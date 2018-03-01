Getty Images

Oosthuizen (64) takes early lead at WGC-Mexico

By Will GrayMarch 1, 2018, 11:36 pm

A field of 64 players got started Thursday at the WGC-Mexico Championship, where the leaderboard has a decidedly international flair. Here's how things look after the first day in Mexico City, as play was suspended late in the afternoon because of inclement weather with Louis Oosthuizen out to an early lead:

Leaderboard: Louis Oosthuizen (-7), Chris Paisley (-6), Xander Schauffele (-6), Shubhankar Sharma (-6), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (-5), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-5)

What it means: There were plenty of low scores as players more often than not successfully calculated the elevation adjustments at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Paisley broke out early, followed by Bubba Watson who was 7 under through 11 holes before falling back to a 2-under 69. That created an opening for Oosthuizen, who finished T-24 at the Honda Classic and grabbed sole possession of the lead with a bogey-free 64.

Round of the day: It's remarkable to think that Oosthuizen's 2010 Open triumph remains his lone PGA Tour victory, but the veteran has a chance to add to that collection after going bogey-free in the opening round. Oosthuizen started with three birdies over his first five holes, then authored the highlight of his round when he stuffed his 239-yard approach to within 4 feet for an easy eagle on the par-5 15th.

Best of the rest: Paisley may be a relative unknown to American fans, and this constitutes his PGA Tour debut. But the Englishman has made plenty of noise this year on the European Tour, including top-5 finishes in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and he's again in contention after a 6-under 65. Paisley had four birdies over his first six holes and carded seven birdies before dropping his only shot of the day on No. 16.

Biggest disappointment: Justin Thomas came out on top last week at PGA National, but his bid for back-to-back victories suffered a setback when he opened with 1-over 72. Thomas made only two birdies on the day, including none over his final 12 holes, and after the round told reporters that it was "probably the worst I've felt over the ball in my life."

Biggest storyline heading into Friday: With this week's no-cut format, even players several shots off the lead aren't sweating any given deficit. That includes world No. 2 Jon Rahm, who opened with a solid 67 to sit three shots behind Oosthuizen, while Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler headline the group four shots back at 3 under.

Shot of the day: Defending champ Dustin Johnson nearly whipped the crowd into a frenzy on the par-3 17th, when he spun his tee shot back to within 4 inches. The birdie capped a tumultuous six-hole stretch in which Johnson played 1 under without making a single par. He ended up at 2 under, five shots back.

Quote of the day: "I'm very confident with my driver at the moment. I've got a nice little cut going, and it's nice to be able to just aim left and swing away." - Oosthuizen

DJ: 'I probably should not have shot 2 under'

By Rex HoggardMarch 2, 2018, 1:33 am

MEXICO CITY – This was not the Dustin Johnson we’ve come to expect, certainly not at a World Golf Championship.

This is, after all, the same man who ran through the first two WGCs in 2017, winning the Mexico Championship and Dell Technologies Match Play, amassing the most WGC titles (five) of anyone other than Tiger Woods (18).

But on Thursday at Chapultepec Golf Club, the world No. 1 just didn’t have it. He mixed six birdies with two bogeys and a double bogey-6 at the 14th hole when he bounced his tee shot off a tree and out of bounds.

“I had some really good holes, I had some really bad holes. I felt like I was just struggling all day, just grinding,” Johnson said. “Shooting 2 under, it's not terrible around here. The way I hit it, I probably should not have shot 2 under.”

Johnson conceded he was saved by his putting on Day 1, converting 15 of 18 attempts from inside 10 feet and finishing sixth in the field in strokes gained putting.

Still, his 2-under 69 left him tied for 13th place, five strokes off the lead, which is something of a positive for Johnson. Last year’s WGC-Mexico Championship was his first event as world No. 1, but there is a scenario where Jon Rahm can unseat him this week.

If Rahm wins - he’s currently in seventh place - and Johnson finishes outside the top 58 in the 64-man field, the Spaniard will move into the top spot. So some 2-under rounds are better than others.

Aggressive Rahm loves old-school Chapultepec

By Rex HoggardMarch 2, 2018, 1:05 am

MEXICO CITY – For Jon Rahm, Chapultepec Golf Club feels like home.

The Spaniard didn’t grow up playing the game at such an extreme elevation, but everything else about the layout makes Rahm nostalgic.

“It's an old golf course, much like Colonial and other golf courses that are close to 100 years old. They're very similar to the style of golf we play in Spain. I love that,” said Rahm, who was alone in seventh place after a first-round 67. “I love being able to take it over corners, take some risks, because you feel like on those courses you can get a huge advantage.”

At 7,800 feet above sea level, the layout produces some of the season’s longest drives and creates plenty of opportunities for a player like Rahm, who admits he plays his best golf when he’s aggressive.

“I went for the green on [No.] 1, went for the green on [No.] 2, hit over the green on [No.] 4,” said Rahm, who finished tied for third at the WGC-Mexico Championship last year in his WGC debut. “I'm always aggressive. If I can have a driver in my hand, I'm going to, and this is a course that allows you to do that.”

In fact, the only time he didn’t hit driver on Day 1 when he probably should have was on his opening hole (No. 10), when he pushed his tee shot, an iron, into the trees right of the fairway and needed to scramble to make par.

Fitzgerald's offseason continues with round with Woods

By Will GrayMarch 1, 2018, 11:54 pm

The early portion of 2018 seems like an especially good time to be Larry Fitzgerald.

A longtime wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, Fitzgerald is also an avid golfer who often mingles with PGA Tour pros during his rounds at Whisper Rock in Arizona. But Fitzgerald has stepped up his game of late, highlighted by his win last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when he teamed with Kevin Streelman to dust the field by seven shots.

Fitzgerald is also a member at the exclusive Seminole Golf Club in Florida, which allowed him to tee it up Monday in the club's pro-member tournament. This time around he paired with world No. 2 Jon Rahm, and their combined score of 69 left them five shots off the pace.

But Fitzgerald's week didn't end there, as his father tweeted a picture Thursday of the two men teeing it up alongside Tiger Woods at an undisclosed course:

The younger Fitzgerald, who plays to an 11.3 handicap index, announced last month that he plans to return to the Cardinals this fall for his 15th season with the club.

As for Woods, he hasn't been heard from since finishing 12th at the Honda Classic. While there is speculation he'll make his next start in two weeks at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he has won eight times before, Woods could still theoretically commit to next week's Valspar Championship up until the entry deadline of 5 p.m. ET Friday.

Working on his swing, Curry wrecks hotel room

By Grill Room TeamMarch 1, 2018, 10:07 pm

When it comes to swinging clubs inside, Kevin Costner in Tin Cup Steph Curry is not.

Now don't get us wrong. Curry is quite the stick. The Golden State Warriors guard and NBA MVP posted 74-74 at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic last summer. So talent isn't the issue.

No, it's his passion for the game that's now an issue for one (Atlanta or Washington D.C.) hotel.

The Warriors have an off day on Thursday after topping the Wizards on Wednesday night, and they'll return to action Friday against the Hawks, leaving Steph the rest of the day to get this sorted out.

Hopefully, this somehow involved Draymond.

