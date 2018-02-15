Getty Images

Ko shuts down her Twitter account

By Randall MellFebruary 15, 2018, 3:34 pm

Lydia Ko shut down her Twitter account Wednesday.

Ko, who made her 2018 debut at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open with a 4-under-par 68 Thursday, said it wasn’t a reaction to criticism over her making more changes to her team and game.

“I didn’t necessarily close it just because of all the criticism,” she said after her round Thursday. “I actually don’t know [the criticism], because I haven’t checked. I actually did it because I wasn’t really on Twitter that much. I actually spend most of my social media time on Instagram. So, all I would do is really share from what I had on Instagram. That was kind of the reason why, it was taking up storage on my phone, too. I was like, there’s no point me having it when I wasn’t interacting with my fans there, anyway.”

Ko is tied for third in Adelaide, South Australia. She made news early in the week with revelations she brought on Ted Oh as her new coach, replacing Gary Gilchrist, and Jonny Scott as her new caddie, replacing Peter Godfrey. The former world No. 1 started 2017 with even more sweeping changes, with a new coach, new caddie and new equipment. 

Tiger loses ball in eucalyptus tree on 11

By Will GrayFebruary 15, 2018, 11:32 pm

LOS ANGELES – Even hours after losing his ball into the canopy of a eucalyptus tree during the opening round of the Genesis Open, Tiger Woods could barely hide his frustration behind a wry grin.

“I wasn’t very happy,” Woods said simply.

Woods was coming off a birdie on No. 10, his opening hole of the tournament, when he pushed his drive on the par-5 11th. He expected to find the ball somewhere in the right rough, but instead was informed that the ball never came down from one of the towering trees lining the fairway and had to return to the tee.

He ended up making a double bogey, stunting the momentum from his opening birdie en route to a 1-over 72.

“Eucalyptus [trees] don’t normally keep golf balls, but this one did,” Woods said. “The last time it probably happened was at Olympic (2012 U.S. Open). Granted, those are cypress trees, I believe, and they usually swallow everything up.”

Woods is serving double duty this week as both tournament host and participant, teeing it up at Riviera Country Club for the first time since 2006. Despite an early-morning tee time, Woods drew plenty of fans to his former hometown event as he played alongside Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

While McIlroy described Woods’ shot on No. 11 as “unlucky,” Thomas explained that it was a scenario he feared as soon as the ball left the club.

“It’s going to sound really weird, but I swear as that ball’s going over there I thought in my head, ‘I hope that doesn’t get stuck in a tree,’ because that happens out here,” Thomas said. “Then he’s driving back to the tee and I’m like, 'Holy crap, it actually did get stuck in a tree.'”

Saunders: Arnie would say it's about time for a win

By Rex HoggardFebruary 15, 2018, 11:02 pm

LOS ANGELES – Sam Saunders was in a familiar spot after 18 holes on Thursday at the Genesis Open. He just hopes he doesn’t follow the same script the rest of the way.

Last year at Riviera Country Club Saunders took the first-round lead with a 64, but he played his next two rounds in 8 over par on his way to a tie for 49th place. On Thursday, his first-round card added up to 67 strokes for a share of the early lead. The goal now is to avoid another letdown.

“I had the lead for a couple days because we sat in the hotel and watched it rain and then had a really bad second round and then just kind of hung around for the weekend,” he said.

It should be no surprise that Saunders plays well at the Genesis Open. His grandfather, Arnold Palmer, won this event three times in 1963, ’66 and ’67 when it was played at Rancho Park Golf Course, although Saunders understandably hasn’t spent much time reviewing his grandfather’s record in Los Angeles.

“To be honest, I'm not focused on it this tournament. I'm more aware of what he did everywhere and the mark he left on the game, and just trying to do my best to make him proud and everyone else, and play my game,” Saunders said. “That's what he would want me to do. I'm sure right now he'd say you can go ahead and start winning golf tournaments because it's about time.”

This is Saunders' fourth full season on the PGA Tour and he has six top-10 finishes in his career, but no victories.

Tiger's scattershot 72 offers a little of everything

By Will GrayFebruary 15, 2018, 10:54 pm

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods’ idyllic start to the Genesis Open lasted all of 20 minutes.

With the morning dew still fresh and the air crisp, the tournament host stepped to the tee and promptly solved one of golf’s most-discussed riddles: the par-4 10th hole at Riviera Country Club. Woods curled in a 9-foot birdie putt, stepping to retrieve the ball before it had even disappeared below the surface of the hole, and left the green oozing with confidence.

His next shot sailed right, drifted a little more right and was never heard from again.

The entire series set the tone for an adventurous return to his former hometown event, a 1-over 72 that often felt like a strenuous effort simply to keep his head above water.

