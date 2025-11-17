NCAA & AMATEUR
Woods, a junior, fired a 4-under 68 Saturday at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, as Benjamin rallied past The First Academy for a five-shot victory.
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: 'Kids are the future'
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Central to share what the Crush It! The Cup youth golf tournament means to him and his family as he aims to inspire the next generation of golfers.
Up Next
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: 'Kids are the future'
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Central to share what the Crush It! The Cup youth golf tournament means to him and his family as he aims to inspire the next generation of golfers.
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
With Rory McIlroy securing his seventh race to Dubai, Golf Today discusses Rory's connection to Seve Ballesteros and the effect of Ballesteros on European golf.
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
Our roundtable breaks down the verve around European golf since late summer and how golf can grab viewers during the busy fall sports calendar.
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to talk about Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump's performances at the LPGA 2025 pro-am, The Annika. Nichols also previews the CME Group Tour Championship, the LPGA's last event of the season.
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
Highlights: Schenk's top shots from win in Bermuda
Watch the best shots from Adam Schenk at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he was able to pick up the win at Port Royal Golf Course.
Cink after winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Cink after winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Stewart Cink reflects on his victory at the PGA Tour Champions' 2025 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the PGA Tour of Champions' Charles Schwab Challenge at the Phoenix Country Club.
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
Highlights: LPGA's The Annika, Final Round
Check out highlights of the fourth and final round of the The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
Nataliya Guseva needed to par the 18th hole at The Annika to secure her spot in the CME Group Tour Championship. Her third shot landed perfectly at the top of the green and coasted into the hole for a remarkable birdie.
LIVE AND UPCOMING
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Highlights: NB3 Collegiate Match Play, Day 2
Watch highlights from the second day of the NB3 Collegiate Match Play at Twin Warriors Golf Course in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.
Up Next
Highlights: NB3 Collegiate Match Play, Day 2
Highlights: NB3 Collegiate Match Play, Day 2
Watch highlights from the second day of the NB3 Collegiate Match Play at Twin Warriors Golf Course in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.
Highlights: NB3 Collegiate Match Play, Day 1
Highlights: NB3 Collegiate Match Play, Day 1
Watch first day highlights from the NB3 Collegiate Match Play at Twin Warriors Golf Course in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 3
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 3
Watch final-round highlights from the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Shoreacres in Lake Bluff, Michigan.
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 2
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 2
Watch second-round highlights from the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Shoreacres in Lake Bluff, Michigan.
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
HLs: Men's Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of action at the 2025 Men's Folds of Honor Collegiate from American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan.
HL: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
HL: Women's Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
Check out the best shots from the final round of the 2025 Women's Folds of Honor Collegiate at the American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan.
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
HLs: Women's Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
Check out the best shots from second-round action of the 2025 Women's Folds of Honor Collegiate at the American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan.
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
HLs: Men's Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
Relive the best shots from Round 2 of the 2025 Men's Folds of Honor Collegiate at the American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan.
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
Oregon's Romero 'destined for big things' in 2025
Steve Burkowski discusses the strengths of Stanford entering the 2025 women's collegiate golf season and why Oregon's Kiara Romero is "destined for big things" in 2025.
MORE NCAA & AMATEUR
The Florida senior nearly transferred last spring amid a spiraling game. Now, Bell is a much improved mainstay for the Gators.
The practice session will take place Dec. 18-20 at Seminole Golf Club, McArthur Golf Club and Jupiter Hills Club in South Florida.
Laopakdee, a Sun Devils junior, has come into his own, now a four-time winner in college and the newly minted Asia-Pacific Amateur champion.
Here’s everything you need to know about one of college golf’s premiere events, the East Lake Cup.
In this week’s episode, Burko is in Dubai, so Brentley calls on Golfweek’s Cameron Jourdan and Lance Ringler to fill the void.
Zielinski will soon be making his PGA Tour debut thanks to a historic victory on Tuesday.
Schremmer, Golf Channel’s second-ranked freshman recruit in the country this fall, has left the program.
Sewanee’s Niel Phillips started his first and second rounds Monday at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational with holes-in-one at the par-3 eighth at Stonebridge Country Club in Rome, Georgia.
While the Demon Deacons, perfect through two events (the Annika Intercollegiate and Jackson T. Stephens Cup), are no surprise, the Utes edged Virginia, Vanderbilt and Auburn for the top spot without winning a tournament.
Four men’s and women’s teams played the Old Course Wednesday, wrapping up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at one of college golf’s most special events.