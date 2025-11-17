VIDEOS
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: 'Kids are the future'
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Central to share what the Crush It! The Cup youth golf tournament means to him and his family as he aims to inspire the next generation of golfers.
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Central to share what the Crush It! The Cup youth golf tournament means to him and his family as he aims to inspire the next generation of golfers.
With Rory McIlroy securing his seventh race to Dubai, Golf Today discusses Rory's connection to Seve Ballesteros and the effect of Ballesteros on European golf.
Our roundtable breaks down the verve around European golf since late summer and how golf can grab viewers during the busy fall sports calendar.
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to talk about Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump's performances at the LPGA 2025 pro-am, The Annika. Nichols also previews the CME Group Tour Championship, the LPGA's last event of the season.
Watch the best shots from Adam Schenk at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he was able to pick up the win at Port Royal Golf Course.
Stewart Cink reflects on his victory at the PGA Tour Champions' 2025 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the PGA Tour of Champions' Charles Schwab Challenge at the Phoenix Country Club.
Check out highlights of the fourth and final round of the The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Nataliya Guseva needed to par the 18th hole at The Annika to secure her spot in the CME Group Tour Championship. Her third shot landed perfectly at the top of the green and coasted into the hole for a remarkable birdie.
A hole-in-one on the 12th hole at The Annika puts Brooke Matthews one step closer to making the CME Group Tour Championship. Not to mention, a two-year lease on a Lamborghini.
Watch as Adam Schenk drains a par putt in the wind to seal his first PGA Tour win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and listen to the 33-year-old recap “the longest day ever” and a moment he will “never forget.”
Relive the biggest moments from the final round of the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Look back at the best shots and moments from final round action of the DP World Tour Championship at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, the final event of the 2025 Race to Dubai.
Rory McIlroy recaps the dramatic playoff at the DP World Tour Championship and shares what it means to clinch his seventh Race to Dubai title, surpassing Seve Ballestros and one behind Colin Montgomerie.
Matt Fitzpatrick reflects on winning the DP World Tour Championship.
Damon Hack and Jim Gallagher Jr. explain why Adam Schenk’s dominant Round 3 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship is anything but the ‘boilerplate’ showing he’s had this season.
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour of Champions’ Charles Schwab Challenge at the Phoenix Country Club.
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of The Annika at the Pelican Golf Club.
Relive the biggest moments from Round 3 action at the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Look back at the best shots and moments from the third round of the DP World Tour Championship at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, the final event of the 2025 Race to Dubai.
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the PGA Tour of Champions’ Charles Schwab Challenge at the Phoenix Country Club.
Damon Hack and Jim Gallagher Jr. react to the news of Justin Thomas undergoing a microdiscectomy, exploring how they believe the injury happened and explaining why this was a last-resort move from Thomas.
Relive the biggest moments from Round 2 action at the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Nelly Korda surged into contention in Round 2 of The Annika in a low-scoring day at Pelican Golf Club.
Nelly Korda shares her thoughts after shooting 7-under to catapult up the leaderboard at The Annika.
Look back at the best shots and moments from the second round of the DP World Tour Championship at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, the final event of the 2025 Race to Dubai.
Kai Trump walks and talks with Tom Abbott to discuss her LPGA debut at The Annika, including what’s surprised her and the players that have stood out.