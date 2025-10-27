NEWS
Trump has accepted a sponsor invitation into The Annika driven by Gainbridge, which will take place Nov. 13-16 at Pelican Golf Club in Gainbridge.
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
The Golf Central crew analyzes five-time major champion Yani Tseng winning the Wistron Ladies Open by putting left-handed, sharing why it is one of the stories of the year and previewing what is next for the 36-year-old.
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to discuss the 11th annual East Lake Cup, analyzing the conditions at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, the format of the tournament, the players participating, the top teams and more.
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
Michael Brennan was 'solid as a rock' in Bank of Utah Championship victory.
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
The Golf Today crew debates whether the U.S. Ryder Cup team should revive Keegan Bradley's captaincy for 2027, while also diving into Max Homa's 2025 campaign and his outlook for next season.
NBA gambling scandal a cautionary tale for golf?
The Golf Today crew talks about the NBA gambling scandal, debating if it is "a cautionary tale" for the sport of golf and analyzing what the PGA Tour and other leagues can do to prevent a similar crisis in the future.
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from final round of the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
Michael Brennan chats with Todd Lewis about winning the Bank of Utah Championship and earning a spot on the PGA Tour.
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card
American Jordan Gumberg had a moment to remember at the Genesis Championship, draining a "miracle" eagle on the 18th hole to secure his DP World Tour card for 2026. Hear from an emotional Gumberg after the amazing shot.
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
Watch the best moments from the final match of the LPGA Tour's Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown between Australia and the United States at New Korea Country Club in Goyang, Republic of Korea.
Laopakdee, a Sun Devils junior, has come into his own, now a four-time winner in college and the newly minted Asia-Pacific Amateur champion.
Pongsapak “Fifa” Laopakdee rallied from a six-shot deficit and won a playoff at the Asia-Pacific Amateur, sending him to the Masters and The Open next year.
Jordan Gumberg’s final shot in the 2025 DP World Tour season secured his opportunity to hit many more in ’26.
Former world No. 1 and five-time major champion Yani Tseng won for the first time in more than a decade Sunday in her native Taiwan.
Australia beat the United States team to win the LPGA’s Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown tournament on Sunday in South Korea.
Final-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship.
Michael Brennan got into the Bank of Utah Championship on a sponsor exemption after tearing up the PGA Tour Americas. He’s in position to leave Black Desert on Sunday as a PGA Tour winner.
Canada’s Brooke Henderson and Wei-Ling Hsu of Taiwan beat Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom and Ingrid Lindblad, 4 and 3, on Saturday to qualify the World team for the International Crown semifinals.
Michael Brennan earned a Korn Ferry Tour spot with a dominant late-summer burst on the PGA Tour Americas. In two days at Black Desert in the Bank of Utah Championship, he charged to the top of a PGA Tour leaderboard.
Homa’s 5-under 66 Friday at the Bank of Utah Championship has Homa eyeing his first PGA Tour victory since the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Homa can also barely walk.
Aldrich Potgieter withdrew before his second round in the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship.
Rintaro Nakano of Japan made eagle on the par-5 13th hole for the second straight day and closed with a birdie for a 6-under 66 to move into a three-way tie for the lead.