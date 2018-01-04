Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson and Bernhard Langer were recognized Thursday as the Golf Writers Association of America Players of the Year for 2017.
Thomas was the near-unanimous choice, earning 94 percent of the vote after a five-win season in which he earned his first major, the FedExCup title and PGA Tour Player of the Year honors.
Thompson won twice in 2017 – and nearly two others – but took the Player of the Year title in a close battle with S.H. Park and So Yeon Ryu. No vote totals were disclosed.
Though Thomas and Thompson earned top billing for the first time in their young careers, Langer was named the Senior Player of the Year for the fourth time, collecting 90 percent of the vote after a seven-win campaign.
The three players will receive their awards at the GWAA Annual Awards Dinner April 4 in Augusta, Ga.