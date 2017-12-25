Getty Images

A very social media Christmas

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 25, 2017, 8:22 pm

Many in the golf world took to social media to send out Christmas greetings. Here's a sampling:

Merry Christmas from our family to yours #Christmastradition #PJ’s

A post shared by lukedonald (@lukedonald) on

Photo: Spieth, Verret appear to be engaged

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 25, 2017, 4:03 pm

The champion golfer of the year now appears to be the champion fiance of the year.

This photo circulating around social media outlets would very much seem to indicate Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret are now engaged, with Verret showing her new ring.

It's been another banner year for Spieth, who won three times and picked up the third leg of the career grand slam with his victory at Royal Birkdale.

When contacted by GolfChannel.com, Spieth's manager, Jay Danzi, did not immediately return comment.

Watch: DeLaet yells random things at office workers

By Grill Room TeamDecember 24, 2017, 10:22 pm

As we all know, fans love to yell random things at golf tournaments. Graham DeLaet decided to turn the tables on some office workers in Saskatoon.

 

Els gets awesome X-mas gift - a Masters invite

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 24, 2017, 9:39 pm

Looks like the 2017 Masters wasn't the last trip around Augusta National for the Big Easy.

Els tweeted on Sunday that he has received an invite to the 2018 Masters.

Els made the cut last year at Augusta in his 23rd start, but he finished in last place. The four-time major champion was in the final year of a five-year exemption for winning the 2012 Open.

Els finished second twice in his Masters career, but the South African was never able to slip on a green jacket. Last year, he rented an extra house and invited plenty of friends and family in case it was his last appearance.

Now, at age 48, he'll get one more shot.

Trump plays golf with Thomas, Berger, Herman

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 23, 2017, 10:30 pm

President Donald Trump kicked off his holiday stay at Mar-A-Lago Saturday with a round of golf featuring three PGA Tour players.

Player of the Year Justin Thomas, Thomas' father, Daniel Berger and Jim Herman all played with the president at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., according to a White House pool report.

Thomas and Berger were part of the winning U.S. Presidents Cup team that received the trophy from Trump in September. Herman was a club assistant at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey before becoming a PGA Tour winner.

The three players were added to an impressive roster of pros who have teed it up with the 45th president this year, including world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy, Ernie Els and Hideki Matsuyama.

