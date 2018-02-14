Getty Images

McIlroy to debut new putter in Genesis Open

By Will GrayFebruary 14, 2018, 9:26 pm

LOS ANGELES – Rory McIlroy is eager for the start of the Genesis Open, even though he expects it to be a little crowded as his group makes its way around Riviera Country Club.

McIlroy is in the marquee trio this week, playing the first two rounds alongside reigning Player of the Year Justin Thomas and tournament host Tiger Woods. While he’s used to being followed on the course by hundreds of fans, the Ulsterman knows that things get turned up a notch anytime your name is drawn next to a 14-time major champ.

“I wouldn’t have minded a nice quiet couple days, Thursday and Friday,” McIlroy said. “But no, it’s totally fine. Anytime you get a chance to play in a group like that, you sort of relish it and embrace it. I’m obviously looking forward to the next couple days.”

McIlroy shared that it was in the L.A. area where he and Woods first teed it up together in a competitive round, back at the 2010 Hero World Challenge when the Woods-hosted event was still being held at nearby Sherwood Country Club.

“I was playing pretty good and sort of trying to keep alongside him,” McIlroy said. “Especially at that point, you’re looking at everything he does, so you know exactly what score he’s on and what score you’re on. I doubled the last for a 2-under and he birdied the last for 66, so it was pretty close up until that little three-shot swing at the last.”

After a strong start in the Middle East to begin the year, McIlroy missed the cut last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He made a detour Monday to TaylorMade headquarters in Carlsbad, Calif., where he had a new putter built for this week in an attempt to fare better on the tricky poa annua surfaces.

“I have quite not a lot of loft in my putter, especially for these greens,” he said. “Just trying to give it a bit more launch, that was really it. It’s a very, very minor change but something that the guy suggested down there.”

Watch: Hurley targets Spieth with spoof video

By Rex HoggardFebruary 15, 2018, 12:45 am

LOS ANGELES – In this age of polarizing politics, Billy Hurley III took the contention out of his campaign for chairman of the player advisory council and made some fans in the process.

Hurley – who was pitted against Jordan Spieth in the PAC election – posted a “campaign” video on his Twitter account this week. It was a light-hearted take on negative advertising in which he says Spieth is “disgusting” and that he “can’t relate” to the common man. The video went viral, with 683,000 views as of late Wednesday afternoon.

“It was my caddie’s idea. I told him I was running and in about 12 seconds he goes, we have to do a campaign video,” Hurley said.

Hurley said a professional camera crew shot the video and his caddie, Clay Duerson, wrote the script and edited the ad down to about two minutes.

“It seems like 99.9 percent of the people took it the way it was supposed to be taken and there were a couple of people who said, ‘You’re a jerk.’ The joke is on them if they can’t figure out this is satire,” Hurley said on Wednesday at the Genesis Open.

Although the video proved to be wildly popular – with even Spieth adding to the fun with a tweet, “the facts check out, you’ve got my vote” – it didn’t sway the election. The Tour announced Wednesday that Spieth won and will serve as PAC chair for a year before replacing Davis Love III as a player director on the policy board next season.

Given the chance to offer a formula concession speech Hurley laughed: “We fought a good race ... I know Jordan will do a great job.”

Spieth elected chairman of player advisory council

By Rex HoggardFebruary 15, 2018, 12:10 am

LOS ANGELES – Jordan Spieth was elected chairman of the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council, defeating Billy Hurley III in a players’ vote that ended Tuesday.

Spieth will replace Davis Love III as one of four player directors on the Tour policy board next year and serve a three-year term.

“Having a player with Jordan’s pedigree and perspective will be a tremendous addition to the PAC this year and the policy board starting in 2019,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

The 16-player PAC consults the policy board and Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.

DJ motivated to keep No. 1 ranking

By Rex HoggardFebruary 14, 2018, 10:03 pm

LOS ANGELES – On Tuesday, Dustin Johnson joined an exclusive club.

He didn’t add to his growing trophy collection. In fact, he actually dropped a surprising decision at Pebble Beach on Sunday after taking a share of the lead into the final round, but we’ll circle back around to that.

On Tuesday, DJ became just the fifth player to hold the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for a full calendar year, joining the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Greg Norman and Nick Faldo.

To keep things in context, the ranking has been around only since 1986, but it’s an impressive accomplishment nonetheless considering the parity in golf at the moment. Not that Johnson sounded as if he was spending much time relishing his tenure at the top.

“On Mondays usually," he said when asked how often he checked the ranking. "That's about it, though. Just to see what's going on. I still don't really understand them, but I could read ‘[No.] 1.’”

