Playing with dad this week, McIlroy eyeing Augusta

By Randall MellFebruary 8, 2018, 1:26 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Rory McIlroy’s ambitious schedule to start the new year is a lot about getting ready for the Masters and more than a little about playing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a special amateur partner.

McIlroy is playing with his father, Gerry. They are among the 156 pro-am teams. It’s McIlroy’s first appearance in the event.

“It's a tournament that I've always watched, and I've always thought one day it would be really cool to play with my dad,” McIlroy said. “We've played the last three days, and it's been a lot of fun. I just hope he hasn't tired himself out. He's got a lot of golf left over the next few days. But, yeah, that was really the reason.”

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

McIlroy has a chance to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters. He will play eight events before going to Augusta National, the most he has ever played leading into the year’s first major.

This is the first of three PGA Tour starts in a row for McIlroy. He will play six over the next seven weeks.

“I don't feel like I've ever been under-prepared for it, but, sometimes, maybe it would have been nice to just get into contention a couple more times before going there,” he said.

McIlroy achieved that with his first two starts of the year.

Eastwood's team tops Murray's in 3M Celebrity Challenge

By Randall MellFebruary 8, 2018, 2:39 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Bill Murray’s team failed to complete a three-peat at the 3M Celebrity Challenge, prompting Murray to playfully claim that Clint Eastwood’s team used extraordinary tactics to tilt the event’s outcome Wednesday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“We weren’t even wanted here,” Murray said in the wake of the defeat. “They tried to break up our team. There were phone calls in the middle of the night, other disruptions. Our cars were being followed.”

Murray, who donned a colorful pair of bell bottoms, which his William Murray Golf clothing line calls “Bill Bottoms,” also said that he wouldn’t be inviting any of his teammates back next year. He joked he won’t be bringing back Kelly Rohrbach, Josh Duhamel or Toby Keith.

“They should be relocated to another place, like Norway,” Murray cracked.

Eastwood played in the event, teaming with Juli Inkster, Alfonso Ribeiro and Clay Walker. More than $100,000 was donated to various player charities.

Spieth on Romo: 'No doubt he'll shoot under par'

By Randall MellFebruary 8, 2018, 2:03 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – If Tony Romo makes a big impression testing the waters on the PGA Tour over the next six weeks, he will have Jordan Spieth to thank.

They play together a lot in Dallas, where Romo was the Cowboys quarterback before retiring to become an NFL TV analyst for CBS.

Romo is playing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week as an amateur partner to Will Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest standout playing on a sponsor exemption. Romo made news Wednesday when it was announced he will play the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic on a sponsor exemption March 22-25.

Though Romo is 37 and Spieth 24, it’s Spieth who is mentoring Romo on the golf course.

“I'll badger him with questions throughout his entire round and then make him wait for me as we hit three more balls to get it right,” Romo said. “So, his longest rounds are definitely when he plays with me, because I make him sit out there all day.”

Full-field scores from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

Romo is one of three of amateurs playing to a scratch (0) handicap this week. There will be more pressure on Romo playing on a sponsor exemption in the Dominican Republic. There always is when a sponsor invite is offered to a non-traditional player.

“I think that if you play good they will respect you,” Romo said. “If you don't play good, then you really aren't going to be respected very well. It's not rocket science.”

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry missed the cut at the Ellie Mae Classic on the Web.com Tour last summer but earned a lot of respect shooting a pair of 74s.

Spieth is excited to see how Romo does at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week.

“He's playing really well,” Spieth said. “His short game is fantastic . . . I have no doubt he'll shoot under par every round out here, from where they're playing from. I know he’s really excited for the challenge, and he wants to beat the pros that are in his group. That's kind of his goal. He thinks he can win this golf tournament if he played it with us.”

New era's best set to battle it out at Pebble Beach

By Randall MellFebruary 8, 2018, 1:00 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Fla. – Who’s going to be remembered as the best player of this era?

Call it Generation PT, as in Post Tiger.

Of course, that’s if Tiger Woods doesn’t somehow script the greatest comeback of all time and rewrite how we ultimately remember the runs of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka and any other emerging talent ready to step up and join that mix.

