ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Although there are still plenty of moving parts when it comes to the 2018-19 PGA Tour schedule, some elements seem to be coming into focus.

This much we know: the PGA Championship will be played in May beginning in 2019 and The Players will move back to March. The Tour has also indicated a desire to finish the season earlier, around Labor Day.

On Wednesday at the RSM Classic, tournament host and policy board member Davis Love III was asked how his event at Sea Island Resort might fit into the new landscape and the possibility of an extended offseason.

“I think the worst thing for us is just to leave a month open,” Love said. “Somebody's going to fill it if we leave it open. So no, I don't think there will be open weeks, it's just a matter of who goes where.”

That, Love explained, is a much more complicated issue.

“If you slide back two weeks, three weeks, those guys have to go the other direction. Somebody has to move behind [the Tour Championship] if you're ahead of it [now],” Love said.

“So we're talking about maybe losing one, shortening the playoffs by one week. That's only one week. So if you slide it back, somebody has to jump ahead. The mechanics of it . . . It's amazing to me that they get it done.”

As to where the RSM Classic fits, however, Love plans to continue to be the loudest voice.

“I’m still going to go complain and beg for my day, but I also understand when they say, this is your date, make it work, then we'll make it work,” he said.

Haas, Z. Johnson experimenting with caddies

By Rex HoggardNovember 15, 2017, 10:20 pm

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – PGA Tour players are always experimenting, either with new equipment, a new swing, even a new mental outlook.

But this week at the RSM Classic features some unique experiments, with two high-profile players opting to use unconventional caddies.

Bill Haas will play this week’s event with his father, Jay, on the bag. The elder Haas is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour and a regular contender on the PGA Tour Champions. He’s also Bill’s swing coach.

“He just said, ‘I’d love to caddie for you sometime,’ and I thought let’s just do it at the end of the year,” said Bill Haas, who added that his father hasn’t caddied from him since his junior days. “I’ve been struggling and he’s the guy I lean on for my swing. It’s a learning experience for me just to try to get better and having him on the bag is just a better option.”

Zach Johnson is also trying a new face on the bag - his sports psychologist, Dr. Mo Pickens.

“It’s one of those things where it’s a lot easier for him to see where I am, Nos. 1 through 18, rather than just walking outside the ropes and trying to assess from there,” Johnson said.

Pickens will caddie for Johnson for Rounds 1 and 2, then will be replaced by Johnson's regular looper, Damon Green.

Lewis won't play fifth major until changes are made

By Randall MellNovember 15, 2017, 10:17 pm

NAPLES, Fla. – Stacy Lewis is among players encouraged by LPGA commissioner Mike Whan’s pledge to move the Evian Championship back to the summer, but she still has issues over how the major championship is conducted.

The event was moved from July to September when it was declared the tour’s fifth major in 2013. Bad weather has plagued the event since.

Lewis skipped the major this year, when severe weather caused a controversial scrubbing of the first-round scores and an early decision to shorten the event to 54 holes. It marked the second time Evian was shortened to 54 holes since it became a major.

The calamity besetting this year’s Sunday finish, with Anna Nordqvist winning in a playoff in hard rain and hail, has led to fears in the player ranks that others may follow Lewis’ lead and skip the event.

Whan said the earliest that the Evian would be moved back to the summer would be 2019. Lewis said that means she won’t be playing again next year.

“Not being there this year and seeing what was going on, to me, it justified why I wasn’t there, just the decisions that were made and the way they were made,” Lewis said. “There are a lot of things that have to change, more than just the dates.”

Lewis said that a Sunday finish appears to be too much of a governing priority at Evian, to avoid having to hold hotel rooms over in the resort community, and to avoid players having to delay flights out.

Whan says the title sponsor didn’t dictate decisions.

“They make a big deal about not playing past Sunday,” Lewis said. “If it’s a major, I will stay there until Thursday. You should want to get 72 holes in, in the most fair conditions . . . I think if we are going to call it a major, we have to treat it like one. It’s not treated like a major, and yet we are calling it that.”

Lewis does relish a move back to the summer.

“The date is the biggest thing to me,” Lewis said. “Because it will make the golf course better. It will be warmer. It’s going to be a better tournament in general.”

Parity reigns as LPGA gears for finale

By Randall MellNovember 15, 2017, 9:11 pm

NAPLES, Fla. – Lydia Ko won five times around the world last year.

So did Ariya Jutanugarn.

They arrived for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship last year looking poised to duel for the world No. 1 ranking, major championships and Player of the Year awards over the next decade, but their unexpected stumbles opened the door to a new order of things.

Blew it wide open. 

Parity’s the new order coming into this year’s season finale.

The year opened with 15 different winners, something the tour hadn’t seen in 26 years.

Five different players won major championships.

And five different players reigned as Rolex world No. 1, the most in a single season since the rankings were created a dozen years ago.

It begs questions.

Is a tour better with a cluster of stars?

Or with one dominant star?