Like most things with DJ, compartmentalization is often confused for indifference.

Johnson pays more attention to the mathematical formula than he lets on, even if, like most of us, he doesn’t perfectly understand the countless computations.

“He likes it, being world No. 1, and he’s adamant about keeping it,” said Johnson’s swing coach, Butch Harmon.

In recent weeks Johnson’s status atop the world heap has been challenged by Jon Rahm, who could have ascended to the top spot at either the Farmers Insurance Open or last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am depending on DJ’s finish despite the Spaniard not playing last week.

Although he often comes across as aloof when he talks publicly about the ranking, there was an edge to Johnson's voice Wednesday as he prepared for this week’s Genesis Open.

It was Johnson’s five-stroke victory last year at Riviera Country Club that elevated him to the top of the mountain and started a torrid run that only an untimely spill on the eve of the Masters ended.

“It's nice. It's been a tough year,” Johnson said. “Obviously starting here I was playing really, really well, and then the injury at Augusta kind of derailed me a little bit.”

Johnson won his next two starts, both World Golf Championship events, after the Genesis Open, and arrived at the year’s first major the consensus favorite before falling in his rental house and injuring his back.

It took about a year for Johnson to feel fully healthy again and he opened this year with another commanding performance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he won by eight strokes.

Although last week’s runner-up showing at Pebble Beach, where he closed with an even-par 72 to tie for second place, was surprising considering his status as a front-runner, it was also an interesting indication of the state of his game.

“Last week I didn't feel like I had my best stuff, but I still was there in contention with a chance to win on Sunday, which shows me that my game is definitely getting back to where it was,” Johnson said. “It feels better today than it did last week, so that's really good.”

Actually, Harmon said Johnson’s game was closer to 70 percent last week, particularly his driving which is always a gauge of how he’s playing.

But he’s close. Close to being back at his best and to the level where he was when he scorched the PGA Tour last spring.

“It’s pretty close, .5,” he said to compare where his game is now to 12 months ago. “I feel just as good as I did last year.”

Harmon took a slightly more detailed approach.

“It was a little better at this point last year. He’s been skiing and last week he was a little off and just needs to fine tune some things,” Harmon said. “But I can see him having the same momentum [as he did last year].”

And that might be the biggest difference between DJ 2017 and the current model. While all of the tumblers were falling perfectly into place at this point last year, this time around seems a little more calculated.

Even last week when he lost to Ted Potter Jr., who was plying his trade on the Web.com Tour 12 months ago, was an encouraging sign.

But most of all he’s motivated. He’s motivated to ride another wave of momentum down Magnolia Lane, motivated to stay healthy and, yes, absolutely motivated to maintain the top spot in the world ranking.

“It's definitely difficult to stay No. 1,” Johnson said. “The guys out here are very, very good and there's a lot of very talented players. But for me, I use it as motivation to keep working harder and to keep doing the things that I'm doing.”

Inspired by Stricker, Webb adopting part-time LPGA schedule

By Randall MellFebruary 14, 2018, 9:25 pm

Karrie Webb is ready to take a road Steve Stricker paved on the PGA Tour.

The LPGA Hall of Famer is ready to carve out more of a life for herself outside the ropes while trying to remain competitive as a part-time player.

“I’ve watched Steve Stricker do it for a couple years, and he’s done it pretty well,” Webb said Wednesday at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open. “Hopefully, I can take part in some life events and still play some golf, because I still feel like there’s a little bit left there. I’m not quite ready to put the clubs away. I’ll see if I can do both, and we’ll just assess it as time goes on.”

Stricker cut his schedule almost in half when he was 45 in order to spend more time at home with family. He is beginning to play more now, splitting time between the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions.

Webb, 43, says she is only planning to play nine or 10 events through the Ricoh Women’s British Open in August, then reassess. She played 19 events last year.

“When I was in my 20s, making decisions between a friend’s wedding or golf or some life event, it was very easy to choose golf and my career,” Webb said. “As the years have gone on, I’ve still put golf first, but the last handful of years I haven’t felt good about always choosing golf.”

Webb is in her 23rd LPGA season. She has won 41 titles, tied for 10th most in LPGA history. She won her last in 2014 at the Founders Cup.

Webb, who has a home in Florida, said she plans to spend longer stretches in Queensland, where she grew up in Australia. While she is cutting back to a part-time schedule, she made it clear she isn’t retiring.

“I don't know if you’ll ever hear me tell you that I’m retired,” Webb said. “I can play golf until I’m 85. I might be invited to make an appearance at a golf tournament. To me, I’m still a professional golfer when I’m going out and making that appearance.”

