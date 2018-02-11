PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Ted Potter Jr.’s bid to become the 10th player in PGA Tour history to break 60 was derailed with a bogey-bogey finish Saturday at Monterey Peninsula, but there was considerable consolation at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Potter got himself in contention to win his second PGA Tour title, signing for a 9-under-par 62.

At 14 under overall, he is tied for the lead with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (70).

Potter birdied the sixth (his 15th hole of the day) to get to 11 under. He knew he needed to finish the final three holes in 1 under to shoot 59.

“I thought I could get to 60, but I knew those last few holes were par holes,” Potter said. “I knew it was going to be tough coming in.”

Full-field scores from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

Potter hit his approach at his 17th hole over the green and couldn’t get up and down for par. He needed to make a hole-in-one at the last to break 59 but also made bogey there.

“It is what it is,” Potter said. “I feel good about my game. Obviously, I played well today. As long as I can just keep the nerves under control, I'll be fine.”

Potter, 34, won The Greenbrier Classic in 2012, but two years later he broke his ankle slipping on a curb at his hotel during the RBC Canadian Open and needed two surgeries. The complicated recovery cost him two seasons.

“It still gets sore at the end of the day, but I can swing the golf club and can I get around 18 holes, so I feel good about that,” Potter said. “But it's still going to be awhile before it's a hundred percent. But it feels good enough to play at this level.”