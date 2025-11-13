PGA TOUR
Golfers at the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship dealt with strong winds during Round 1 of the event at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the PGA Tour of Champions' Charles Schwab Challenge at the Phoenix Country Club.
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
Relive the biggest moments from first-round action at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
Adam Hadwin joins Golf Channel to unpack why he 'wouldn't have guessed' he'd get off to a strong start at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and how he's handling the cut line despite playing all signature events.
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
Look back at the best shots from Round 1 of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course) in Dubai, the final event of the 2025 Race to Dubai.
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
Watch highlights of round one of the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pro-am tournament Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
Kai Trump finds the fairway to open her first round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge.
McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded
Rory McIlroy gives his verdict after round one of the DP World Tour Championship, finishing tied for third at six under par.
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
Relive Caitlin Clark's top shots and best moments from The Annika Pro-Am 2025, where she played 9 holes with Nelly Korda at Pelican Golf Club outside of Tampa, Florida.
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
The Golf Today crew have a roundtable discussion regarding which golfer will have a better 2026 between Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
Lulu Gribbin, a young girl who survived a shark attack last year, joins Golf Central to share her story and her connection to golf, including the efforts of the Lulu Strong Foundation for amputees.
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
Take a look at top shots from Ben Griffin's PGA Tour win at the World Wide Technologies Championship this past weekend, shooting 29 under par to secure his third win of the season.
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
Golf Today dives into every angle of Ben Griffin's win at the World Wide Technology Championship, sharing why it solidifies his place among the PGA Tour's best players as he trends up in a major way.
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
Cara Banks and Brandel Chamblee break down Garrick Higgo and Carson Young's performances at the WWT Championship and the pressure that comes with joining the Top 100 from the FedExCup Fall.
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
The Golf Central crew unpacks Ben Griffin's sneaky-good three-win season, where he's been lighting up the putting greens after changing his approach to 'have more fun' in the short game.
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal Golf Course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
Fresh off his third PGA Tour title, Ben Griffin unpacks a thrilling final round at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he battled nerves to maintain his composure and got his putter game going.
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
Aaron Rai clawed back from a late deficit at Yas Links with clutch birdies on 16 and 17, including a stunning 200-yard approach, as he forces a playoff and outduels Tommy Fleetwood to win in Abu Dhabi.
The PGA Tour will begin testing a new two-day pro-am format at this week’s Bermuda Championship.
The Biltmore Championship will be contested for the first time Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Arden, North Carolina.
The full team rosters for the Optum Golf Channel Games featuring Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been unveiled.
Valimaki and Ramey each jumped inside the top 100 in the FedExCup after tying for second Sunday at the World Wide Technology Championship
Griffin shot 63 Sunday in Los Cabos, Mexico, to win the World Wide Technology Championship by two shots.
Here’s how the $6 million purse will be paid out at the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship.
Watch the best moments from the third round of the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal Golf Course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Ben Griffin breaks down his third round 66 at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo, how a new putter helped him play more freely, and what he learned chasing Scottie Scheffler at the Pro Circuit Championship.
Higgo fired a career-best, 11-under 61 Saturday to vault to 22 under through three rounds on Diamante’s generous El Cardonal layout, a shot clear of Carson Young, who co-led here a year ago.
Final-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship, live on Golf Channel.