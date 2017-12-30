Tiger Woods ended 2017 on a good note, but will that mean success in 2018? Golfchannel.com's Will Gray, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner share their opinions.
Snedeker the latest to make a caddie change
The year of caddie changes isn’t over quite yet.
Brandt Snedeker is the latest player to opt for a new look, announcing on Friday via his manager with Lagardère Sports that he and longtime caddie Scott Vail have agreed to split.
“Scott is a great friend, great caddie, and more importantly a great man,” Snedeker said in a statement provided to GolfChannel.com. “We both reached a point where we felt it was time to go our separate ways and pursue other opportunities.”
Vail had caddied for Snedeker for all eight of his PGA Tour victories, including the 2012 Tour Championship when he also won the FedEx Cup.
Snedeker was slowed in 2017 by a rib injury, playing just 15 events and missing the year’s final two major championships.
Veteran Tour caddie Matt Hauser will replace Vail on Snedeker’s bag when he begins his ’18 season at next month’s CareerBuilder Challenge. Hauser has caddied for J.J. Henry and Johnson Wagner.
Woods 'encouraged' but no decision on '18 sked
Tiger Woods said that he was “very encouraged” by his performance earlier this month at the Hero World Challenge but still does not know what his 2018 schedule will entail.
In a 1,731-word post on his website, Woods recapped his week in the Bahamas and looked ahead to 2018, saying that he is “continuing to progress and trying to get strong enough to where I can handle a workload again.”
Making his first start since fusion surgery in the spring, Woods impressed observers with his power and speed during the Hero, where he tied for ninth after taking the lead through 27 holes. He said he took a week off after the event to “build up my body" but was surprised by his explosiveness off the tee, and that he’s now about a full club longer than when he last played in February.
“I honestly wasn’t sure what to expect being away from competitive golf for 10 months,” he wrote, “and came away excited about my health and my game.”
Woods gave no indication when he’d announce his upcoming schedule. He said that he’ll appear at the Genesis Open in February – an event that benefits his foundation – “one way or another.”
“I would love to play a full schedule in 2018,” he wrote. “What that entails, including back-to-back events, I don’t know. I just have to continue to work on my body and game and see where I pan out.
“I wish I knew where I was going to play and when I was going to play – it’s a lot easier to prep for that – but we really don’t know. This is all unchartered territory.”
On another note, he applauded the governing bodies’ decision to no longer accept viewer call-ins relating to potential rules violations.
“For some time, I have felt the rule was unfair because not everyone is on TV for the same amount of time,” he wrote. “Golf is different than most sports where you have numerous officials watching every play all the time. It’s up to us as players to police each other and ourselves. Players inadvertently make mistakes, but what happened to Lexi Thompson at the ANA Inspiration and Dustin Johnson at the U.S. Open was ridiculous. Both handled it extremely well, but it’s just not fair. Our game has an enormous amount of integrity and we should rely on that.”
Watch: Blind USC football player shows off awesome swing
USC blind long-snapper, Jake Olson, made headlines in September when he successfully executed a PAT attempt in the Trojans' win over Western Michigan.
Despite losing his eyesight at the age of 12 after being born with cancer of the retina, Olson walked on to the team after playing for his high school's football and golf team.
And from the looks of a recent video of the college sophomore at Topgolf, he's still got a pretty sweet swing.
USC blind long snapper @JakeOlson61 never ceases to amaze. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/Qo7Q4Wr9Hp— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) December 28, 2017
With a swing like that, it's no wonder he can shoot in the 70s.
DeChambeau: Round with Trump 'truly an honor'
Bryson DeChambeau described a recent round as "truly an honor" after becoming the latest PGA Tour pro to tee it up with President Donald Trump.
DeChambeau was part of a Dec. 26 foursome at Trump International Golf Club in Florida that included President Trump as well as former PGA Tour player Dana Quigley and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA).
"It was a day I will never forget," DeChambeau wrote in an Instagram post. "It also never hurts to come back strong on the back nine to win the match! The President is definitely used to doing that!"
DeChambeau's round with Trump came days after the Commander-in-Chief teed it up with PGA Tour pros Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Jim Herman in Florida on Dec. 23. It caps an eventful year for DeChambeau, 24, who earned his first career Tour victory at the John Deere Classic in July.