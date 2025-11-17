Skip navigation
KORN FERRY TOUR

KFT Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year
‘Little steps’ lead to big opportunity for KFT player of the year Johnny Keefer
The PGA Tour heads to the southern tip of Baja California in Mexico, the start of a closing stretch for several players trying to keep their jobs another year. Johnny Keefer can only hope this is just the beginning.
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: 'Kids are the future'
November 17, 2025 04:39 PM
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Central to share what the Crush It! The Cup youth golf tournament means to him and his family as he aims to inspire the next generation of golfers.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship Presented By United Leasing & Finance 2025 - Final Round
Podcast: How Johnny Keefer went from lacrosse player to Korn Ferry Tour No. 1
Final Round
How Jeffrey Kang, once nation’s best junior, overcame driver yips to earn long-awaited PGA Tour card
Korn Ferry Tour Championship Presented By United Leasing & Finance 2025 - Final Round
Chandler Blanchet wins KFT Championship; Johnny Keefer leads 20 new PGA Tour members
nbc_golf_kfpgacardwinners_251012.jpg
07:26
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour players each PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_kfchampsfinalrdhl_251012.jpg
06:56
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_blachetintv_251012.jpg
01:23
Blanchet after win: I played really solid all year

MORE NEWS

Hero World Challenge - Previews
Hero World Challenge 2025 full field: Aaron Rai replaces Justin Thomas
Thomas withdrew from the unofficial event in the Bahamas after undergoing back surgery last week
LIV Golf Indianapolis - Day One
Former LIV Golf captain reportedly headed back to DP World Tour
Henrik Stenson, 49, has paid his fines and served his suspension as he prepares to rejoin the DP World Tour next year, according to multiple outlets.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 - Round Two
RSM Classic scenarios: Race for the top 100 concludes at Sea Island
We’ve reached the final event of the 2025 PGA Tour fall season, the RSM Classic, where several players will have one final chance to secure their status for 2026.
Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2025 - Final Round
Stewart Cink wins PGA Tour Champions’ finale and season-long title
Cink won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship to also claim the season-long points race.
The ANNIKA Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican 2025 - Final Round
Linn Grant cruises to three-shot win at The Annika for second LPGA title
Grant shot 65-65 over the weekend to finish at 19 under par, three clear of runner-up Jennifer Kupcho.
The ANNIKA Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican 2025 - Round One
Another day, another retirement from an LPGA 30-something
Caroline Inglis, 31, followed Elizabeth Szokol in retiring from the LPGA after competing in The Annika.
GOLF: NOV 16 LPGA The ANNIKA
Nataliya Guseva’s walk-off hole-out highlights qualifying dramatics for LPGA finale
Guseva holed out for birdie on the 72nd hole Sunday to secure a spot in the CME Group Tour Championship.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 - Final Round
With job on the line, Adam Schenk turns 243rd career start into first PGA Tour title in Bermuda
In relentless winds, Schenk recorded only two bogeys in his final 56 holes, just one on Sunday, and won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship by a shot over Chandler Phillips.
BMW Ladies Championship 2025 - Final Round
Watch: Brooke Matthews wins Lamborghini lease with hole-in-one at The Annika
Matthews holed her tee shot from 142 yards on the par-3 12th to win a two-year lease on a Lamborghini SUV.
matthews_ace.jpg
36
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
A hole-in-one on the 12th hole at The Annika puts Brooke Matthews one step closer to making the CME Group Tour Championship. Not to mention, a two-year lease on a Lamborghini.
