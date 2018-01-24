Getty Images

Hot Seat: Tiger has major company this week

By Randall MellJanuary 24, 2018, 1:36 pm

The heavy fog that rolls off the Pacific Ocean on so many mornings at Torrey Pines won’t cool the Hot Seat with the most anticipated start of the year finally here.

Tiger Woods is back.

So maybe our special gauge of who is facing the most heat in golf ought to be called the Hot Throne this week.

Woods, after all, has ruled over this venue more than any other in his remarkable career, with nine victories at Torrey Pines, seven of them regular PGA Tour events, one a U.S. Open and one the Junior World Championship.

Of course, Woods isn’t alone taking a toasty seat. Here’s our special heat index with the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open and the LPGA opening its season at the Pure Silk Bahamas Classic:

Black’s Beach Heat Rash: Tiger Woods

Why should Woods be on The Hot Seat in his first official PGA Tour start in a year, when just remaining upright should count as a triumph in his return from the fourth back surgery of his career?

Because he’s always on the hot seat.

No tour pro in history has been more scrutinized or heavily analyzed. We break down everything, outside how thoroughly he butters his toast in his pregame breakfast. This week won’t be any different. It might even be worse.

If Woods winces after a swing, CNN may break into its regular programming for a special report. If he chunks a chip, there’s a danger Twitter explodes. If his name hits the leaderboard, there’s a chance President Trump scrambles Air Force One for an unscheduled trip to La Jolla.

These are only slight exaggerations.

Nobody in the history of the game has ever played under more heat than Woods, or warmed up on the range under more heat, for that matter.

No comeback in the game will be more meticulously documented than this one will.

Black’s Beach, by the way, lays out beneath the cliffs that Torrey Pines is built above. It’s one of the largest nude beaches in the United States, and yet the folks down there won’t be as stripped bare as Woods’ swing will be by analysts this week.

Lexi Thompson

Bahamian Habanero: Lexi Thompson

Thompson will be making her first tour start since missing that 2-foot putt at her final hole in the LPGA’s final event in 2017.

The miss cost her a chance to win the Rolex Player of the Year Award and ascend to the No.  1 world ranking for the first time, and it left questions about how she would deal with the disappointment over a long off season.

If Thompson rebounds as strongly as she did from the controversial loss she endured at the ANA Inspiration early last year, when she was hit with a four-shot Sunday penalty that derailed her bid to win her second major, this could be her biggest year yet.

Thompson dealt with more than her share of challenges last year, including her mother’s cancer diagnosis in the middle of the season, but she emerged as the story of the year because of all she achieved overcoming those ordeals. With two victories and six second-place finishes, it was nearly a spectacular year.

This year will start with a physical challenge. Thompson shut down her practices in December because of an ailing right hand.

Thompson made a run at winning in the season opener at the Bahamas last year, but ultimately lost to Brittany Lincicome in a playoff. She was practically a fixture on leaderboards the rest of the year.

Mercury Rising: Jason Day

Day arrived at Torrey Pines as the world No. 1 a year ago.

He makes his start this year having slid to No. 14.

Day has gone through a lot in that span, from his mother’s cancer surgery to his wife’s miscarriage. He will have a lot of people rooting for him as he bids to re-ignite a game that has made him such a formidable threat in the Tour’s biggest events. Just how ready he is to begin the year is unclear. He withdrew from the pro-am this week with a sore back.

Just three years ago, Day won at Torrey Pines. The victory launched his biggest year on Tour, getting him started on a five-victory season that included his major championship triumph at the PGA Championship. A good showing on this tough venue could set him up for another big year.

Article Tags: Hot Seat, Tiger Woods, Lexi Thompson, Jason Day

Trending

the skill code golf instruction Getty Images

The Skill Code Premieres on Golf Channel

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 24, 2018, 11:46 pm

Don’t miss the premiere of The Skill Code on Golf Channel on Monday January 29 at 7pm ET! Cameron McCormick, the 2015 PGA Teacher of the year and coach to 3-time major champion Jordan Spieth hosts the series where he unlocks the secrets to building championship golf skills.

In this 12-part series McCormick will attempt to correct the misconceptions and mistakes that for nearly a century have been occurring in the golf instruction industry. Cameron McCormick believes the golfer needs to expand his/her basic understanding of why the ball reacts a certain way to his/her swing and once this is understood and processed, the golfer should be able to move in a positive direction to improve his/her golf game. 

