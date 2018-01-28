Getty Images

Rahm's struggles continue on Torrey's 18th hole

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 28, 2018, 1:28 am

SAN DIEGO – Jon Rahm has good memories of the 18th hole on Torrey Pines’ South Course.

Just not this year.

A year after sinking a 60-foot eagle to clinch his first PGA Tour title, the 23-year-old Spanish star has struggled to play the par-5 finisher.

In the first round, he put his second shot in the water and needed to make a 15-footer for par.

On Saturday, only two shots off the lead, he came up well short with his long iron from 235 yards, again finding the water. He wedged to 18 feet and three-putted from there, a stunning finish that left him four shots back of Alex Noren (and with 11 other players ahead of him) heading into the final round.

Rahm entered the weekend just one shot back of Ryan Palmer and searching for his second consecutive victory. With a title defense this week at Torrey Pines, he would unseat Dustin Johnson as the No. 1 player in the world.

But after an opening birdie, Rahm made three consecutive bogeys to fall off the pace. He mixed two birdies and a bogey the rest of the way, hitting only nine greens total, until his double on 18.  

Palmer trying to give son Farmers win for 11th birthday

By Rex HoggardJanuary 28, 2018, 2:17 am

SAN DIEGO – A week ago at this point, Ryan Palmer didn’t even have full status on the PGA Tour. On Sunday, in search of his fourth career victory, he'll set out within a stroke of the lead.

It’s a whirlwind worth savoring following shoulder surgery in October that forced him to begin this year playing on a major medical extension and his wife’s bout with stage 2 breast cancer, which was diagnosed in 2016.

“Just shows the work I put in is paying off,” he said following a third-round 73 that left him alone in second place, a stroke behind front-runner Alex Noren. “I'm excited for the moment, for the opportunity tomorrow being in the final group.”

Palmer secured his full playing privileges with a tie for 20th last week at the CareerBuilder Challenge and has been rejuvenated this season by his improved putting, the byproduct of his switch to a claw grip late last season.

He also has some extra motivation on Sunday.

“Hopefully I can go out tomorrow and give my son, Mason, a big birthday present being his 11th birthday, so that would be a fun way to end the day,” he smiled. “I don't know what he wants, but I'm going to try to give him [a victory].”

Noren prefers staying under the radar

By Rex HoggardJanuary 28, 2018, 2:08 am

SAN DIEGO – It’s safe to say your average golf fan in the United States doesn’t know much about Alex Noren, the 54-hole leader at the Farmers Insurance Open after a third-round 69.

Noren is fine with that.

“I don't care too much if they know me or not. It's quite nice if they don't know me,” smiled Noren, who is ranked 10th in the world and is a nine-time winner on the European Tour. “I've been under the radar for most of my career.”

Noren decided to take up membership on the PGA Tour this season in order to better prepare himself for the biggest events.

“I’m going to play in a lot of tournaments over here until the U.S. Open, just to get used to the conditions with three majors played over here,” Noren said. “More than anything just to try to get used to the conditions and obviously it’s a great field every week.”

The Swede has set up a temporary base in the United States in Jupiter, Fla., to be closer to his family and has an ambitious schedule the next few months to maintain his membership on both tours.

He plans to play next week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open followed by the Genesis Open, Honda Classic, WGC-Mexico Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Match Play, Masters and RBC Heritage before returning to Europe for the BMW PGA Championship in May.

“It works out well, I have my family here for three months now. That helps, if I had to go back and forth it would be quite busy,” he said.

History at Torrey proves anything can happen Sunday

By Rex HoggardJanuary 28, 2018, 2:00 am

SAN DIEGO – It was the type of afternoon that draws people to this corner of Southern California – sunshine, sea breeze and a seesaw battle between an eclectic cast at the annual Torrey Pines member-member.

A golf course that has a tendency to produce more congestion than Interstate-5 at rush hour delivered again, with six players squared atop the Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard at one point before Alex Noren emerged late to take his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour.

In fact, it’s Noren’s first anything as a Tour member, with the little-known Swede taking up membership this year in an attempt to better prepare for the majors – which are primarily played in the United States, he dryly reasoned.

Thanks to a 3-under 69 that featured just a single blemish, a double bogey-6 at the 12th hole, Noren moved atop a crowded leaderboard with 10 players within three strokes of his mark. But that’s nothing new.

Last year Jon Rahm was the last man standing after starting the final round three strokes back along with 14 others.

It’s what Torrey Pines does, condensing players like a competitive compactor through an assortment of narrow fairways, devilish poa greens and, like last year, unsavory conditions. Sunday will be more of the same for any would-be winners with Santa Ana winds expected to gust to 20 mph.

“You can't really run away with a lead here because it is so tough,” said Jason Day, who is among a large group tied for fifth place at 8 under par, three strokes off Noren’s pace. “I mean, driving, it's so demanding on the driver. If you're out of position and with how the greens are starting to bounce, it's very difficult to get yourself back into position. With the greens poa annua, it adds a little bit more nervous feeling when you hit certain putts.”

Day is something of an expert when it comes to these situations. He won here in 2015 after starting the final day two shots back, and finished runner-up a year earlier after trailing by four strokes through 54 holes.

No lead is ever really safe on Tour, but at Torrey Pines there’s something particularly uncertain. No matter how well you’re playing, no matter how impressive your resume, there’s always an element of being uneasy on the South Course.

Consider Rahm, who won last week’s CareerBuilder Challenge in a playoff and arrived along these California cliffs poised to unseat Dustin Johnson atop the World Ranking with a victory. He’s also the defending champion this week, so when he grabbed a share of the lead at 10 under par with a birdie at the 10th hole it would have been perfectly understandable to start planning a World Ranking coronation.

