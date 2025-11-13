Skip navigation
PGA TOUR

nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
Golfers at the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship dealt with strong winds during Round 1 of the event at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
November 13, 2025 08:25 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the PGA Tour of Champions' Charles Schwab Challenge at the Phoenix Country Club.
Now Playing
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 - Round One
Fighting for PGA Tour card, Adam Hadwin leads in windy Bermuda
RBC Heritage - Round Two
Davis Love III, a 5-time RBC Heritage winner, leads Harbour Town redesign
Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Two
After missing out in 2025, Jordan Smith among DPWT players eyeing 10 PGA Tour cards
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round Two
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025: Round 2 tee times, how to watch
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Round Two
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025: Round 1 tee times, how to watch
DP World Tour Championship 2025 - Previews
Rory McIlroy: Content with career but now ‘more driven in focused areas’

LIVE AND UPCOMING

Image for The ANNIKA- Rd 2
10:00AM EST Fri, Nov 14
The ANNIKA- Rd 2
LPGA
Image for Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Rd 2
1:00PM EST Fri, Nov 14
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Rd 2
PGA TOUR
Image for Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Rd 2
4:00PM EST Fri, Nov 14
Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Rd 2
PGA Tour Champions
Image for DP World Tour Championship - Rd 3
2:00AM EST Sat, Nov 15
DP World Tour Championship - Rd 3
DP World Tour
Image for Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Rd 3
11:30AM EST Sat, Nov 15
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Rd 3
PGA TOUR
Image for The ANNIKA - Rd 3
1:30PM EST Sat, Nov 15
The ANNIKA - Rd 3
LPGA
Image for Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Rd 3
4:30PM EST Sat, Nov 15
Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Rd 3
PGA Tour Champions
Image for DP World Tour Championship - Final Rd
1:30AM EST Sun, Nov 16
DP World Tour Championship - Final Rd
DP World Tour
Image for Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Final Rd
11:00AM EST Sun, Nov 16
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Final Rd
PGA TOUR
Image for The ANNIKA - Final Rd
1:00PM EST Sun, Nov 16
The ANNIKA - Final Rd
LPGA
Image for Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Final Rd
4:00PM EST Sun, Nov 16
Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Final Rd
PGA Tour Champions

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
November 11, 2025 03:40 PM
The Golf Today crew have a roundtable discussion regarding which golfer will have a better 2026 between Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
2:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lulugribbin_251110.jpg
8:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penskewwtechchamp_251110.jpg
1:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtablefull_251110.jpg
9:34
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_higgo_251109.jpg
5:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
Now Playing
nbc_golf_griffindiscussion_251109.jpg
1:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wwtrd4_251109.jpg
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bengriffininterview_251109.jpg
2:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
1:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penskehit_251108.jpg
1:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day
Now Playing

MORE PGA TOUR

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round One
PGA Tour testing two-day pro-am format this week in Bermuda
The PGA Tour will begin testing a new two-day pro-am format at this week’s Bermuda Championship.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
PGA Tour officially adds Asheville event to fall schedule for 2026
The Biltmore Championship will be contested for the first time Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Arden, North Carolina.
TOUR Championship 2025 - Round One
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler announce 4-man teams for Optum Golf Channel Games
The full team rosters for the Optum Golf Channel Games featuring Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been unveiled.
World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Final Round
FedExCup update: No title but likely cards for Sami Valimaki, Chad Ramey after Cabo T-2’s
Valimaki and Ramey each jumped inside the top 100 in the FedExCup after tying for second Sunday at the World Wide Technology Championship
World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Final Round
Ben Griffin joins Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy as three-time PGA Tour winners this season
Griffin shot 63 Sunday in Los Cabos, Mexico, to win the World Wide Technology Championship by two shots.
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Final Round
World Wide Technology Championship 2025 prize money: Full $6 million purse payout
Here’s how the $6 million purse will be paid out at the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship.
nbc_golf_wwtr3_251108.jpg
08:58
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal Golf Course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
nbc_golf_bengriffinintr_251108.jpg
01:38
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo
Ben Griffin breaks down his third round 66 at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo, how a new putter helped him play more freely, and what he learned chasing Scottie Scheffler at the Pro Circuit Championship.
World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Round Three
Searching for second win of year, Garrick Higgo fires 61 to take Cabo lead
Higgo fired a career-best, 11-under 61 Saturday to vault to 22 under through three rounds on Diamante’s generous El Cardonal layout, a shot clear of Carson Young, who co-led here a year ago.
World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Round Three
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, how to watch
Final-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship, live on Golf Channel.
