hey, what are friends for?

Bradley did eventually respond with a simple sad face emoji.

Straight and to the point. The Patriot way.

Spieth missed the cut and never really got much going last week in Phoenix, but he did get to catch a pass from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and that’s got to count for something, right? Not everyday you get to play catch with a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Spieth and Rodgers played the Wednesday pro-am together and they hooked up for a beauty on the 16th hole.

As if there was any doubt, Rodgers delivered an absolute dime:

@AaronRodgers12 to @JordanSpieth ... TOUCHDOWN!

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on

Perhaps he could give some tips on catching the ball to his friend Tom Brady the next time they tee it up together.

To keep things in perspective, Philadelphia Eagles fans out celebrating the team's historic Super Bowl win makes the scene at the Waste Management Phoenix Open look like a Wiggles concert.

Here's one of their milder antics, destroying the awning at a downtown Ritz-Carlton:

The night also featured fans looting local gas stations, uprooting telephone polls and eating horse manure. Fly, Eagles Fly.

The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale gets all the hype, but the 17th hole provided the real highlights this week.

A couple of things that you rarely see on a golf course happened on back-to-back days on the driveable par-4 17th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

On Thursday, Ollie Schniederjans found the green with his drive and had a 74-foot look at eagle. He proceeded to putt his ball well past the hole, off the green and into the water.

That's right, he lost a ball ... on a putt.

The very next day in the second round, Robert Garrigus took a little more direct approach, nearly holing his drive for what would've should've been the second ace on a par-4 in PGA Tour history.

Take notes, Ollie. Hitting your ball in the hole in one shot is much easier than putting.

Justin Thomas had an up-and-down week in Phoenix that saw him briefly flirt with a chance to win the tournament … only to watch the whole thing blow up in his face over a three-hole stretch on the back nine on Saturday.

Last year's Player of the Year shot a third-round 71 that started with six straight birdies and ended with a bogey-triple-double stretch on Nos. 14-16.

But credit to him for keeping his head on straight.

The 24-year-old told reporters afterward the round that he was "shocked" and "speechless." And he was telling the truth. Shortly afterward, he followed up those quotes on Twitter with a popular meme.

Because when all else fails and you don't necessarily have the right words for the moment, you can always count on the internet to be there to sum up your feelings.

Tom just absolutely nailing this analysis of that Schniederjans putt.

Poor Ollie.

Article Tags: The Social, 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Tom Brady, Ollie Schniederjans, Robert Garrigus, Justin Thomas, Grill Room

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.