Check out highlights of the fourth and final round of the The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: 'Kids are the future'
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Central to share what the Crush It! The Cup youth golf tournament means to him and his family as he aims to inspire the next generation of golfers.
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
Cink after winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of The Annika at the Pelican Golf Club.
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
After seven seasons, 129 starts, nine top-10s and one win, Elizabeth Szokol has played her final LPGA event.
James, now a certified golf sicko, was apparently locked into Friday’s coverage of The Annika driven by Gainbridge, where Korda vaulted up the leaderboard with a 7-under 63.
Linn Grant shot a 7-under 63 on Friday for a share of the lead with Grace Kim in The Annika. Defending champion Nelly Korda made a big move with a 63 of her own.
‘She can play at the highest level': Kai Trump caps LPGA debut with 75, near ace and positive impression
Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump, shot 83-75 to miss the cut in her LPGA debut at The Annika, but, by all serious accounts, it was a win for the future Miami player and LPGA dreamer.
Trump, 18, shot 13-over 83 in her first-ever LPGA round Thursday at The Annika, exceeding most expectations for President Donald Trump’s eldest granddaughter.
Haeran Ryu shot a 6-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in The Annika while defending champion Nelly Korda had 17 pars and one bogey in a 71.
Doherty, 22, began this year as an alternate, and now, she finds herself again hoping to get into a field this week at The Annika – and potentially lock up a card for next season.
Though Clark’s game, especially off the tee, didn’t cooperate Wednesday at The Annika, simply the LPGA megastar’s returning presence on the women’s golf stage was enough to boost the sport once more.
Korda, who missed several weeks with another neck injury, is in the 108-player field for this week’s penultimate event of the LPGA season, The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club.
Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham bring the energy with some hilarious reactions to their tee shots during The ANNIKA Pro-Am.