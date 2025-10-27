Skip navigation
NEWS

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Previews
Kai Trump set to make LPGA debut next month in Florida
Trump has accepted a sponsor invitation into The Annika driven by Gainbridge, which will take place Nov. 13-16 at Pelican Golf Club in Gainbridge.
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
October 27, 2025 07:19 PM
The Golf Central crew analyzes five-time major champion Yani Tseng winning the Wistron Ladies Open by putting left-handed, sharing why it is one of the stories of the year and previewing what is next for the 36-year-old.
old_course_16_st_andrews_1920.jpg
Old Course set to be lengthened, revamped ahead of 2027 Open
logo_1920_pga_tour_champions.jpg
PGA Tour Champions releases schedule for 2026 season
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Final Round
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Final Round
Sponsor’s invite Michael Brennan wins in first PGA Tour start as a pro at Bank of Utah
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round Three
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
NCAA25_EAST_LAKE_16x9.jpg
East Lake Cup 2025: Field, format and how to watch at East Lake Golf Club

MORE NEWS

fifa_laopakdee_aac_celebrations.webp
Fifa Laopakdee’s journey to Arizona State started in remote Europe
Laopakdee, a Sun Devils junior, has come into his own, now a four-time winner in college and the newly minted Asia-Pacific Amateur champion.
Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship - Round Two
Arizona State junior earns 2026 Masters, Open spots with playoff win at Asia-Pacific Amateur
Pongsapak “Fifa” Laopakdee rallied from a six-shot deficit and won a playoff at the Asia-Pacific Amateur, sending him to the Masters and The Open next year.
Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day One
DP World Tour player holes out final shot of the season to save 2026 card
Jordan Gumberg’s final shot in the 2025 DP World Tour season secured his opportunity to hit many more in ’26.
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round
Former No. 1 Yani Tseng wins at home on LET for first victory since 2014
Former world No. 1 and five-time major champion Yani Tseng won for the first time in more than a decade Sunday in her native Taiwan.
Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 - Day Four
Australia beats United States to win LPGA’s Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown
Australia beat the United States team to win the LPGA’s Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown tournament on Sunday in South Korea.
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round Three
Bank of Utah Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times, how to watch
Final-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship.
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round Three
Sponsor’s invite Michael Brennan leads by two at Bank of Utah Championship
Michael Brennan got into the Bank of Utah Championship on a sponsor exemption after tearing up the PGA Tour Americas. He’s in position to leave Black Desert on Sunday as a PGA Tour winner.
Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 - Day Three
World team, U.S., Australia and Japan reach semifinals of International Crown
Canada’s Brooke Henderson and Wei-Ling Hsu of Taiwan beat Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom and Ingrid Lindblad, 4 and 3, on Saturday to qualify the World team for the International Crown semifinals.
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round Two
PGA Tour Americas No. 1 Michael Brennan leads PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship
Michael Brennan earned a Korn Ferry Tour spot with a dominant late-summer burst on the PGA Tour Americas. In two days at Black Desert in the Bank of Utah Championship, he charged to the top of a PGA Tour leaderboard.
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
Despite painful ankle issue, Max Homa fires 66 to jump into Utah hunt
Homa’s 5-under 66 Friday at the Bank of Utah Championship has Homa eyeing his first PGA Tour victory since the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Homa can also barely walk.
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round One
Aldrich Potgieter withdraws before second round of Bank of Utah Championship
Aldrich Potgieter withdrew before his second round in the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship.
ISPS Handa - Championship - Day One
Rintaro Nakano joins three-way tie for lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Rintaro Nakano of Japan made eagle on the par-5 13th hole for the second straight day and closed with a birdie for a 6-under 66 to move into a three-way tie for the lead.
