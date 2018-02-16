Getty Images

Cantlay putting Riviera local knowledge to good use

By Rex HoggardFebruary 16, 2018, 9:50 pm

LOS ANGELES – Patrick Cantlay has already won this season on the PGA Tour, back in November at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and he qualified for last year’s Tour Championship with just a dozen starts, but that only partially explains his solid play this week at the Genesis Open.

Cantlay was born in nearby Long Beach, Calif., and went to college at UCLA, where he estimated he played Riviera Country Club about once a month.

“I know where to eat, and when everyone's saying it took them an hour and a half to get back to Beverly Hills yesterday afternoon, I say that's normal,” Cantlay laughed.

But it may be Cantlay’s knowledge of Riviera that’s giving him an edge this week following rounds of 66-69 for a two-stroke lead when he finished. Specifically, after his second round he referenced the importance of understanding where to miss.

“Definitely knowing where the ball feeds on some of these hole locations is important, and where to err,” he said. “This golf course has a lot of intricate architecture, especially on the greens and particular hole locations where the ball will feed from certain spots, and knowing that's huge.”

That local knowledge has paid off particularly on the greens, where Cantlay has just two three-putts this week.

Watch: Tiger highlights from Day 2 at Riviera

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 17, 2018, 1:10 am

It's been an up-and-down season so far on the course for Tiger Woods, and that continued on Friday during the second round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club.

Tiger grinded out the 511-yard, par 5 opening hole after finding the rough with his first shot and the sand with his second:

Woods got under par for the first time in the round on the third hole, burying an 18-footer for birdie on the par-4 third hole:

After giving a stroke back on the par-3 fourth hole, Woods made another birdie on the par-4 fifth, curling in a birdie putt from about 21 feet:

That was the last positive for Woods on the front side however, as he bogeyed six, seven and nine to go out in 37, 2 over for the day and three over for the tournament.

The 14-time major champ hit some memorable shots on the back nine - like the one below on 12 - but after a birdie on No. 10, he carded four bogeys across his final eight holes, finishing with a 76. At 6 over, Woods won't be around for the weekend at Riviera, only the 17th time he's missed the cut as a professional.

Watch: DeChambeau's ball bounces off fan, directly toward hole

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 16, 2018, 11:30 pm

Bryson DeChambeau uses math and physics in his game more than just about anyone else on the PGA Tour, but that doesn’t mean he won’t take a good ol’ fashioned lucky bounce when it comes his way, either.

During the second round of the Genesis Open, DeChambeau hit his tee shot on the par-3 sixth hole well over the back of the green, but his ball still ended up about 7 feet from the hole thanks to a timely ricochet off a fan.

DeChambeau couldn’t cash in on the birdie opportunity, settling for a two-putt par, but, realizing it could’ve been much worse, he rewarded the fan with a glove and a hug.

Back to back: Woods commits to Honda Classic

By Rex HoggardFebruary 16, 2018, 10:44 pm

LOS ANGELES – The wait is over.

Tiger Woods will play next week’s Honda Classic, tournament officials announced late Friday afternoon.

Woods had been vague earlier this week when asked if he planned to play the event – which will be his first back-to-back starts since last year when he played the Farmers Insurance Open followed by the Dubai Desert Classic, when he withdrew and ended up having fusion surgery on his lower back. But he informed the PGA Tour before he teed off for Round 2 at the Genesis Open that he would be in the field at PGA National.

“We got the call before he teed off,” said Ken Kennerly, the Honda Classic’s executive director. “It’s phenomenal for the tournament. Look at what he did in San Diego for the TV ratings. He’s always been very upfront about wanting to play here.”

Woods, who lives in south Florida, last played the Honda Classic in 2014 when he withdrew after three rounds with a back injury. He’s played the event four times and finished runner-up in 2012.

Woods was midway through his second round in Los Angeles and 2 over for the week when the announcement was made.