“That’s a tough question,” said So Yeon Ryu, who reigned at No. 1 for 19 weeks this year. “It’s really great to see a lot of players achieve their dream, but at the same time, we might need a rock star.”

There are a half dozen or more players eager to step into that role.

“I want to be a rock star,” Ryu said.

The CME Group Tour Championship offers a nice launching pad for that kind of ambition.

With so many important awards up for grabs this week, somebody could walk away with so much hardware it will look as if they dominated the entire year.

Sung Hyun Park is in position to sweep every major award available this week and also seize back the world No. 1 ranking. She could join Nancy Lopez as the only players in the history of the LPGA to win the Player of the Year Award and the Rookie of the Year Award in the same season. Lopez did it in 1978. With a big finish, Park could also walk away with the Vare Trophy for low scoring average, the LPGA money-winning title and the CME Globe’s $1 million jackpot.

Nobody’s ever claimed all of those awards in a single season.

It could launch Park as the next rock star.

The weight of making that much history adds major championship-like pressure, even if the golf course is not set up like a major this week.

“I know I’m not the only one in the chase,” Park said. “I know all the other competitors are feeling the same pressure.

“Once the tournament begins, when I’m inside the ropes, I don’t really worry about winning or chasing titles.”

Ryu has the opportunity to walk away with the Player of the Year Award, the money-winning title, the CME Globe $1 million jackpot and the world No. 1 ranking. She could add all of that to the major championship title she won at the ANA Inspiration, which helped her win the Rolex Annika Major Award.

That’s a nice start to rock star status.

“This feels like a major,” Ryu said.

Lexi Thompson was close to elevating to rock star status this season. She won twice, with five second-place finishes, three of them in playoff losses, one of those at a major. It was close to being a spectacular year.

Thompson could walk away Sunday with the Rolex Player of the Year Award, the Vare Trophy for low scoring average and the CME Globe. She leads the tour in scoring average and also leads the CME Globe standings.

Thompson’s game has never looked more complete, with improvements in her short game, wedge game and putting. She was asked if she felt dominant at any point this year.

“There are so many players out here that have spectacular games,” Thompson said. “I’ve played well this year. I’ve had a lot of consistent finishes, with second places. You only feel dominant if you’re winning every week.”

Reigning world No. 1 Shanshan Feng can walk away this week holding tight to her ranking, as well as a third consecutive victory, the Rolex Player of the Year Award and the CME Globe.

Feng could make it look like she owned this season, even without a major, with one last push this week.

“I’ve been playing well,” Feng said. “This is the last tournament of the year. I just have four more days to go, and I can enjoy my offseason.”

Maybe with a lot of hardware added to her trophy case.

Hard-charging Rose chasing Fleetwood in Race to Dubai

By Associated PressNovember 15, 2017, 6:35 pm

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Englishman Tommy Fleetwood must withstand a strong challenge from Justin Rose to secure a first Race to Dubai title, and stop his friend from repeating his last-gasp triumph of 10 years ago.

After this week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, the 48th and final event on the European Tour, one of three players will be the Race to Dubai champion. Masters champion Sergio Garcia of Spain is the only other in a field of 60 with a chance to secure the European No.1 crown.

Its new territory for Fleetwood, but Rose has been in this position before.

In 2007 he secured the Order of Merit in style by winning the season-ending championship in Valderrama.

''I could have maybe finished second or third, but went ahead and won the tournament ... It's probably something fairly similar this week,'' the 37-year-old Rose said. ''I need to finish towards the top end of the leaderboard, and if you're going to finish at the top end of the leaderboard, you may as well focus on trying to win.''

Fleetwood, who has a lead of a lead of 256,737 points, will be hoping Rose does not maintain the form that his seen his countryman winning back-to-back titles at the WGC-HSBC Champions title in Shanghai and the Turkish Airlines Open.

He needs to equal or better Rose's finishing position to claim the title. If Rose doesn't finish in the top five and Garcia doesn't win, Fleetwood will have done enough.

To have any chance, Garcia has to win at Jumeirah Golf Estates with Fleetwood finishing outside of the top 11 and Rose finishing fourth or worse.

Fleetwood will be keeping a close eye on Rose - and for once does not wish him well.

''There's absolutely no way to avoid it. I think I'm clearly going to see what he's doing,'' the 26-year-old Fleetwood said. ''I'm not going to lie; I would prefer him not to do well. But it's just another test of character for me, just another experience. Whatever happens, I'll have massively learned from this.''

Rose missed out on valuable points, having opted not to play in South Africa last week, but felt he prepared well in his time off.

''Ticked all the boxes that I wanted to last week, and I've arrived here in Dubai, fresh, ready to go, excited,'' Rose said. ''Those are the main ingredients, really, for playing well. You can never force a good week. You can never guarantee a good week, but the recipe is in place to continue doing what I've done the last few weeks.''

The tournament starts Thursday with Rose and Fleetwood paired together for the opening round. England's Matthew Fitzpatrick is the defending champion, while Sweden's Henrik Stenson - the reigning Race to Dubai champion - is out with a rib injury.

