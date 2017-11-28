Getty Images

JT will be trying to kick Tiger's a** at Hero

By Jay CoffinNovember 28, 2017, 9:02 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas ­– Justin Thomas gets it. He’s playing with Tiger Woods on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge and everyone wants to know what he thinks of the high-profile pairing.

Thomas won a major, won the FedExCup, shot 59 and was the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year this season, but there he was at Albany on Tuesday being asked about Woods in each of the first five questions of his news conference.

“Anybody want to ask about my,” Thomas joked while in the middle of the Tiger storm. 

Woods approached Thomas a couple weeks ago to ask him if he’d like to be paired together for the first round of the Hero World Challenge. Thomas joked with Woods, saying he needed to think about it for a couple days.

Well, that pairing is now only mere hours away and Thomas is excited despite being the PGA Tour’s top dog all year.

“If he hadn’t done everything he’s done, we wouldn’t have the sponsors we have,” Thomas said. “If it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t be playing for the amount of money that we’re playing for.

“Obviously there’s a lot of other players, but there’s nobody that moves the needle like him, even now. If he had 15 wins and two majors, then yeah, people wouldn’t care as much, but he has 79 and 14 majors.

“I’m probably just as excited to watch it as you are. I just get a front row seat to it on Thursday.”

But….

“But I’m also looking forward to trying to kick his ass, to be perfectly honest,” Thomas said.

JT on greatest feat in '17: Will never know how I won

By Jay CoffinNovember 28, 2017, 7:49 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas ­– Justin Thomas was so busy at the end of the season that he didn’t have much time to sit down and digest the magnitude of all that he had accomplished.

All the victories, the PGA Championship title, the 59 in Hawaii, the $10 million FedExCup bonus; there were a lot of highlights to choose from.

But the most impressive feat of Justin Thomas’ year? He contends it was his victory six weeks ago at the CJ Cup in Korea.

Not kidding.

Thomas said he was shot, both mentally and physically. He had no game, he didn’t love his swing, he was exhausted. Then he opened with a 63, and three days later found himself in the hunt to win for the seventh time in two years. Ultimately Thomas defeated Marc Leishman on the second playoff hole.

“I will never in my life know how I won that event,” Thomas said Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge. “I had nothing left.”

“I just remember telling (caddie) Jimmy (Johnson) on 13 on Sunday, my body just gave out, like my legs just turned into Jello and I was like ‘Dude, we’ve got to get this thing in the house, I’ve got nothing left in me.’

Thomas remembers sitting down between shots over the last six holes to conserve energy and then he hit a great 3-wood into the par-5 18th. Thomas told Johnson that he had to make the putt to win because he didn’t know if he had enough in him to go extra holes. Thomas missed, but birdied the second playoff hole to win.

“Yeah, it was a great year and the FedExCup’s great, but I will never know how I won that tournament,” Thomas said.

Thomas forgot about $10 million bonus: 'Had to ask my dad if it had come in'

By Rex HoggardNovember 28, 2017, 7:47 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Justin Thomas' memories of Sunday at September's Tour Championship aren't entirely fond, but he did leave with an $11.2 million payday.

He finished second to Xander Schauffele at East Lake, so that wasn’t great; but his runner-up showing was good enough to claim the FedExCup and $10 million bonus.

“The entire year never really sunk in, I don't know why,” Thomas said on Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge. “I was extremely pleased to win the FedExCup, but not winning in Atlanta and win the FedExCup, it just had a different feeling because I was disappointed I didn't win and obviously extremely excited I won that.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean he was anxiously awaiting the deposit into his bank account. In fact, he had to be reminded of his windfall.

“[Kevin Chappell] asked me at the Presidents Cup, ‘Did you get it?’” Thomas recalled. “I was like, ‘Get what?’ He was talking about the bonus. I had to ask my dad if it had come in.”

The bonus had arrived, but it should be no surprise that his newfound riches didn’t send the seven-time PGA Tour winner on a spending spree. Asked if he’s made any major purchases since winning the season-long race, Thomas shrugged, “Maybe I got a little nicer bottle of wine at dinner, but not much.”

Chairman of Masters competition and rules committee named

By Rex HoggardNovember 28, 2017, 7:41 pm

Augusta National announced on Tuesday that Jim Hyler will succeed Fred Ridley as chairman of the Masters competition and rules committee.

Ridley had served as chair of the competition and rules committee since 2006 before he was named chairman of Augusta National in October.

“He is uniquely qualified to serve the tournament in this position, given his background and previous experience assisting in the successful conduct of our competition,” Ridley said in a statement.

Hyler had served on the Masters rules committee since 2015 and was a two-term president of the USGA.

Final LPGA Q-School in current form ends this week

By Randall MellNovember 28, 2017, 7:06 pm

The final stage of LPGA Q-School will make its farewell appearance this week in its current form.

A field of 166 players will vie to win the equivalent of full and conditional tour status for next year when play begins Wednesday at LPGA International’s Hills and Jones courses in Daytona Beach, Fla. The top 20 over five rounds will earn full status, with a playoff determining the final spots, if necessary. Players finishing 21st through 45th and ties will earn conditional status. Everyone else will qualify to play the Symetra Tour.

Next year, the new Q-Series will be played as the final stage, with a field of 108 players vying for 40 or so tour cards over eight rounds. The new format will feature LPGA players who finished Nos. 101-150 on the year-end money list and Symetra Tour players who finish Nos. 11-30 on that tour’s final money list. The top five from the Golfweek/Sagarin collegiate rankings and up to 10 players among the Rolex Women’s World Rankings will also join the field, along with 20 to 30 players advancing from Q-School’s second stage.

England’s Georgia Hall heads this year’s field. She leads the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit this season, made the European Solheim Cup team in August and won LPGA Q-School’s second stage event in Venice, Fla., last month.

Lorie Kane, Mika Miyazato, Ilhee Lee, Julieta Granada and Silvia Cavelleri are among LPGA winners in the field.

