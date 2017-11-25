Inbee-Ryu team loses; KLPGA leads LPGA, 7-5

By Randall MellNovember 25, 2017, 4:42 pm

The Korean LPGA Tour took down the dynamic duo of Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu on its way to taking command of the ING Life Champions Trophy Saturday in Gyeongju, South Korea.

The KLPGA Tour’s Ji Young Kim and Min Sung Kim upset Park and Ryu, 2 and 1, in the foursomes segment of the international team event. The KLPGA Tour won four of six foursomes matches against the South Korean team from the American-based LPGA and halved another.

The KLPGA Tour will go into Sunday singles with a 7-5 lead on the Korean LPGA team. 

The singles showdowns will be highlighted by the LPGA’s In Gee Chun vs. the KLPGA Tour’s Ha Na Jang. They found themselves pitted against each other in a battle last year to make the Korean Olympic team, which intensified when Jang’s father lost control of a piece of luggage that went crashing down an escalator at the airport in Singapore, striking Chun in the lower back and knocking her out of the HSBC Champions and two other tournaments early in 2016.

Chun and Jang were paired together for the first time since the incident at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee last year. They made peace there. Jang was making a return to the LPGA in Sahalee after taking time off because of illness.

“To be honest, it was not easy to face her again at the tournament site,” Chun told GolfChannel.com in Sahalee. “But it was nice to see her back, at the same time. Things can happen. Things got screwed up, but like I said before, what’s done is done. We are cool now.”

Eight of the top 20 players in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings are competing in the ING Champions Trophy, which is hosted by Inbee Park.

Saturday’s foursomes results:

• KLPGA Tour’s Ji Young Kim/Min Sun Kim def. Inbee Park/So Yeon Ryu, 2 and 1

• KLPGA Tour’s Jeongeun Lee6/Seon Woo Bae def. Jeongeun Lee5/Mirim Lee, 5 and 4

• LPGA’s Sei Young Kim/Eun Hee Ji def. Hye Jin Choi/Ja Young Kim def., 1 up

• KLPGA’s Ha Na Jang/Da Yeon Lee def. Amy Yang/M.J. Hur, 4 and 3

• KLPGA’s Ji Hyun Kim/Ji Hyun Oh def. Na Yeon Choi/Jenny Shin, 1 up

• LPGA’s Mi Hyang Lee/Hyo Joo Kim halved Jin Young Ko/Seung Hyun Lee

Article Tags: Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu, Ha Na Jang, In Gee Chun

Trending

Fleetwood two back entering final round in Hong Kong

By Associated PressNovember 25, 2017, 1:32 pm

HONG KONG – S.S.P. Chawrasia shot a 1-under 69 Saturday in the third round for a one-stroke lead at the Hong Kong Open.

The 39-year-old Indian is at 10-under 200 overall at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

Last year's runner-up, Rafa Cabrera Bello, had six birdies, two bogeys and an eagle on the par-4 10th for a 6-under 64. The Spaniard shares second place with Australia's Wade Ormsby (65).

Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood (66) was two off the pace and tied for fourth with Sweden's Alexander Bjork (67) and Belgian Thomas Detry (66).

Full-field scores from the UBS Hong Kong Open

''I hit good putts that just didn't go in. You know, it was just a really steady round,'' Fleetwood said, adding that a ''nice birdie on the last hole always makes you feel a lot better.''

Former champion Justin Rose (68) is at 5 under, a shot ahead of Masters champion Sergio Garcia (66) who hit five birdies and a bogey.

Chawrasia led by two shots after the second round and said he was glad to hold onto his lead, with another low score needed to take the title.

''I'm happy with the score today, although I definitely left a couple of shots out there. I felt a little extra pressure today which (is) probably why (I) missed a couple of putts ... think I can do something special tomorrow,'' Chawrasia said.

Cabrera Bello lost by a shot in 2016 to Sam Brazel of Australia.

''I think I'm going to be within reach, so I do believe that I can win it for sure,'' Cabrera Bello said. ''I think it would be just a little extra special, the fact that last year I finished runner-up and this year perhaps I could win it.''

Article Tags: Tommy Fleetwood, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Rafa Cabrera Bello

Trending

Day finishes strong, leads Aussie Open by one

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 25, 2017, 6:12 am

Jason Day birdied three of his final five holes to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Emirates Australian Open. Here’s where things stand in Sydney:

Leaderboard: Day (-10), Lucas Herbert (-9), Jonas Blixt (-7), Matt Jones (-7), Cameron Smith (-6), Rhein Gibson (-5), Anthony Quayle (-5)

What it means: Day has a great shot at his first victory – in his final start – in 2017. It’s been a frustrating campaign for Day, who has dropped to 12th in the Official World Golf Ranking. A win this week, in his native Open, would be a huge boost as he embarks on the 2018 season.