Exploring the PGA Tour's top basketball talent

By Rex HoggardFebruary 16, 2018, 10:30 pm

LOS ANGELES – Bubba Watson completed his second-round 70 at the Genesis Open and bolted Riviera Country Club in search of a rare daily double – a spot near the top of a PGA Tour leaderboard and MVP honors at the annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

“I wasn't very good at dribbling [in high school] so I definitely didn't dribble it up,” Watson smiled as he rushed off property just three strokes off the lead to participate in the annual celebrity game, which was played at the Verizon Up Arena at the Los Angeles Convention Center as part of NBA All-Star weekend. “I just played outside, played on the wing, tried to shoot 3-pointers. I can shoot, I have a little bit of touch. So it worked out when I was in high school. When I say ‘worked out,’ I made one out of 20.”

Although Watson certainly qualifies as a celebrity and is married to a former WNBA player, with apologies to the 6-foot-3 southpaw, there was a real sense that golf wasn’t exactly sending its best to the celebrity game - at least according to the results of a wildly unofficial Twitter poll.

Early Friday, your scribe offered his version of the PGA Tour’s all-hoops team – a squad that included Watson, Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth and Chris Wood – but the reaction from many of the circuit’s best and brightest painted a much different picture.

Smylie Kaufman, who was the point guard on his state high school championship basketball team during his junior year in 2009, was one of the first to offer his services at point guard before allowing, “[Jordan Spieth] and I have epic games of H.O.R.S.E. Usually he makes a ridiculous shot to win. Weird.”

Chesson Hadley, a 6-foot-4 player with some reach, also got into the act: “I certainly have the height to play but would probably be dominated in the paint. I’d like to be considered for the guy that runs the bench celebrations.”

It turns out the depth of basketball talent runs much deeper than one might expect on Tour.

Although Johnson, who declined an offer to play in Friday’s celebrity game, can still dunk, and at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, would be a natural swingman; and Woodland, who set a 3-point shooting record as a freshman at Washburn (Kan.) University before transferring to Kansas to play golf, were easy early picks, Tony Finau might be golf’s best.

“We’d have a pretty mean team, not a lot of height but we’d have a solid top 5,” said Finau, who added that he plays pickup basketball three to four times a week in the offseason and can still throw down two-handed dunks.

Finau, who is also in contention at Riviera following a second-round 71, played center in high school and helped his team reach the state tournament his junior and senior seasons, averaging 11 rebounds per game as a senior.

“Have to throw Finau and [Andrew] Loupe in there. [Kaufman] can get buckets, too,” Thomas tweeted.

Harris English echoed that endorsement, “[Russell] Henley and Loupe need to be in that lineup.” While Ricky Barnes made his own pitch, “I must be a reserve but I will play my way into the lineup soon.”

It turns out that Loupe is something of a sneaky good option in any all-hoops Tour draft as evidenced by Harold Varner III’s offer to coach the team.

“I would love to coach, it would be awesome,” Varner smiled before his second round at Riviera. “Already have my first pick, Tony [Finau]. Second pick would be tough, probably DJ, but Loupe is good, man.”

Loupe earned all-state basketball honors in Louisiana twice and was invited to the Louisiana All-Star game, averaging 21.6 points per game during his senior season and setting his high school’s all-time record for 3-pointers in a season.

Spieth, who reportedly has some legitimate shooting range and whose brother, Steven, plays professional basketball in Argentina, would be a popular pick, but the social media scouting report suggests he may be better suited coming off the bench.

According to various sources, Henley is a pure shooter and would likely be the sixth man; while 6-foot-4 Jamie Lovemark – who is also in the top 10 through 36 holes at the Genesis Open – was a popular choice to replace Wood, who at 6-foot-5 is the Tour’s tallest player but doesn’t appear to have much experience on the hardwood having grown up in England.

While there seems to be no shortage of talent to represent golf on the NBA’s most star-studded stage, it will be Watson who received the nod for Friday’s celebrity bout. Although he may not top the list of Tour ballers, he did get one piece of solid advice from his wife, Angie.

“She said, ‘Don't get hurt,’” Watson smiled. “She said, ‘If you go in the paint, you're in trouble.’ I was a Ryder Cup vice captain [in 2016], that's what I enjoyed, so I'm not afraid to give an assist. I'm scared of shooting. I'll just pass it real fast.”

