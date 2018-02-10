Getty Images

Spieth's putter heats up, but he gains no ground

By Randall MellFebruary 10, 2018, 2:42 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth finally got his putter going Friday, giving himself a weekend chance at back-to-back AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am wins.

He needed just 26 putts in his round of 5-under-par 66 at Monterey Peninsula. It mercifully broke his streak of nine consecutive rounds of 30 more putts.

At 5 under overall, Spieth is tied for 23rd.

There’s good news and bad news in that.

Spieth started Friday seven shots off the lead, and that’s where he ended the day.

The good news is that he doesn’t have as many players in front of him as he did after Thursday’s round.

The bad news is that world No. 1 Dustin Johnson shares the seven-shot lead on him with Beau Hossler.

Spieth, who has talked openly about a “minor slump” with his putter, birdied five of his first seven holes on Friday.

“Nice to get off to a good start, and I saw a couple putts go in early, and, normally, that's all I need to kind of stop skiing uphill and start to turn downhill,” Spieth said. “Hit better putts today.”

Spieth cooled on the back nine, but he said the poa annua was “more beat up” later in the day.

The putter’s improvement excites Spieth about his weekend chances. One of the best clutch putters on Tour, Spieth entered the week 195th in strokes gained putting.

What adjustments did he make Friday? Mainly, the same he talked about working on earlier in the week.

“Some minor adjustments just to get on top of the ball and see the line a little easier,” he said.

Co-leader Hossler: 'I can win at this level'

By Randall MellFebruary 10, 2018, 3:17 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Beau Hossler has the kind of larger-than-life athlete’s name that the famed golf writer Dan Jenkins might have invented if Hossler didn’t already have it.

Friday, Hossler moved into position to script a large story.

The former teen phenom, rebuilding his game after a shoulder injury derailed his can’t-miss trajectory, is in contention to win his first PGA Tour title halfway through the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Hossler shot a 5-under-par 67 at Spyglass Hill in the second round to move into a share of the lead with Dustin Johnson at 12 under overall.

Hossler, 22, playing his first full season on the PGA Tour, is bogey free heading to Monterey Peninsula, which is considered the easiest of the three courses in the event’s rotation.

The top three players in the world rankings are playing this week, with Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day also in the field. A maiden title here would come with significant weight.

With world No. 1 Johnson watching him from the back of the media center, Hossler was asked by a reporter if he has ever been intimidated on a golf course.

“I don't think so,” Hossler said. “There have been some moments in my career that I've kind of stepped into a new arena, but I wouldn't say it is intimidation. It’s just kind of getting used to a whole new facet of the game, really. A whole new level.”

Hossler first burst onto the world stage as a 17-year-old, when he briefly grabbed the outright lead in the second round of the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club. He went on to win the Fred Haskins Award as the collegiate player of the year at the University of Texas, but his college run ended with disappointment. As a junior, he tore the labrum in his left shoulder in the semifinal match of the NCAA Match Play Finals. He was out for nearly six months after shoulder surgery but is making an impression again on the PGA Tour.

“Certainly, I didn't take advantage of the starts that I was able to receive last year,” Hossler  said. “Now I feel totally comfortable out here. I feel like I can compete, and I feel like I can win at this level.”

Hossler is beginning to work himself into contention with some regularity. He had the 54-hole lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open last fall, before tying for seventh. He tied for 10th at the Sanderson Farms last fall and got himself in the mix at the CareerBuilders Challenge last month and the Waste Management Phoenix Open last week.

“Even though I haven't had really a super high finish, I feel like I've proven to myself that I can get in the position to win,” he said. “Now, it's just a matter of playing a really solid weekend.”

DJ shoots 64, while his father bowls a perfect game

By Randall MellFebruary 10, 2018, 2:10 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Dustin Johnson had another big day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He put up a 7-under-par 64 Friday at Monterey Peninsula.

That’s a big deal, because even in his two victories in this event, he has never put up a very good score at Monterey Peninsula, one of the three courses in the rotation.

“Probably my lowest by seven shots,” Johnson said.

Actually, it was by four strokes, but his point was made. This marked just the second time he has broken 70 at Monterey Peninsula.

Johnson told assembled media he was really happy with his score, but it wasn’t even the best athletic feat in his family that day.

His father bowled a perfect game.

“He bowled a 300,” Johnson said. “It’s not even his first one. He’s bowled six or seven of them. He can roll the rock pretty well.”

Johnson is the world No. 1 in golf, and he can pad his lead atop the rankings by winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for a third time. He’s also a pretty good bowler himself, though he has never rolled a perfect game. His best is a 292.

“Rolled 11 strikes in a row and then I gassed it,” Johnson said.

Johnson will be looking to bowl over the field this weekend, like he did in the year’s first event, when he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions by eight shots.

After playing Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula, Johnson will play Pebble Beach Golf Links over the final two rounds. It’s his favorite course in the rotation.

While Jordan Spieth’s 68.8 scoring average is the best over the last 30 years in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Johnson sports the best scoring average at Pebble Beach Golf Links over the last 10 years. He’s averaging 68.9 at Pebble in this event.

Johnson has his driver going long and straight, and that’s bad news for the rest of the field.

“I feel like if I’m driving it really well, I’m very tough to beat,” he said.

Johnson didn’t win at Pebble Beach last year, but it was about this time of the year that he started looking dominant. He won the Genesis Open, the WGC-Mexico Championship and the WGC-Dell Match Play Champoinship in consecutive starts.