“I was at 1 under early, first hole, and all of a sudden I went double bogey-bogey,” Woods said. “I was like, 'Oh man, here we go. I’ve got to somehow turn this thing around.'”

Consider Woods’ opener a five-hour Rorschach test. Peer into the details for long enough, attempt to glean insight from a colorful scorecard, and you’ll eventually see what you want to see.

An optimist can point to Woods’ impressive scrambling ability on a day when he needed only 25 putts. For much of the morning, he appeared to be teetering on the brink of disaster, only to regain solid footing with one clutch par save after the next.

The driver was a chief area of concern at last month’s Farmers Insurance Open, but after switching to a different model, Woods seems to be slowly gaining confidence. Sure, he hit only 8 of 14 fairways, but several of his best tee shots came from towering drives that often kept pace with – or edged just beyond – playing partners Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

“He hit some great drives coming in. He drove it much better,” said McIlroy, who shot an even-par 71. “He hit it much better on the back nine, but saw some good signs. Just a better rhythm, a little bit better tempo from the top.”

Woods made five birdies, and were it not for that pesky tree on No. 11, he likely would’ve broken par. Then there was the shot he uncorked from the right rough on No. 12, a whipping cut with a wildly contorting follow through that saw him twist the club over his head after impact and served as the latest evidence that his recently-fused back is again ready for the rigors of competition.

“You know, it all started at Torrey,” Woods said. “Some of those shots I went after at Torrey, I mean, I didn’t feel anything, and that’s the confidence I need. That validation that I’m good, and I was able to find that at Torrey.”

Taken on an individual basis, they’re each a small glimmer that Woods is ready to contend again amid elite fields. But viewing the round from a slightly different angle reveals plenty of reasons for a score that was, after all, over par and leaves him in danger of missing the cut.

Racking up five birdies after hitting only seven greens in regulation is remarkable, and it is in fact a career-first combination for Woods. But a 7-for-18 GIR stat line is also a troubling sign of ball-striking inefficiency on a day when he missed five greens in a row at one point.

And yes, there was progress with the driver, but his irons were largely, woefully off-target. Woods’ worst tee shot of the day came with an iron in hand on No. 5, where his layup attempt left him in knee-high grass, and he estimated that he overshot his 107-yard approach on No. 3 by 10.

“That’s awful,” he said.

Woods conjured moments of momentum, but each and every time he failed to build them into something more substantial. He looked like, well, a guy who in many respects is still trying to shake off some rust and fine-tune his game.

“I’ve got to clean up my card,” Woods said. “Too many bogeys out there. I’m not really worried about 11, but I made too many bogeys.”

Throughout this latest comeback attempt, Woods has viewed his efforts with a long-term goal in mind. He remains steadfast on building a path with incremental change rather than sweeping shifts, one where he slowly but surely reassembles his repertoire.

His trip around Riviera was a wild ride, and it showed both flashes of the form he hopes to achieve and just how far away he is from displaying it on a consistent basis.

But given the choice after a round that was equal parts hat tipping and head scratching, Woods opted to view his opener through rose-colored glasses. And he wasn’t alone in doing so.

“You know, it doesn’t feel like five years ago that he won five tournaments and was the Player of the Year,” McIlroy said. “He remembers how to do this, and his body’s allowing him to do this. And there’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll make a little bit of noise this year.”

POY Thomas (69) wasn't in awe of Tiger or Rory

By Rex HoggardFebruary 15, 2018, 9:24 pm

LOS ANGELES – If you picked Justin Thomas for the low ball in today’s marquee grouping with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, proceed to the window and collect you winnings.

Thomas opened with a 2-under 69 on Thursday at the Genesis Open, edging McIlroy (71) by two strokes and Woods (72) by three, not that his play impacted the crowd much on Day 1.

“Obviously everyone's out here to see Tiger. I'm definitely the third player in the group,” Thomas said. “I had a couple times where I had a short putt, people are walking off, but that's a part of it. Any group, you're going to do that.”

Although this is Thomas’ first official round on the PGA Tour paired with Woods, he was paired with him in December at the Hero World Challenge. The reigning player of the year wasn’t distracted or in awe of Tiger during the round.

The two have become regular practice-round partners on Tour back home in South Florida, and Thomas flew to California for this week’s event with Woods. Thomas also has made a point of preparing for these kinds of pressure pairings.

“There's moments when I think about it, probably moreso after the fact,” Thomas said. “But that's why I reached out to Rory so much at The Bear's Club. I wanted to play with him and people like him as often as possible so when I got in the situation, I wasn't kind of sitting back watching them hit every shot.”

The threesome heads back out again on Friday at 12:02 p.m. (PT) off the first tee.

