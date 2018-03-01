The early portion of 2018 seems like an especially good time to be Larry Fitzgerald.

A longtime wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, Fitzgerald is also an avid golfer who often mingles with PGA Tour pros during his rounds at Whisper Rock in Arizona. But Fitzgerald has stepped up his game of late, highlighted by his win last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when he teamed with Kevin Streelman to dust the field by seven shots.

Fitzgerald is also a member at the exclusive Seminole Golf Club in Florida, which allowed him to tee it up Monday in the club's pro-member tournament. This time around he paired with world No. 2 Jon Rahm, and their combined score of 69 left them five shots off the pace.

But Fitzgerald's week didn't end there, as his father tweeted a picture Thursday of the two men teeing it up alongside Tiger Woods at an undisclosed course:

The younger Fitzgerald, who plays to an 11.3 handicap index, announced last month that he plans to return to the Cardinals this fall for his 15th season with the club.

As for Woods, he hasn't been heard from since finishing 12th at the Honda Classic. While there is speculation he'll make his next start in two weeks at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he has won eight times before, Woods could still theoretically commit to next week's Valspar Championship up until the entry deadline of 5 p.m. ET Friday.