Full-field scores from the Emirates Australian Open

Round of the day: Day’s 2-under 69 wasn’t the lowest of the day, but it was the most important. Day parred his first 13 holes before birdies on Nos. 14 and 15. He bogeyed the 17th, but finished with a birdie at the par-5 18th for the outright lead.

Best of the rest: Blixt’s 66 put him in position to win. Meanwhile, Japanese amateur Takumi Kanaya shot the low round of the day, a 6-under 65, to reach 4 under for the tournament.

Biggest disappointment: No one really blew it on Saturday, but Jordan Spieth was unable to make a move. His 1-under 70 has him eight shots off the lead. Herbert managed an even-par 71 but he had a two-stroke lead until an errant tee shot at the par-3 11th. Speaking of which …

Shot of the day: Not every Shot of the Day is a great shot. Herbert made a long birdie putt on the eighth and was two clear of the field through 10 holes. But he hit his tee shot long at the 11th and was not able to find it. He had to re-tee, made double bogey and lost his advantage. He’s now chasing a major champion in the final round.

Article Tags: Jason Day, Lucas Herbert

Trending

Spieth stalls on Moving Day at Australian Open

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 25, 2017, 4:30 am

Moving Day? Not so much for Jordan Spieth in Round 3 of the Emirates Australian Open.

Spieth, the defending champion and also a winner in 2014, continued to struggle with his putter, shooting 1-under 70 on Saturday at the Australian Golf Club in Sydney.

“I was leaving them short yesterday and today it was kind of misreading, over-reading. I missed a lot of putts on the high side – playing wind or more break,” he said. “I just really haven’t found a nice marriage between line and speed to get the ball rolling.”

Full-field scores from the Emirates Australian Open

The world No. 2 started the day eight off the pace and was unable to make a charge. He had three birdies and two bogeys, including a 4 at the par-5 finishing hole.

Spieth praised his ball-striking in the wind-swept conditions, but lamented his putting, which has hampered him throughout the week.

“Ball-striking’s been fantastic. Just gotta get the putts to go,” he said.

Spieth, who is scheduled to compete in next week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, is still holding out hope for a third title in four years at this event. He fired a brilliant 63 in very windy conditions to prevail in ’14.

“Tomorrow is forecasted as even windier than today so you can still make up a lot of ground,” he said. “A few years ago I shot a final round that was a nice comeback and anything like that tomorrow can still even be enough to possibly get the job done.”

Article Tags: Jordan Spieth

Trending

South Korean LPGA stars lead KLPGA team

By Randall MellNovember 24, 2017, 10:32 pm

South Korea’s LPGA team of all-stars took the early lead Friday on the Korean LPGA Tour in a team event featuring twice as much star power as this year’s Solheim Cup did.

Eight of the world’s top 20 players are teeing it up in the ING Life Champions Trophy/ Inbee Park Invitational in Gyeongju. There were only four players among the top 20 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings when the United States defeated Europe in Des Moines, Iowa.

Park led the LPGA team to a 3 ½-to-2 ½ lead on the first day.

Park, who has been recuperating from a back injury for most of the second half of this season, teamed with Jeongeun Lee5 to defeat Hye Jin Choi and Ji Hyun Kim, 5 and 4, in the lead-off four-ball match.

So Yeon Ryu and Park, former world No. 1s and LPGA Rolex Player of the Year Award winners, will be the marquee pairing on Saturday. They will lead off foursomes against Ji Young Kim and Min Sun Kim.

Nine of the 11 South Koreans who won LPGA events this year are competing. Sung Hyun Park and I.K. Kim are the only two who aren’t.

The fourball results:

LPGA’s Inbee Park/ Jeongeun Lee5 def. Hye Jin Choi/Ji Hyun Kim, 5 and 4.

LPGA’s Mirim Lee/Amy Yang def.  Ji Hyun Oh/Min Sun Kim, 3 and 1.

LPGA’s M.J. Hur/Mi Hyang Lee halved Ji Hyun Kim/Ji Young Kim.

KLPGA’s Ha Na Jang/Sun Woo Bae def. Sei Young Kim/Hyo Joo Kim, 5 and 4.

LPGA’s Na Yeon Choi/Jenny Shin halved Jin Young Ko/Da Yeon Lee

LPGA’s In Gee Chun/Eun Hee Ji halved Jeongeun Lee6/Char Young Kim.

NOTE: The KPGA uses numerals after a player’s name to distinguish players with the exact same name.

 

Article Tags: Inbee Park, Sei Young Kim, Ha Na Jang, Na Yeon Choi, Jenny Shin

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.