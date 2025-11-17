Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NCAA & AMATEUR

Junior PGA Championship - Round Two
Charlie Woods ties for low final round to lead Benjamin School to second state title in three years
Woods, a junior, fired a 4-under 68 Saturday at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, as Benjamin rallied past The First Academy for a five-shot victory.
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: 'Kids are the future'
November 17, 2025 04:39 PM
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Central to share what the Crush It! The Cup youth golf tournament means to him and his family as he aims to inspire the next generation of golfers.
Up Next
nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
9:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
6:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_251117.jpg
5:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bethanne_251117.jpg
9:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penskebermuda_251117.jpg
1:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stewarcinkintv_251116.jpg
1:54
Cink after winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgatcharlesschwabhls_251116.jpg
6:20
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_anikafinalrdv2_251116.jpg
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gusevaholeinoneplayv2_251116.jpg
1:04
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
Now Playing
nbc_golf_matthewsintv_251116.jpg
1:33
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
Now Playing
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Podcast: NCAA golf fall superlatives, plus Stanford’s Megha Ganne
2025 U.S. Junior Amateur - Day Four
Better than 2011? As 2026 class signs, the potential is enormous
Junior Ryder Cup - Foursomes Matches
Signing Day: Ranking top classes, players for Class of 2026
2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Longtime Georgia Tech coach Bruce Heppler to retire at season’s end
Junior Ryder Cup - Four-ball Matches
Miles Russell, Charlie Woods among AJGA honorees
IMG_4189.png
Youthful Florida State continues to have the sweetest tradition in women’s college golf

LIVE AND UPCOMING

See All
Image for PIF Saudi International - Rd 1
3:30AM EST Wed, Nov 19
PIF Saudi International - Rd 1
Asian Tour
Image for PIF Saudi International - Rd 2
3:30AM EST Thu, Nov 20
PIF Saudi International - Rd 2
Asian Tour
Image for The RSM Classic - Rd 1
12:00PM EST Thu, Nov 20
The RSM Classic - Rd 1
PGA TOUR
Image for CME Group Tour Championship - Rd 1
2:00PM EST Thu, Nov 20
CME Group Tour Championship - Rd 1
LPGA
Image for PIF Saudi International - Rd 3
3:30AM EST Fri, Nov 21
PIF Saudi International - Rd 3
Asian Tour
Image for The RSM Classic - Rd 2
12:00PM EST Fri, Nov 21
The RSM Classic - Rd 2
PGA TOUR
Image for CME Group Tour Championship - Rd 2
2:00PM EST Fri, Nov 21
CME Group Tour Championship - Rd 2
LPGA
Image for PIF Saudi International - Final Rd
3:30AM EST Sat, Nov 22
PIF Saudi International - Final Rd
Asian Tour
Image for The RSM Classic- Rd 3
1:00PM EST Sat, Nov 22
The RSM Classic- Rd 3
PGA TOUR
Image for The RSM Classic - Final Rd
1:00PM EST Sun, Nov 23
The RSM Classic - Final Rd
PGA TOUR

See All

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Highlights: NB3 Collegiate Match Play, Day 2
October 8, 2025 09:16 PM
Watch highlights from the second day of the NB3 Collegiate Match Play at Twin Warriors Golf Course in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.
Up Next
nbc_golf_nb3day2_251008.jpg
11:25
Highlights: NB3 Collegiate Match Play, Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nb3day1_251007.jpg
10:57
Highlights: NB3 Collegiate Match Play, Day 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jtsrd3_250917.jpg
9:20
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jtsrd2_250916.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fohm_250910.jpg
7:47
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
Now Playing
foh_final_round.jpg
7:16
HL: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
Now Playing
women_s_rd_2.jpg
8:18
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_menfohrd2_250909.jpg
5:44
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_top10womens_250908.jpg
3:54
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
Now Playing
ben_james.jpg
6:02
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
Now Playing

MORE NCAA & AMATEUR

G4WuzxEWoAAHmNe.jpeg
Once in shambles, Parker Bell signals another step in comeback with East Lake heroics
The Florida senior nearly transferred last spring amid a spiraling game. Now, Bell is a much improved mainstay for the Gators.
2025 Walker Cup
World No. 1 Jackson Koivun among invitees to Walker Cup practice session
The practice session will take place Dec. 18-20 at Seminole Golf Club, McArthur Golf Club and Jupiter Hills Club in South Florida.
fifa_laopakdee_aac_celebrations.webp
Fifa Laopakdee’s journey to Arizona State started in remote Europe
Laopakdee, a Sun Devils junior, has come into his own, now a four-time winner in college and the newly minted Asia-Pacific Amateur champion.
NCAA25_EAST_LAKE_16x9.jpg
East Lake Cup 2025: Field, format and how to watch at East Lake Golf Club
Here’s everything you need to know about one of college golf’s premiere events, the East Lake Cup.
  • Golf Channel Digital
    ,
  • Golf Channel Digital
    ,
ncaa_logo_1920_blessings19.jpg
Podcast: Great rankings debate resumes; Gators roll into East Lake
In this week’s episode, Burko is in Dubai, so Brentley calls on Golfweek’s Cameron Jourdan and Lance Ringler to fill the void.
G30S7ORWYAE-Fme.jpeg
Lee University senior nabs first-ever PGA Tour exemption given to D-II winner
Zielinski will soon be making his PGA Tour debut thanks to a historic victory on Tuesday.
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Highly-ranked freshman Scarlett Schremmer departs Texas A&M after just 2 starts
Schremmer, Golf Channel’s second-ranked freshman recruit in the country this fall, has left the program.
niel-phillips.jpg
‘Best day of golf in my life': D3 golfer aces same hole twice in same day
Sewanee’s Niel Phillips started his first and second rounds Monday at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational with holes-in-one at the par-3 eighth at Stonebridge Country Club in Rome, Georgia.
Women's champion Wake Forest (credit Kaitlyn Stocum - Wake Forest).jpg
Wake Forest women, Utah men debut at No. 1 in Mark Broadie’s NCAA golf rankings
While the Demon Deacons, perfect through two events (the Annika Intercollegiate and Jackson T. Stephens Cup), are no surprise, the Utes edged Virginia, Vanderbilt and Auburn for the top spot without winning a tournament.
Official Photo by St Andrews Links® @TheHomeofGolf
‘It’s magical': There’s no experience like the St. Andrews Links Collegiate
Four men’s and women’s teams played the Old Course Wednesday, wrapping up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at one of college golf’s most special events.
See More