These aforementioned guys are all still young, with Johnson the oldest at 33 - but possibly just entering his prime - and Day the only other player in his 30s, having just reached that with his birthday in November.

As young as they all are, most of them think about the history they want to make. They are ambitious in wanting to carve out careers that will be remembered as among the greatest in the game.

You can hear them allude to the vision that drives them, hear them touch upon the end games they dream about.

McIlroy, 28, was asked on the eve of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am how different his desire today compares to when he won his first PGA Tour title as a 21-year-old at Quail Hollow.

“It’s different,” McIlroy said on the eve of his first PGA Tour start of the year. “I certainly want it. There’s no doubt about that. I want to be one of the best players to ever have played the game, when I decide to call it a day. And I know with the right dedication, and working on the right things, that that could be achievable for me.”

McIlroy said he “recalibrated” after some of the disappointments that went with going winless last year.

“I think I have a great window of opportunity over the next 10, 12 years to play great golf and to leave my mark on the game,” McIlroy said. “Yeah, the desire’s definitely there.”

Day sounded Wednesday like a man who underwent a similar recalibration after also going winless last year. There was a desperation in the work that won him the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago.

Full-field scores from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

Day won’t be satisfied with just the 11 victories he has claimed so far in his career - only one major championship among them.

“I look at 11, and I think that's like a very small number of wins,” Day said. “I want to be a multiple major champion. It would be nice to get the Grand Slam, for sure. But anything above 20 is good. But you got to set yourself a high, high goal.”

Even Spieth, who is just 24, relishes the chance to make history, to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Ben Hogan as the only players to win the career Grand Slam. After winning the third leg at The Open last summer, Spieth shared how quickly things have changed with the history he is already creating.

“It’s a goal of mine,” he said of the Grand Slam. “It's a career goal. Growing up playing golf, I just wanted to be able to play in major championships and compete with the best in the world, and things have happened very quickly. And it's good and bad, because a lot comes with it.”

Spieth will get his chance at claiming the career Grand Slam again at Bellerive in St. Louis in August, but not before McIlroy gets his chance at claiming the fourth leg of his career Grand Slam quest at the Masters in April.

Pebble Beach isn’t hosting a major this week, but its reputation as one of the most iconic venues in the world, with its list of great champions, makes it a coveted prize. A player’s resume as one of the game’s greats is more complete with a victory here.

Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Tom Watson and Billy Casper are among the many great champions here.

“The list of champions is something we are all interested in,” Spieth said.

Day: I treat every event as if it's my last

By Randall MellFebruary 7, 2018, 10:35 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jason Day wants to break the 20-win barrier.

At the very least.

Before he’s done playing, he wants a lot more than the 11 PGA Tour titles (and one major championship) he owns today.

Being reminded of his mortality with all his family’s challenges last year, being reminded by a bad back that not a single future start in golf is guaranteed, Day tees it up this week needing no special motivation to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

“Every mindset that I take into every tournament should be like, `This could be my last tournament,’” Day said. “Because I don't know what's happening around the corner. My back could be gone, and I may not be able to pick up a golf club again.

“I need to go and try and win every single event, because who knows what's going to happen around the corner.”

Day endured a tough times last year, from his mother’s cancer surgery to his wife’s miscarriage to his ongoing back issues. His back flared up again in practice rounds before he won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines two weeks ago.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

“I think 11 [victories] is not enough,” he said. “I think it's very small. I'm not being disrespectful to anyone else, just, in my mind, I look at 11 and I think that's like a very small number of wins. I want to be a multiple major champion. It would be nice to get the Grand Slam, for sure. But anything above 20 is good. But you got to set yourself a high, high goal.”

Day’s record at Pebble Beach has him thinking about winning back-to-back starts. In eight appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has finished sixth or better in half of them.

“I feel like if I can stay motivated and hungry, keep my body healthy, then I've got a good shot at maybe accomplishing my goals, as long as I want it enough,” Day said. “If I don't want it, then it's not going to happen. So that's the biggest thing is desire for me.”

Day said he’s battled waning desire before, but it’s not a problem coming off last year’s winless season.

