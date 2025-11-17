DP WORLD TOUR
Henrik Stenson, 49, has paid his fines and served his suspension as he prepares to rejoin the DP World Tour next year, according to multiple outlets.
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: 'Kids are the future'
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Central to share what the Crush It! The Cup youth golf tournament means to him and his family as he aims to inspire the next generation of golfers.
MORE NEWS
Thomas withdrew from the unofficial event in the Bahamas after undergoing back surgery last week
We’ve reached the final event of the 2025 PGA Tour fall season, the RSM Classic, where several players will have one final chance to secure their status for 2026.
Cink won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship to also claim the season-long points race.
Grant shot 65-65 over the weekend to finish at 19 under par, three clear of runner-up Jennifer Kupcho.
Caroline Inglis, 31, followed Elizabeth Szokol in retiring from the LPGA after competing in The Annika.
Guseva holed out for birdie on the 72nd hole Sunday to secure a spot in the CME Group Tour Championship.
In relentless winds, Schenk recorded only two bogeys in his final 56 holes, just one on Sunday, and won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship by a shot over Chandler Phillips.
Matthews holed her tee shot from 142 yards on the par-3 12th to win a two-year lease on a Lamborghini SUV.
A hole-in-one on the 12th hole at The Annika puts Brooke Matthews one step closer to making the CME Group Tour Championship. Not to mention, a two-year lease on a Lamborghini.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship offers a $6 million purse with $1.08 million going to the winner.