Thomas wins playoff, Woods 12th at Honda

By Will GrayFebruary 25, 2018, 11:18 pm

It was an eventful Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where Justin Thomas added another trophy to his quickly-growing collection at the Honda Classic. Here's a look at how things ended up following a brief playoff that saw Thomas deny Luke List his maiden win:

Leaderboard: Justin Thomas (-8, won on first extra hole), Luke List (-8), Alex Noren (-7), Tommy Fleetwood (-6)

What it means: Both players offered some heroics while tied on the 72nd hole, with List reaching the par-5 18th green in two while Thomas opted to lay up and promptly stuffed a wedge with the pressure on. Once in overtime, List hit a poor layup from the trees to open the door for Thomas, who responded by reaching the green in two with a fairway wood. The subsequent two-putt gave him his second victory of the season and seventh in his last 31 starts, as Thomas was greeted by defending champ Rickie Fowler behind the final green one year after he returned to PGA National to celebrate Fowler's win. It's also a career-best result for List, who has now made 104 starts without a win.

Round of the day: Byeong-Hun An is still in search of his first career PGA Tour win, but a final-round 65 helped pad his Honda paycheck. An carded six birdies on the day, including four in a six-hole stretch from Nos. 3-8, and closed with a birdie on the final hole. It helped An move from 16th into a tie for fifth, finishing the week at 4 under.

Best of the rest: Derek Fathauer grew up just a few miles north of PGA National, and he put that local knowledge to use en route to matching An's round of 5-under 65. Fathauer was just 1 under through 13 holes before closing out with a flurry of four birdies over his final five holes, including each of the last three holes. Fathauer finished the week in a tie for 13th at 1 over.

Biggest disappointment: Webb Simpson was in the mix heading down the stretch, but a birdie-free back nine derailed his title hopes. Simpson's birdie on the par-3 seventh proved to be his only one of the day, as three bogeys in a four-hole stretch from Nos. 11-14 dropped him into a tie for fifth, ultimately four shots out of the playoff.

Shot of the day: Thomas will long remember his approach in the playoff from 258 yards over water that found the green, but he may need to install a plaque on the rock wall that guards the par-3 fifth hole. That's where his shot in regulation came up short, only to bounce off the rocks and nearly into the hole for an ace, turning a possible double bogey into an easy par.

Quote of the day: "It was another level of difficulty. Not only the amount of people I was trying to beat, but this golf course in and of itself." - Thomas

Article Tags: 2018 Honda Classic, Justin Thomas, Luke List

List loses playoff, may have gained performance coach

By Randall MellFebruary 26, 2018, 1:52 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Luke List didn’t win in his playoff with Justin Thomas Sunday at the Honda Classic, but he thinks he may have found a pretty good new performance coach.

The guy’s name is “Moose.”

He’s a former Australian rules football player.

Actually, his full name is Brent Stevens, a friend of List’s caddie, who put them on the phone together for the first time last week at the Genesis Open.

List liked a lot of the performance keys Stevens gave him and posted some of the advice in his yardage book, so he could reference them.

“Effort over result” was one of the ideas List scribbled down.

“I feel like I've got the ability to play at this level,” said List, who was seeking his first victory Sunday at PGA National. “It just hasn't quite happened yet, but the more I think about it, I feel like the worse I do. So I focus on what's in front of me, the effort into the shot. I did a really good job of that this week.”

List said he’s interested in maybe visiting Australia to take Moose’s training to another level.

“He's a very fit dude,” List said. “He's got some clients that he brings down to south of Melbourne, to run the sand dunes,” List said, “and if we keep in contact, which I'm sure we will, I'm going to have to go down there and get my butt kicked.”

Article Tags: Luke List, 2018 Honda Classic

Both in contention, Thomas hears 'crickets' from Woods

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 26, 2018, 1:36 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Tiger Woods has become a friend, confidant and something of an adviser for Justin Thomas.

Whenever Thomas has been in contention in his young career, Woods has often texted him advice or good luck on the eve of the final round.

That wasn’t the case Saturday night after the third round of the Honda Classic.

“Got crickets last night,” Thomas said, laughing.

That’s because Woods was in contention, too, beginning the final round seven shots off the lead.

“I knew he had one thing in mind, and we both had the same thing in mind,” Thomas said. “I thought that was pretty funny.”

Thomas added that he was “very impressed” with Woods’ 12th-place finish at PGA National.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, PGA Tour, Honda Classic

Burns impresses Woods, earns spot into Valspar

By Randall MellFebruary 26, 2018, 1:34 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Sam Burns won more than a spot at the Valspar Championship with his tie for seventh playing on a sponsor exemption at the Honda Classic this week.

He won the respect of Tiger Woods.

Burns, less than a year out of LSU, where he won the Jack Nicklaus Award the best collegiate player in the land, put up a 2-under-par 68 in Sunday’s final round. That was two shots better than Woods, his playing competitor.

“He played beautifully,” Woods said. “Top-10 is big for him because it gets him into Tampa, next official start, full-field event. He's trying to build momentum and build his exempt status. Today and this week was a big step for him.”

Burns had never played with Woods before. He had never even met him until they shook hands on the first tee.

“I don't hardly remember hitting the first tee shot,” Burns said. “I kind of blacked out.”

Burns striped his first tee shot down the middle.

“I don't even remember feeling the club in my hands,” he said. “It was like everything was numb. But, thank gosh, that was the first time I hit that fairway all week.”

Burns birdied that first hole alongside Woods.

The larger thrill for Burns might have been walking down the first fairway side-by-side with Woods, engaging the star in a conversation.

“I kind of wanted to break the ice,” Burns said. “That was kind of the plan.”

Burns said Woods was encouraging.

“We just kind of talked small talk,” Burns said. “I asked him a little bit how he likes to fish, spearfishing.”

Burns, who is 13th on the Web.com Tour money list, is trying to play his way on to the PGA Tour. The top-10 earns him a spot at the Valspar Championship in two weeks.

Burns was asked shortly after finishing his round how many text messages were on his phone.

“Four-hundred and forty-eight,” he said.

Article Tags: Sam Burns, Tiger Woods, 2018 Honda Classic

JT helps eject fan for loudly rooting against him

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 26, 2018, 1:29 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Justin Thomas said that some of the comments that fans made last week at Riviera were “completely unacceptable.”

On Sunday at the Honda Classic, Thomas took matters into his own hands.

While walking up to the 16th tee, tied for the lead, Thomas heard a fan yell in his direction: “I hope you hit it in the water!”

Thomas looked back at the spectator but didn’t say anything.

After Thomas ripped a long iron into the fairway, the same fan began shouting for the shot to get into the bunker.

“I was like, OK, I’ve had enough,” Thomas said afterward. “I just turned around and asked who it was, and he didn’t want to say anything, now that I had actually acknowledged him. So he got to leave a couple holes early.

“I don’t want to kick someone out just to kick them out. It’s just so inappropriate. We’re out here trying to win a tournament. … Just because you’re standing behind the ropes doesn’t mean that you can – I don’t care how much I dislike somebody, I’m never going to wish that kind of stuff upon them.

“I felt it was inappropriate, so he had to go home.”

On-course microphones picked up Thomas telling the fan, "Who said that? Was it you? Enjoy your day, you're done." 

Fan behavior was a hot topic leading into Honda week, with the Bear Trap party tent almost directly over the tee on 17. Tournament officials increased security on that hole and around the course.

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, Fan Behavior

