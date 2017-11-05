After Further Review: Can't wait for Woods

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On the prospect of Tiger Woods' return ...

There won’t be any guarantees with this latest iteration of Tiger Woods’ comeback. But that makes his willingness to jump back inside the ropes all the more intriguing

Woods will be 42 next month, and his body has been ravaged by one injury after the next in recent years. He spoke two years ago of the fact that his career after age 40 would be seen as gravy, and even acknowledged in September that he could envision a scenario in which he never plays competitively again.

But he is once again ready, or close enough to it, to make his return four weeks from now at the Hero World Challenge. It will likely include ample bogeys and rusty shots, and it may not extend beyond a four-day stint in the Bahamas.

But despite all the previous lows and periods filled with doubt, Woods has once again injected some hope back into the equation. And even without any guarantees about either performance or longevity, it’s still an enticing prospect. - Will Gray

On Park's climb to LPGA supremacy ...

Sung Hyun Park will take the Rolex world No. 1 ranking to the Blue Bay LPGA event in China this week, according to the Rolex world rankings projections. It should become official Sunday night or Monday with the release of the newest rankings. She is overtaking So Yeon Ryu for the top spot and will have a chance in China to overtake Ryu in the Rolex Player of the Year point standings and to overtake Lexi Thompson in the hunt for the Vare Trophy for low scoring average. Park also will have a chance in China to overtake Thompson in the Race to CME Globe standings. Park already leads the LPGA money list and has locked up the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year Award. She has a chance to become the first player in LPGA history to sweep all those aforementioned awards. Ryu and Thompson aren’t playing in China but will see Park in a showdown at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. - Randall Mell