That run sent Johnson to the Masters as the overwhelming favorite to win the year’s first major, but he never made it to the first tee after slipping on the steps at his rented house and injuring his back.

Johnson was asked if his game is back to the level it was when he mounted that winning streak.

“The game's really close,” he said. “I don't know if it's quite as good as it was during that stretch. That was probably some of the best golf I've played in my career, but parts of the game are just as good.

“I would say that I'm driving it well, but I'm probably not quite as good as I was when on those three wins, but everything else feels like it's really good.”

Calcavecchia takes 1-shot lead in Champions opener

By Associated PressFebruary 10, 2018, 1:38 am

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Mark Calcavecchia shot an 8-under 64 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the Boca Raton Championship, the PGA Tour Champions' first full-field event of the season.

The 57-year-old veteran birdied seven of his first 10 holes and added another on the par-4 seventh at The Old Course at Broken Sound. Calcavecchia won the last of his three senior titles in 2015. He won the 1989 British Open for one of his 13 PGA Tour titles.

Rocco Mediate and Jeff Maggert were a stroke back. Mediate, the 2013 winner, eagled the seventh, hitting a 3-wood to 30 feet, but closed with a bogey on the par-4 ninth.

Bernhard Langer, the 2010 winner in his home event, was at 66 with Fred Funk and Jesper Parnevik. Langer, 60, won seven times, three of them majors, last season. John Daly, playing alongside Langer, was another stroke back with 2014 champion Michael Allen, 2015 winner Paul Goydos, Steve Flesch, Duffy Waldorf, Kirk Triplett, Jerry Smith and Kent Jones.

Golf Channel's Charlie Rymer, making his PGA Tour Champions debut, birdied his first two holes, but made only one more birdie and finished at 75.

Before Corales, competitive Romo playing to win

By Randall MellFebruary 10, 2018, 1:36 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Too bad Tony Romo won’t be mic’d up in the TV window Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Once a quarterback, always a quarterback.

That’s what Will Zalatoris loves about Romo as his amateur partner in this week’s pro-am competition.

Zalatoris isn’t getting any Larry the Cable Guy or Bill Murray shtick this week. He’s getting what made Romo so good in an NFL huddle.

Romo is taking all the internal grit and spark that made him a star quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys and bringing it inside the ropes as a golfer.

Romo didn’t show up this week to help put on a TV show. He came to win the pro-am competition.

That’s what Zalatoris is seeing and hearing.

There’s something infectious about Romo’s attitude.

“I’m learning a lot from him,” Zalatoris said.

Zalatoris, 21, a former Wake Forest standout and U.S. Junior Amateur champ from Plano, Texas, is playing this week on a sponsor exemption. He’s hoping to earn his way on to the PGA Tour the same way fellow Texan Jordan Spieth did. And this weekend could do wonders for that quest.

With a 5-under-par 67 at Spyglass Hill on Thursday, Zalatoris moved onto the leaderboard, just two shots off the lead. With a 69 Friday at Monterey Peninsula, he’s in good position to make a weekend run at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He’s tied for 13th, five shots back.

Zalatoris and Romo are tied for 11th in the pro-am competition. The low 25 teams at the end of Saturday’s play make the cut to Sunday.

How competitive is Romo?

“Oh my God,” Zalatoris said. “We are standing on the ninth green today, and he’s all pissed off because he made a bogey at eight. He says, 'We are shooting 61 tomorrow. That’s enough of this.'”

Zalatoris said Romo was even more upset about hitting a ball out of bounds at the sixth.

After the round, with Zalatoris in scoring, Romo stood in front of the shuttle rehearsing a fix in his downswing.

“I’m like, 'You didn’t have a bad day today,'” Zalatoris said. “It wasn’t terrible. Make five birdies on your ball on a PGA Tour-caliber golf course, that’s good work.

“He’s still angry he has to play the up tees. He needs to get over it.”

This pro-am team’s roots lies in their Dallas connection. They met going to the same chiropractor. That led to Romo inviting Zalatoris to play at Bent Tree with him.

“Will was a local legend there growing up,” Romo told GolfChannel.com as he rehearsed that takeaway waiting for a shuttle. “He’s just a great kid, a genuine kid, with so much talent. You see it instantly on the golf course.”

Romo can’t wait to see what Zalatoris will do playing full time on the PGA Tour.

“I think you’re going to hear about him quite a bit in the future,” Romo said. “I think he’s one of the most special, uniquely talented young guys out there, and he’s going to show up.”

Zalatoris has only known Romo for two months, but there’s already a bond. Zalatoris is learning as much from Romo as Romo is from him. Romo will try to step up his game at the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic next month. He is playing on a sponsor exemption.

“I can sit there for a day, just asking him questions,” Zalatoris said. “His routines? Pressure moments? How did he rally his troops?”

Zalatoris got a glimpse of that last part on the course Friday at Monterey. He missed a putt when a “really bad piece of poa annua” messed up the roll at the second hole. He made bogey. He was down about it.

“He was just getting in my ear on the fourth green, to get my head on straight,” Zalatoris said. “I was really grinding to get things back in gear. It was fun. He was really motivating today.

“There’s something he learned in every single thing he did in his career. He was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Quite frankly, he was probably one of the best of all time, but he’s not going to get credit for it. There are a lot of things I can learn from him."

