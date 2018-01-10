Podcast: HOF catcher Pudge Rodriguez on perfect game, Ryan-Ventura beat down

Hall of Fame catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez has turned from baseball to golf and is competing in this week's Diamond Resorts Invitational. He dropped by Golf Channel studios to discuss his career, what it was like to catch a perfect game, and trying to intervene in the epic Nolan Ryan beat down of Robin Ventura. Check out all the stories in the podcast below:
Hot Seat: DJ's distance puts heat on governing bodies
Who turned up the thermostats at the USGA headquarters in Far Hills, N.J. and The R&A offices in St. Andrews, Scotland, this week?
Blame it on Dustin Johnson.
His Ruthian blast while winning Sunday in Hawaii must make the seats of USGA executive director Mike Davis and R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers feel a little hotter starting the new year. With Johnson nearly holing out with driver at the 433-yard 12th hole, the distance debate escalates for both the USGA and the R&A.
The Hot Seat is back at GolfChannel.com, and here are the folks who are on it this week as we try to gauge the level of heat they’re facing ...
Bunson burner heat: Mike Davis and Martin Slumbers: Is this the year golf’s governing bodies force a showdown with ball and club manufacturers? The work R&D departments have done with polymers in their high-tech laboratories is helping players hit the ball farther than they ever have. So is the work they’re doing with shafts and drivers.
But is it helping or hurting the game?
When Davis said in November that the distance players are hitting the ball is having a “horrible” impact on the game, it was a pretty big clue where he stands on the question. Can you say that as the USGA’s point man and not try to do something about it? It sounded like it might be a call to arms.
Davis and Slumbers earn high praise for their leadership helping to oversee a modernization of the Rules of Golf, a monumental task in helping make the rules simpler and easier to understand, but they are tasked with something even more complicated if they dare to try to restrict the ball this year. They didn’t create this mess, but they inherited it with previous administrations failing to reign in manufacturers.
Was Johnson’s blast good for the game or bad for it?
The question is worth repeating because there may be no more complicated question in golf to answer. If the USGA and R&A answer no to the question, there’s no simple way to solve the problem, whether you like the idea of bifurcation or not.
DJ-style grill-flamed barbecue: Rory McIlroy and Jason Day: Yes, McIlroy and Day won’t be teeing it up at the Sony Open in Hawaii this week, but these gifted former world No. 1s must feel like the stakes were raised in their bids to claim back the game’s most important titles and awards after Johnson’s tour-de-force performance Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
McIlroy and Day have the kind of firepower it takes to dominate the way Johnson is threatening to do.
After off years with unique challenges, with McIlroy slipping to No. 11 in the world rankings and Day to No. 13, there’s excitement building to see what answers they have for the statement Johnson made. These giant talents, with their raw power, are capable of fireworks displays every bit as mesmerizing as Johnson.
Island fever: Jim “Bones” Mackay: Mackay is quickly growing into his role as a roving TV course reporter, showing the promise of being as special with a microphone in hand as he is with a bag on his shoulder, but he is leaving his TV gig for a one-week return to serving as caddie at the Sony Open. Mackay promises to stay in the spotlight there carrying the bag of Justin Thomas, last year’s PGA Tour Player of the Year.
Mackay will go down as one of the greatest caddies who ever toted a bag, but this marks the first time he’ll loop on Tour since he put down Phil Mickelson’s bag last summer. After 25 years with Mickelson, it will be strange to see Mackay on somebody else’s bag.
Mackay, who is helping out while Thomas’ regular caddie, Jimmy Johnson, heals up from a foot injury, will be doing his best to help Thomas get off to another great year, and there has to be some pressure in that, even as accustomed to pressure as Mackay is.
'Sneaky good' rookies ready to kick off 2018 at Sony
HONOLULU – Although the PGA Tour is already nine events into the 2017-18 season, this week’s Sony Open has the feel of Opening Day for this year’s rookie class, a group that rolls 23 players deep and was described by one longtime observer as “sneaky good.”
Compared to last year’s rookie class – which included 12 of 25 players keeping their Tour cards and amassed five victories (including two by Rookie of the Year Xander Schauffele) – the group has a tough act to follow, but an unscientific poll this week at the Sony Open suggests they could live up to those expectations.
Veteran Jonathan Byrd, who at 39 regained his Tour card last season on the Web.com Tour, had a firsthand look at many of this year’s rookies in 2017 and was particularly impressed with the group’s collective power, which has become a prerequisite for success in the Big Leagues, and the attitude the next generation brings.
“With the social media, it’s a lot more outward confidence, like guys saying I’m going to whoop your butt today. I never came out talking like that. I wanted to, quietly,” Byrd said. “I remember playing with Davis [Love III] at Doral my rookie year and I just wanted to whoop him, he was my favorite player.
“These guys are just more outwardly making fun of you, ‘I’m going to whoop your butt this week, old man.’ They’re still respectful, it’s just a different mindset.”
