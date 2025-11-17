Skip navigation
LPGA TOUR

nbc_golf_lpga_anikafinalrdv2_251116.jpg
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
Check out highlights of the fourth and final round of the The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: 'Kids are the future'
November 17, 2025 04:39 PM
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Central to share what the Crush It! The Cup youth golf tournament means to him and his family as he aims to inspire the next generation of golfers.
nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
9:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
6:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
nbc_golf_roundtable_251117.jpg
5:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
nbc_golf_bethanne_251117.jpg
9:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
nbc_golf_sales_penskebermuda_251117.jpg
1:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
nbc_golf_stewarcinkintv_251116.jpg
1:54
Cink after winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship
nbc_golf_pgatcharlesschwabhls_251116.jpg
6:20
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpga_anikafinalrdv2_251116.jpg
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
nbc_golf_gusevaholeinoneplayv2_251116.jpg
1:04
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
nbc_golf_matthewsintv_251116.jpg
1:33
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
The ANNIKA Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican 2025 - Final Round
Linn Grant cruises to three-shot win at The Annika for second LPGA title
The ANNIKA Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican 2025 - Round One
Another day, another retirement from an LPGA 30-something
GOLF: NOV 16 LPGA The ANNIKA
Nataliya Guseva’s walk-off hole-out highlights qualifying dramatics for LPGA finale
BMW Ladies Championship 2025 - Final Round
Watch: Brooke Matthews wins Lamborghini lease with hole-in-one at The Annika
matthews_ace.jpg
36
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
The ANNIKA Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican 2025 - Round Three
Linn Grant leads Jennifer Kupcho by one entering final round of The Annika

Image for PIF Saudi International - Rd 1
3:30AM EST Wed, Nov 19
PIF Saudi International - Rd 1
Asian Tour
Image for PIF Saudi International - Rd 2
3:30AM EST Thu, Nov 20
PIF Saudi International - Rd 2
Asian Tour
Image for The RSM Classic - Rd 1
12:00PM EST Thu, Nov 20
The RSM Classic - Rd 1
PGA TOUR
Image for CME Group Tour Championship - Rd 1
2:00PM EST Thu, Nov 20
CME Group Tour Championship - Rd 1
LPGA
Image for PIF Saudi International - Rd 3
3:30AM EST Fri, Nov 21
PIF Saudi International - Rd 3
Asian Tour
Image for The RSM Classic - Rd 2
12:00PM EST Fri, Nov 21
The RSM Classic - Rd 2
PGA TOUR
Image for CME Group Tour Championship - Rd 2
2:00PM EST Fri, Nov 21
CME Group Tour Championship - Rd 2
LPGA
Image for PIF Saudi International - Final Rd
3:30AM EST Sat, Nov 22
PIF Saudi International - Final Rd
Asian Tour
Image for The RSM Classic- Rd 3
1:00PM EST Sat, Nov 22
The RSM Classic- Rd 3
PGA TOUR
Image for The RSM Classic - Final Rd
1:00PM EST Sun, Nov 23
The RSM Classic - Final Rd
PGA TOUR

LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
November 15, 2025 03:51 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of The Annika at the Pelican Golf Club.
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_251115.jpg
9:46
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
7:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordainterview_251114.jpg
1:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
nbc_golf_kaitrumpintvwhls_251114.jpg
3:15
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
4:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
nbc_golf_kaitrumpfirstshot_251113.jpg
1:07
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
nbc_golf_caitlinclarkproamehl_251112.jpg
8:29
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
NellyInjuryreturnMPX.jpg
2:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
nbc_golf_brentleykaitrumpseg_251112.jpg
7:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
nbc_golf_ccintvv2_251112.jpg
2:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
The ANNIKA Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican 2025 - Round One
LPGA veteran, 30, retires after Annika missed cut
After seven seasons, 129 starts, nine top-10s and one win, Elizabeth Szokol has played her final LPGA event.
GOLF: NOV 14 LPGA The ANNIKA
Nelly Korda fires 63 at The Annika, and LeBron James takes notice
James, now a certified golf sicko, was apparently locked into Friday’s coverage of The Annika driven by Gainbridge, where Korda vaulted up the leaderboard with a 7-under 63.
The ANNIKA Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican 2025 - Round Two
Linn Grant, Grace Kim lead Annika as Nelly Korda makes charge
Linn Grant shot a 7-under 63 on Friday for a share of the lead with Grace Kim in The Annika. Defending champion Nelly Korda made a big move with a 63 of her own.
The ANNIKA Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican 2025 - Round Two
‘She can play at the highest level': Kai Trump caps LPGA debut with 75, near ace and positive impression
Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump, shot 83-75 to miss the cut in her LPGA debut at The Annika, but, by all serious accounts, it was a win for the future Miami player and LPGA dreamer.
The ANNIKA Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican 2025 - Round One
From nerves to excitement, Kai Trump’s LPGA debut exceeds expectations
Trump, 18, shot 13-over 83 in her first-ever LPGA round Thursday at The Annika, exceeding most expectations for President Donald Trump’s eldest granddaughter.
The ANNIKA Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican 2025 - Round One
Haeran Ryu leads Annika event after 64 while defending champ Nelly Korda makes 17 pars
Haeran Ryu shot a 6-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in The Annika while defending champion Nelly Korda had 17 pars and one bogey in a 71.
Dow Championship 2025 - Round Three
As first alternate, Amanda Doherty plays waiting game at The Annika
Doherty, 22, began this year as an alternate, and now, she finds herself again hoping to get into a field this week at The Annika – and potentially lock up a card for next season.
GOLF: NOV 12 LPGA The ANNIKA
‘Something out of a book': Caitlin Clark’s LPGA encore delivers again
Though Clark’s game, especially off the tee, didn’t cooperate Wednesday at The Annika, simply the LPGA megastar’s returning presence on the women’s golf stage was enough to boost the sport once more.
GOLF: NOV 11 LPGA The ANNIKA
Nelly Korda back in action on LPGA after ‘preventative’ break for neck injury
Korda, who missed several weeks with another neck injury, is in the 108-player field for this week’s penultimate event of the LPGA season, The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club.
nbc_golf_lexishophieshots_251112.jpg
01:40
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham bring the energy with some hilarious reactions to their tee shots during The ANNIKA Pro-Am.