But Rahm missed three of his next four fairways and dropped his second shot into Devlin’s Billabong, the pond in front of the 18th green, on his way to a double bogey-7. The normally effusive Spaniard quickly made his way off property, declining interview requests.

Call it a Torrey Pines minute, that’s how quickly things can change around here, and Ryan Palmer can attest to the rapidly changing fortunes that the South Course produces.

After taking a one-stroke lead into the weekend, his title hopes seemed to fade with bogeys at Nos. 7 and 8, but with one stroke, a 44-foot putt at the par-5 13th hole for eagle, he was right back in the hunt.

“That made up for the whole day,” said Palmer, whose 1-over 73 dropped him into second place and one stroke back. “It was one of those putts you just want to get up there, lag up there as close as possible so you can just tap it in, but it couldn't have come off any better. It rolled in like I tapped it in.”

Palmer will join Noren and J.B. Holmes, who made the day’s biggest move with a 65 that included a 7-under 29 on his closing nine, in the day’s final group. But then the odds aren’t exactly in that threesome’s favor considering that the last four winners at Torrey Pines were all multiple shots off the lead through 54 holes.

The odds may instead favor a Justin Rose or Gary Woodland, who were among the group tied at 8 under, or maybe even Tiger Woods. Yes, that Tiger Woods.

Although his title chances would be considered long at best at 3 under par, eight strokes off Noren’s pace, if the crowds that ringed every fairway Woods played on Saturday were any indication he certainly would be the popular choice.

Despite a horrendous day off the tee, he hit just three fairways through his first nine holes, Woods – who made the cut on the number following a birdie at his 36th hole on Friday – made up ground on the lead thanks another stellar putting performance that included 91 feet of putts made.

“I don't know about coming together, it was a struggle out there,” Woods said. “I didn't hit it worth a darn all day. I was really struggling out there trying to find anything that was resemblance of a golf swing. But I was scoring, I was chipping, putting, I was grinding.”

Tied for 39th and scheduled to tee off nearly two hours before the leaders on the 10th hole on Sunday, Woods’ assessment of his title chances is a much more realistic representation.

But then, this is Torrey Pines and history has shown anything can happen.

Rahm, Day among stars chasing Noren in Farmers

By Doug FergusonJanuary 28, 2018, 1:49 am

SAN DIEGO - A nine-time winner on the European Tour, Alex Noren of Sweden gave himself a chance to make his mark in America with a 3-under 69 on Saturday for a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Farmers Insurance.

Noren finished strong, unlike some of his top challengers. He drilled his second shot over the water on the par-5 18th at Torrey Pines to the back fringe, setting up a simple two-putt birdie.

Ryan Palmer had a chance to tie him for the lead until he missed the final green to the right. He settled for par and a 73.

Jon Rahm, the defending champion who can go to No. 1 in the world with a victory this week, was poised to get within one shot, or possibly tie for the lead. From the middle of the fairway, Rahm's 4-iron came up short and into the water. After a penalty drop, his wedge bounced hard and through the green. His chip came out soft, and he missed a 6-foot putt to make double bogey.

That left him four shots out of the lead. Rahm was three shots behind going into the final round when he won last year.

Tiger Woods was superb with his short game for the second straight day, and it's a good thing. Woods was so wild off the tee that he hit only one fairway on the back nine and three fairways for the round. He putted for birdie on only nine holes. And he still managed to scratch out a 70.

Woods was eight shots behind, in the middle of the pack.

''It's not the driver, it's my swing,'' said Woods, who has hit only six fairways since Thursday. ''Some of my go-to shots aren't there. Some of the shots I like to hit under certain circumstances aren't there, either. The only thing I have is my short game and my heart, and that got me through today.''

Noren, who played his college golf at Oklahoma State, cracked the top 10 in the world at the end of 2016 after a four-victory season and now is at No. 19. This is his first year playing with a PGA Tour card.

''All I'm trying to do is play some good golf and my goal is to win a tournament,'' Noren said. ''I don't care too much if they know me or not. It's quite nice if they don't know me. But they're very nice to me.''

Noren's only blunder came at the tough par-4 12th, where he pulled his second shot into deep rough, and sent a wedge just over the green into a nasty lie for a downhill chip. He left that short and missed the putt. He bounced back with three birdies over the last six holes.

Palmer began the third round with a one-shot lead and had two bad stretches. He made consecutive bogeys late on the front nine, and then after stretching his lead to two shots with a 45-foot eagle putt on the 13th, he made two bogeys over the next three holes.

Even so, he'll be in the final group on Sunday going for his first victory in eight years.

J.B. Holmes had a 65 to reach 9-under 207 and joins Palmer and Noren in the last group. Michael Kim also was two shots behind and has some course knowledge from going to Torrey Pines High School and playing the South more times than he can remember.

Noren will be leading a big pack of contenders. Two dozen players were separated by five shots, a group that includes Jason Day, the former No. 1 player in the world who hasn't won in 20 months. Day was tied for the lead briefly until dropping three shots. He had a 71 and was three behind.

Left out of the mix was Phil Mickelson, who was three shots out of the lead until he shot 41 on the back nine. Mickelson had a 4-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that would have put him in the same group as Woods on Sunday. He missed.

Woods again tees off on the back nine for the final round and is too many shots behind with too many players ahead of him to have a realistic chance. But it's been a good week for someone playing the PGA Tour for only the second time since August 2015 because of his three back surgeries. And he certainly gave his back a good test as many times as he was thrashing out of the rough.

''A good 12 months away from playing out of the rough, I don't know what this body is going to do,'' he said. ''But I think it did great today.''

One goal for Sunday is to give his back a rest, and maybe even try to break 70.

''See if I can shoot something in the 60s,'' he said with a smile, ''but make it a little bit easier on myself than today.''