*Series available for purchase since November 2017 via Revolution Golf

Airtimes on Golf Channel:

Every Monday at 7pm ET, premiering January 29

Article Tags: The Skill Code, Cameron McCormick, Jordan Speith

Trending

Getty Images

Woods on Como split: Only I know my body's limits

By Rex HoggardJanuary 24, 2018, 8:46 pm

SAN DIEGO – Late last month Tiger Woods announced via social media that he’d split with swing coach Chris Como, explaining that he’s had to “relearn my own body and golf swing.”

On Wednesday at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he will be making his first official start on the PGA Tour in a year, Woods took a deeper dive into his decision to split with Como, who he had been working with since November 2015.

“No one's had a spinal fusion at that level and been able to hit the ball as hard as I do,” Woods explained. “No one understands that. So I have to rely on my own feels and play around with what my body can and cannot do.”

Farmers Insurance Open: Articles, photos and videos

Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery to his lower back in April after missing the cut at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open and withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic. In December, he tied for ninth at the Hero World Challenge, an 18-player unofficial event played in the Bahamas at a course where Woods splits his time practicing.

There was some speculation that Woods would look to replace Como with a new swing coach, but that didn’t sound imminent on Wednesday following his pro-am round on the North Course at Torrey Pines.

“It's not going to look like it used to, I don't have the mobility that I used to and that's just the reality,” he said. “Now it's just a matter of what can I do, and that's just practicing and getting my feels and trusting, experimenting a lot to try and figure out what can this body do and how explosive can it be and how am I going to control shots with different shapes.”

Article Tags: 2018 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods, Chris Como

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger: Expectations 'tempered' but building toward Masters

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 24, 2018, 8:32 pm

SAN DIEGO – There were no bold proclamations Wednesday from Tiger Woods, no sentiment that it was win-or-bust like in his glory days.

This time, he says, “my expectations have been tempered a little bit, because I haven’t played.”

That’s what excites Woods the most about this latest comeback – the prospect of playing a full Tour schedule. He hasn’t done that since 2013, when he won a Tour-best five times in 16 starts. Over the past four seasons, he has played a combined 19 events.

Full-field scores from the Farmers Insurance Open

Farmers Insurance Open: Articles, photos and videos

“I just want to start playing on the Tour and getting into a rhythm of playing a schedule again,” he said Wednesday at the Farmers Insurance Open. “I haven’t done that in such a long time, so I don’t know what to expect. I’m going to grind it out, give it everything I possibly have, and put the ball in the right position and make some putts and try to work my way up the board.”

Woods hasn’t publicly revealed his schedule past next month’s Genesis Open at Riviera but he says his goal is the same this year as every other: Build toward Augusta.  

“That’s usually been my outlook,” he said. “From ’96 on, it’s been that way, to try to get ready for Augusta, and there’s no reason to change that.” 

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines, PGA Tour, Masters, Augusta National

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger on playing tough Torrey: 'Got to start somewhere'

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 24, 2018, 8:19 pm

SAN DIEGO – Torrey Pines annually ranks as one of the most difficult stops on the PGA Tour schedule.

So wouldn’t Tiger Woods, playing his first Tour event in a year, want a softer landing spot?

“I haven’t played,” he said Wednesday after his pro-am round, “and I’ve got to start somewhere and try and get my game and my feels back.”

Woods mentioned starting his season last week at the CareerBuilder Challenge, but that wasn’t an ideal starting point either. “The conditions are easier,” he said, “but you have to shoot 6 under par a day.” The winning score was 22 under, and the three-round cut fell at 8 under.

Full-field scores from the Farmers Insurance Open

Farmers Insurance Open: Articles, photos and videos

That won’t be the case here at Torrey Pines, especially after the easier North course underwent a redo after the 2016 event that significantly toughened up the course.

Woods noted that both courses here are as firm and fast as he has ever seen them.

“It’s going to be a challenge this week,” he said, adding later: “But I want to start feeling what it’s like to be out here and hit shots and grind out scores. That’s something that I’ve been looking forward to.”

After the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods will have two weeks off before playing the Genesis Open at Riviera for the first time since 2006. 

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.