Getty Images

Rory: Heart irregularity 'nothing to worry about'

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 13, 2018, 3:14 am

Rory McIlroy says his rib injury has healed, and he is excited to get his 2018 campaign underway.

But he will need to manage some lingering effects from a virus he picked up in China 18 months ago.

In an interview with The Telegraph, McIlroy revealed "a bit of an irregularity with my heart that I have to keep on top of.

“I have a flat T-wave and I’ll have to get an echo [cardiogram] on my heart every six months and an MRI scan every year.

“I suffered a really bad viral infection in China 18 months ago and they told me that’s the reason that I have this thickening of my left ventricle and there’s a bit of scar tissue. For now, I just need to stay on top of it and have to stay fit. Hey, I was planning on doing that anyway.”

Believing "there's been a big reaction" to those comments in the media, which he says, "there really shouldn't be," McIlroy released the following statement via Instagram on Friday night:

A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on

McIlroy in the interview also discusses his frustrating 2017 season, specifically how his rib impacted his year. He admits that he should have skipped the U.S. Open in an effort to better manage the injury and that he was just "going through the motions the last few months last year," which he calls "a product of the circumstances."

McIlroy spent his time away from the game these past few months healing his body and traveling through Italy wife his new wife Erica in a 1950 Mercedes. The couple also purchased Ernie Els' former home in West Palm Beach, Fla.

As for where he finds himself now, McIlroy cannot believe it has already been 10 years since he turned pro.

“It’s been 10 years that I’ve been a pro and to me that’s incredible," he said. "In January 2008, I was right here in Dubai, getting ready for my first full season on the European Tour, playing Abu Dhabi the next week, as I am now, and that’s taken its toll. I needed the reset that I’ve just had. Let’s just say that between now and when I signed off last year, I feel way more optimistic, focused, motivated, purposeful. I know exactly what I can do.”

As he alluded to, McIlroy will return to competitive play next at the European Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Article Tags: Rory McIlroy

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Spieth (68) pours in 91-foot birdie putt

By Rex HoggardJanuary 13, 2018, 4:19 am

HONOLULU – It was the kind of round that normally leaves Jordan Spieth shaking his head.

Perhaps the most clutch putter of his generation made just a single putt longer than 5 feet on Friday at the Sony Open; of course, that one putt was probably enough to ease the pain.

At the par-4 fifth hole, Spieth’s approach found the front edge of the green, with the pin cut in the back right. As he stood over his birdie putt from 90 feet, 8 inches taking practice strokes, it just didn’t feel right.

“This is such an uncomfortable feeling, I’d be better hitting wedge,” he thought to himself.

Nevertheless, the world No. 2 used his putter and converted the birdie, one of four birdies he made on Day 2, for the longest made putt of his career by some 40 feet.

It was the longest putt made at Waialae Country Club since the PGA Tour began tracking distances in 2003.

Still, Spieth’s second-round 68 was a story of missed opportunities, particularly on the greens, where he lost nearly a shot in strokes gained-putting.

Spieth said he’s had a hard time adjusting to the greens at Waialae after playing last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, which featured slower-than-normal green speeds.

“When you get these like 7 to 10 footers that break quite a bit, that's where the speed is really. If you can have solid speed control, that's probably where it's most important,” said Spieth, who is tied for 48th at 3 under par, 10 strokes off the lead. “It's still trying to adjust a bit, but I left a lot short still this afternoon. I've got to be more aggressive on them tomorrow.”

Article Tags: Jordan Spieth, 2018 Sony Open

Trending

Getty Images

Phil, Rahm, Reed making 2018 debuts at CareerBuilder

By Rex HoggardJanuary 13, 2018, 3:02 am

HONOLULU – The PGA Tour heads back to the mainland next week for the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, Calif., with a solid field.

Phil Mickelson, who hasn’t played since the WGC-HSBC Champions in October, will headline the field.

He will be joined by world No. 3 Jon Rahm, who began his year last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Brandt Snedeker will also be making his 2018 debut. Snedeker was sidelined with a sternum injury toward the end of last year and last played the RSM Classic in November.

Also in the field will be world No. 25 Patrick Reed, John Daly, who is playing the event on a sponsor exemption, and Brian Harman, who is leading the Sony Open after rounds of 64-63 in Hawaii.

Article Tags: 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Brandt Snedeker

Trending

Getty Images

ZJ wants young guys to see Tiger at his best

By Rex HoggardJanuary 13, 2018, 1:34 am

HONOLULU – Still two weeks before Tiger Woods makes his season debut at the Farmers Insurance Open, there is no shortage of speculation on how the former world No. 1 might fare.

During last month’s Hero World Challenge, the consensus among the younger generation of PGA Tour stars was that they would cherish the opportunity to play Woods at something close to his best. It’s a notion that makes some veterans smile.

“Truth be told, I’d love to have these young guys that are dominating the game have a piece, just one year of what we experienced,” laughed Zach Johnson, who remains in contention at the Sony Open following a second-round 67.

With no disrespect to the current generation of stars, Woods’ dominance is hard for those who haven’t experienced it to digest.

Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

“I’m not going to disregard the talent that is out here right now,” Johnson said. “I guess I look at it like this - you had the Hogans, the Sneads, Byron Nelsons, Palmer, and then Nicklaus and Watson. Then Greg Norman, Couples, Seve era, and then it pretty much went into Tiger and it was Tiger for a long, long time.

“Now, who are you going pick? Are you going to pick Jordan? Are you going to pick Justin? Are you going to pick Jason? Are you going to pick Rory? There are four or five guys carrying the torch, but there was one for a long time.”

Although speculation about how Woods might play varies wildly, Johnson offered an optimistic prediction.

“What we do know, if he’s playing well and he’s healthy, there’s no individual in the world who amazes me more than him on the golf course,” Johnson said.

Article Tags: 2018 Sony Open, Tiger Woods, Zach Johnson

Trending

Getty Images

Shut out of Prez Cup, Harman eyes Ryder Cup berth

By Rex HoggardJanuary 13, 2018, 1:12 am

HONOLULU – It’s not as though Brian Harman needed any extra motivation – he is, after all, the only player on the PGA Tour with four top-10 finishes this season – but if he did it wouldn’t have come from last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Harman began the final round at Kapalua two strokes off the lead held by Dustin Johnson, but ended up finishing nine strokes behind DJ and alone in third place.

“The last day, it was a combination of Dustin playing incredible and me not putting a lot of pressure on him,” said Harman, who is back in contention at the Sony Open following opening rounds of 64-63. “I don't think I could have done anything differently to change the outcome.”

Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

But if Harman needs motivation he should look no further than last year’s Presidents Cup, which he didn’t play.

Despite a solid season that included a victory at the Wells Fargo Championship and a runner-up showing at the U.S. Open, Harman didn’t qualify for the U.S. team and despite being 12th on the points list he was not one of Steve Stricker’s captain’s picks.

“Missing out on the Presidents Cup hurt. I didn’t feel like I deserved a pick, by any means,” Harman said. “I would have been happy with one, but I didn’t feel like I played well enough to make it to where it was a snub by any means.”

Still, not making the team has given Harman a renewed energy to make this year’s Ryder Cup team and his solid start to this season has moved him to seventh on the points list.

“I’m definitely motivated by that,” he said. “I was really disappointed by the way I finished the year in the playoffs, I wanted very badly to make that [Presidents Cup] team but I just didn’t get it done.”

Article Tags: Brian Harman, 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii, 2017 Presidents Cup, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.