Jin Young Ko led the Korean LPGA Tour to victory against the LPGA team of South Koreans Sunday at the ING Champions Trophy/Inbee Park Invitational in Gyeongju.
Ko clinched the matches for the KLPGA defeating Sei Young Kim, 3 and 2, in singles. The KLPGA squad won 13-11.
Earlier this year, Ko won the KEB Hana Bank Championship, the only LPGA event staged in South Korea, and announced last week that she would be taking up LPGA membership next year, based on that victory.
Eight of the top 20 players in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings competed.
The highly anticipated featured pairing in the anchor match didn’t come off Sunday, with Ha Na Jang pulling out of her match with In Gee Chun, citing a wrist injury.
The singles results:
LPGA’s Jeongeun Lee5 def. Ji Hyun Oh, 2 and 1.
KLPGA Tour’s Ji Hyun Kim2 def. M.J. Hur, 3 and 2.
KLPGA Tour’s Ji Hyun Kim def. Jenny Shin, 7 and 6.
LPGA’s Eun Hee Ji halved Ja Young Kim2.
LPGA’s Mirim Lee def. Ji Young Kim2, 3 and 2.
KLPGA Tour’s Seung Hyun Lee def. Na Yeon Choi, 3 and 2.
LPGA’s Amy Yang def. KLPGA Tour’s Hye Jin Choi, 3 and 2.
KLPGA Tour’s Da Yeon Lee halved with Mi Hyang Lee.
LPGA’s Hyo Joo Kim def. Jeongeun Lee6, 1 up.
KLPGA Tour’s Seon Woo Bae def. So Yeon Ryu, 3 and 2.
KLPGA Tour’s Jin Young Ko def. Sei Young Kim, 3 and 2.
LPGA’s In Gee Chun def. Min Sun Kim5, 1 up.