In no particularly order, here are nine rookies to keep an eye on this season:
Talor Gooch. The former Oklahoma State standout went on a roll late in the summer to secure his first trip to the Tour, finishing T-11, T-10, second and first in four consecutive events and he’s already 4-for-5 in cuts made this season.
Austin Cook. He already has the class’ first victory at the RSM Classic and will get a chance to leverage his improved status into more solid play, including his first start at the Masters in April.
Sam Ryder. Perhaps the class’ best athlete and exceedingly mature according to various sources, his play in July at the Web.com Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship was a clinic in domination on his way to an eight-stroke victory following weekend rounds of 62-67.
Stephan Jaeger. He won twice last year on the secondary tour, but his consistency was an issue. Although Jaeger is not as long off the tee as some in the class (he ranked 95th last year in driving distance) he has a sublime short game and was 14th in putting in 2017.
“Jaeger has a nice game, he hits it a little further than I do, but he just has a clean game,” Byrd said.
Aaron Wise. His pedigree is impeccable, having captured the NCAA men's individual title and then helping Oregon win the school’s first championship by going 3-0 in match play. Aggressiveness won’t be an issue for Wise, who led the Web.com Tour last season in eagles.
Tom Lovelady. Former teammate and current roommate of Justin Thomas in South Florida, Lovelady is another member of that high school class of 2011 that has rewritten the record books. He has a tendency to run a little hot on the golf course, but he will learn to control that.
“Lovelady has everything you need to be successful out here and a lot of those guys just need to hear that,” Byrd said.
Denny McCarthy. He was a picture of consistency in 2017, finishing in the top 25 in nearly half (11) of his 23 starts. Another solid putter but he also hits it far enough to be a contender any week on Tour.
Keith Mitchell. Another University of Georgia product, Mitchell averaged 321 yards off the tee last season (Tony Finau led the PGA Tour in 2017 with a 336-yard average) and, perhaps more impressive, he hit 63 percent of his fairways. He also has a confidence that will serve him well on Tour.
“I just love his game, his energy, his attitude, how far he hits it,” Byrd said. “He just doesn’t hit it far, he hits it straight.”
Peter Uihlein. The well-traveled Uihlein will be the outlier of the 2018 class. Although technically a rookie, he’d played 30 events on Tour before this season and has already proven himself a winner on the European Tour, where he’s perfected his craft since turning pro in 2011.
Beau Hossler is also a player to watch in 2018, although he’s considered a first-year player, not a rookie, according to Tour regulations, much like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau last season. European stars Thomas Pieters, Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren would also be considered first-year players.
Walker on Lyme disease: Nice to 'feel like me again'
HONOLULU – It was here at the Sony Open a year ago when things started to worry Jimmy Walker.
“I was like, something is wrong. I can’t keep getting sick like this,” he said on Tuesday at Waialae.
It would be another four months before Walker would finally be diagnosed with Lyme disease and things became much worse before they got better. The medication doctors prescribed made him sensitive to sunlight and he struggled to find energy to practice.
“I couldn’t practice, the worst part was not being able to play with my kids,” said Walker, who has added 10 pounds since September. “It’s just nice to feel good and feel like me again. I know it’s getting better.”
Unfortunately, the Walker family is not finished with Lyme disease. Walker’s wife, Erin, recently announced that she had also contracted the disease and she is not with her husband this week in Hawaii.
“She hadn’t been feeling good and I said you have to get tested [for Lyme disease], and sure enough it popped right up,” Walker said. “She’s doing the same meds I did this summer and she’s really struggling.”
Walker has slipped from 25th in the Official World Golf Ranking at the beginning of 2017 to 70th, but said returning to Waialae, where he is a two-time champion, gives him motivation heading into the new year.
Spieth, Thomas split up to watch title game
HONOLULU – It’s well documented that Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are longtime friends, but on Monday Spieth opted for a bit more of a neutral site to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Instead, Spieth ventured to a Honolulu area sports bar to watch with a group of fellow PGA Tour players, including avid Georgia fans Kevin Kisner and Brian Harman.
Spieth explained that although he was with a group of Bulldog fans, he situated himself at a table he described as “neutral” to watch Alabama win in overtime (Thomas watched the game with fellow Alabama alum Tom Lovelady).
“I had no skin in the game, I was hoping for something like last year and that’s what we got,” Spieth said. “The crew that we were around that wasn’t exactly the result they were going for, but for somebody who just wanted a good game, at halftime I was a little disappointed, and it was a pretty big move by [Alabama coach Nick Saban] to throw in the true freshman and sling it around the second half.”
Spieth, who played college golf at Texas and is a Longhorns fan, said that despite the outcome, the best part was watching the National Championship from five time zones away.
“It’s awesome being in Hawaii for the games because after the game you go to dinner,” he laughed. “You can still go to bed early, it was nice.”