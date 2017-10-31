Golf Central Blog

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By

Golf Channel Digital
October 31, 2017, 7:40 pm

After a three-event swing through Asia, the PGA Tour is back in Las Vegas for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Here's the key info for this week's event.

Golf course: TPC Summerlin opened in 1992 and was designed by Fuzzy Zoeller and Bobby Weed. It will play as a par 71 at 7,255 yards.

Purse: $6.8 million.

TV schedule (all times Eastern): Golf Channel, Thursday-Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Live streaming: golfchannel.com/pgastream Thursday-Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.; golfchannel.com/pgastream Sunday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Notables in the field: Kevin Chappell, Ernie Els, Tony Finau, Charley Hoffman, Webb Simpson, Vijay Singh, Jimmy Walker, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, Billy Horschel

Notable tee times (all times Eastern): Webb Simpson, Smylie Kaufman, Rod Pampling - Rd. 1, 3:25 p.m. and Rd. 2, 10:35 a.m.; Bubba Watson, Graeme McDowell, Jimmy Walker - Rd. 1, 3:35 p.m. and Rd. 2, 10:45 a.m.; Ryan Armour, Bryson DeChambeau, Billy Horschel - Rd. 1, 10:35 a.m. and Rd. 2, 3:25 p.m.; Charley Hoffman, Ryan Moore, Kevin Chappell - Rd. 1, 10:45 a.m. and Rd. 2, 3:35 p.m.

Key stats:

• Defending champion: Rod Pampling (beat Brooks Koepka by two strokes)

• Charley Hoffman will donate all winnings this week to Las Vegas shooting victims

• Kevin Chappell is making his season debut; recorded five top-10 finishes last season on PGA Tour

• Tony Finau finished 11th or better in four of last five PGA Tour starts

• Ryan Moore won this tournament in 2012, and he is 56 under par in this event in the previous five years

• Webb Simpson won this tournament in 2013 (last PGA Tour victory)

• Jimmy Walker is making his season debut; only one top-10 in 21 starts last season

Stats and information provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit

