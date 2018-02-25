Getty Images

New-look Korda wins after serious jaw surgery

By Will GrayFebruary 25, 2018, 6:31 pm

If the pictures of Jessica Korda from the Honda LPGA Thailand cause you to do a double-take, you're not alone.

Korda's world-class talent was on full display this week in Asia, where she won by four shots, but so too was her new-look face. The 24-year-old underwent serious jaw surgery in December, a final attempt to address a significant overbite that led to ailments ranging from facial cramping to headaches to sleep apnea.

The procedure was intense. Doctors first broke her nose, then broke her jaw in five different places - three on the top, and two on the bottom. She now has 27 screws in her face, and the physical result still requires some adjustment for a woman who now has five career LPGA wins.

"I look at pictures of myself and I don't feel like I look like that person," Korda told Golfweek. "I don't know who that is. And then I look at pictures of my old self and that doesn't look like me either."

The Dec. 7 surgery left Korda unable to eat, with her mother reportedly feeding her through a syringe for "weeks." Korda's facial structure before the surgery was such that she was only using 20 percent of her teeth when chewing food.

But despite returning to practice only six weeks ago and still dealing with lingering numbness in her face, Korda promptly dusted a world-class field in her first start back. She shot 25 under for the week, highlighted by a second-round 62, leaving the likes of Lexi Thompson and Ariya Jutanugarn in her wake.

After a difficult winter, Korda's look may have changed but her game clearly remains unaffected.

"Coming in after surgery, I didn't know what to expect," Korda told reporters. "Obviously when I look at myself, I still don't feel like I look like myself yet. That will come. I'm just very, very happy. All the hard work I was putting in in the off-season when I could has paid off rather quickly."

Both in contention, Thomas hears 'crickets' from Woods

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 26, 2018, 1:36 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Tiger Woods has become a friend, confidant and something of an adviser for Justin Thomas.

Whenever Thomas has been in contention in his young career, Woods has often texted him advice or good luck on the eve of the final round.

That wasn’t the case Saturday night after the third round of the Honda Classic.

“Got crickets last night,” Thomas said, laughing.

That’s because Woods was in contention, too, beginning the final round seven shots off the lead.

“I knew he had one thing in mind, and we both had the same thing in mind,” Thomas said. “I thought that was pretty funny.”

Thomas added that he was “very impressed” with Woods’ 12th-place finish at PGA National.

Burns impresses Woods, earns spot into Valspar

By Randall MellFebruary 26, 2018, 1:34 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Sam Burns won more than a spot at the Valspar Championship with his tie for seventh playing on a sponsor exemption at the Honda Classic this week.

He won the respect of Tiger Woods.

Burns, less than a year out of LSU, where he won the Jack Nicklaus Award the best collegiate player in the land, put up a 2-under-par 68 in Sunday’s final round. That was two shots better than Woods, his playing competitor.

“He played beautifully,” Woods said. “Top-10 is big for him because it gets him into Tampa, next official start, full-field event. He's trying to build momentum and build his exempt status. Today and this week was a big step for him.”

Burns had never played with Woods before. He had never even met him until they shook hands on the first tee.

“I don't hardly remember hitting the first tee shot,” Burns said. “I kind of blacked out.”

Burns striped his first tee shot down the middle.

“I don't even remember feeling the club in my hands,” he said. “It was like everything was numb. But, thank gosh, that was the first time I hit that fairway all week.”

Burns birdied that first hole alongside Woods.

The larger thrill for Burns might have been walking down the first fairway side-by-side with Woods, engaging the star in a conversation.

“I kind of wanted to break the ice,” Burns said. “That was kind of the plan.”

Burns said Woods was encouraging.

“We just kind of talked small talk,” Burns said. “I asked him a little bit how he likes to fish, spearfishing.”

Burns, who is 13th on the Web.com Tour money list, is trying to play his way on to the PGA Tour. The top-10 earns him a spot at the Valspar Championship in two weeks.

Burns was asked shortly after finishing his round how many text messages were on his phone.

“Four-hundred and forty-eight,” he said.

JT helps eject fan for loudly rooting against him

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 26, 2018, 1:29 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Justin Thomas said that some of the comments that fans made last week at Riviera were “completely unacceptable.”

On Sunday at the Honda Classic, Thomas took matters into his own hands.

While walking up to the 16th tee, tied for the lead, Thomas heard a fan yell in his direction: “I hope you hit it in the water!”

Thomas looked back at the spectator but didn’t say anything.

After Thomas ripped a long iron into the fairway, the same fan began shouting for the shot to get into the bunker.

“I was like, OK, I’ve had enough,” Thomas said afterward. “I just turned around and asked who it was, and he didn’t want to say anything, now that I had actually acknowledged him. So he got to leave a couple holes early.

“I don’t want to kick someone out just to kick them out. It’s just so inappropriate. We’re out here trying to win a tournament. … Just because you’re standing behind the ropes doesn’t mean that you can – I don’t care how much I dislike somebody, I’m never going to wish that kind of stuff upon them.

“I felt it was inappropriate, so he had to go home.”

On-course microphones picked up Thomas telling the fan, "Who said that? Was it you? Enjoy your day, you're done." 

Fan behavior was a hot topic leading into Honda week, with the Bear Trap party tent almost directly over the tee on 17. Tournament officials increased security on that hole and around the course.

JT jokes after R-rated celebration: 'Please don't fine me'

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 26, 2018, 1:19 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Even amateur lip-readers could make out what Justin Thomas said after holing his 3-foot putt to win the Honda Classic.

“Let’s go!” Thomas said. “(Expletive) yeah, baby!”

Asked about it afterward, Thomas said sheepishly: “I didn’t know that was obviously going to be on TV or I wouldn’t have said it. Please don’t fine me very much, PGA Tour.”

But the emotion – and the expletive – was understandable, given the challenging conditions all week at PGA National.

Thomas prevailed over Luke List after making birdie on the first playoff hole, in fading daylight.

“Obviously it wasn’t out of frustration or anything,” Thomas said. “I didn’t know that was on TV, so I apologize to everybody that heard it.”

