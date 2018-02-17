Getty Images

TT postscript: Clubs take turns abandoning Woods

By Tiger TrackerFebruary 17, 2018, 2:07 am

LOS ANGELES – Here are a few observations from witnessing a trunk-slamming performance from Tiger Woods, who is headed home early from the Genesis Open after a second-round 76 dropped him to 6 over for the tournament:

• After he held on for dear life during the opening round, this was undoubtedly a setback. Woods never quite found his footing on the front side, and by the time he needed a few birdies coming home his best asset for the week - his putter - abandoned him. Rough combination.

• Woods suffered from what scientists (probably) call a case of the Lefts. Of the nine fairways that he missed during the second round, seven of them were down the left side and often into juicy rough. It was a miss that he just couldn’t correct. And this wasn’t just a driver issue – he missed several fairways with iron in hand and hit only two of eight greens this week on the par 3s.

• The putter kept him in it during the opener, and he curled in a pair of early birdie putts Friday to get back to even par. But as the afternoon sun crept over the canyon, the poa annua greens got the better of him as three back-nine three-putts essentially ended his chances of making the cut. The three-putt bogey on the par-5 11th, minutes after he nearly drove the green on No. 10 en route to birdie, was an especially tough blow.

• It’s not all dark clouds and dried tears, though, since Woods’ commitment to next week’s Honda Classic was announced while he was still out on the course at Riviera. Despite a missed cut this week, it’s a promising sign that he feels strong enough to take on a back-to-back that includes cross-country travel.

• That being said, good luck around the Bear Trap. Entering this week it seemed like solving the driver was the key to Woods’ success. After watching him whacking it around Riviera for two straight days, I struggle to find a strong suit upon which he can rely. The driver, the irons and the putter each took turns in letting him down.

• No comeback is without its downturn, and Woods’ is no exception. Yes the game is inconsistent, and the wheels fell off entirely during a back-nine 39. But there were no winces and there were still a few smiles as Woods addressed the media, saying that he’s “both pleased and also not very happy with some parts” of his game. Two steps forward, one step back…now it’s on to PGA National.

Cantlay, McDowell, Saunders share lead at Riviera

By Doug FergusonFebruary 17, 2018, 3:51 am

LOS ANGELES - Tiger Woods waited 12 years to get back to Riviera and lasted only two days.

Woods had three straight bogeys early on the back nine Friday and didn't play well enough to make up for his misses. He had a 5-over 76 and missed the cut in the Genesis Open for the first time in nine appearances as a pro.

He was at 6-over 148, one shot worse than his PGA Tour debut as a 16-year-old at Riviera.

''I missed every tee shot left and I did not putt well, didn't feel very good on the greens,'' Woods said. ''And consequently, never made a run. I knew I had to make a run on that back nine, and I went the other way.''

Patrick Cantlay ran off three straight birdies toward the end of his morning round, starting with a tap-in on the par-3 sixth when he missed a hole-in-one by a fraction of an inch, and shot a 69. He was tied with Graeme McDowell (66), the former U.S. Open champion who is trying to work his way back from a two-year slump.

They were at 7-under 135.

Sam Saunders also was at 7 under, making back-to-back birdies until it was too dark to continue. He had three holes remaining in his second round. Ryan Moore bogeyed his final hole for a 68 and was one shot behind at 136.

Rory McIlroy overcame a few short misses on the front nine for a 69 and was at 2-under 140.

Cantlay was coming off a three-putt bogey when his tee shot at the par-3 sixth - the hole with a bunker in the middle of the green - landed above the flag and to the right, and then rolled back down the slope just over the right edge of the cup.

''I actually missed a little to the right, but it's a bowl back there so as long as you get the number right, it should be pretty close,'' Cantlay said.

He followed with a short iron into 5 feet for birdie, a 15-foot birdie on the next hole and then a wild drive that led to a bogey on his final hole.

McDowell has gone 59 starts worldwide since his last victory and has fallen out of the top 200 in the world. He had missed four straight cuts dating to late last year, though he felt he was hitting it well in practice. What helped was seeing some good scores.

''All I'm missing is a couple little numbers and a little bit of confidence,'' McDowell said.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot a 69 and gets to stick around for the weekend. He was at 1-over 143. Bubba Watson, who won in 2014 and 2016, has fallen out of the top 200 in the world after a two-year drought. He shot a 70 and was at 4-under 138, and then headed for the NBA All-Star weekend to play in the celebrity game.

Plenty of good – and bad – in Tiger's missed cut

By Rex HoggardFebruary 17, 2018, 3:10 am

LOS ANGELES – Do you want the good news or the bad?

Actually, having any good news to report when it comes to Tiger Woods is something of a sea change after a tumultuous few years for the 14-time major champion both on and off the golf course, so let’s start there.

Right about the time Woods began his round of birdie-bogey bingo on Day 2 at the Genesis Open, news broke that he’d signed to play next week’s Honda Classic.

The annual South Florida PGA Tour stop may be just a short drive from the Woods compound, but his commitment to play PGA National is very much a reason for optimism.

It marks, after all, the first time Woods has played consecutive weeks on Tour since 2015 when he went from the PGA Championship  where he missed the cut  to the Wyndham Championship, site of his last top-10 (T-10) on Tour. Last year, when he attempted to go back-to-back from the Farmers Insurance Open to the Dubai Desert Classic, came to a woeful end when he withdrew after just a single round with an ailing back.

“I'm very pleased. I'm very excited about it,” Woods said as darkness settled Friday over Riviera Country Club. “I wish I would have two more competitive rounds to head into next week, but that's not the case. But I get a chance to do some work and I'll go do some work.”

Throughout this entire process, which began last April when he had fusion surgery on his lower back, Woods has talked of benchmarks and protocols. He has, by all accounts, been a model patient, following doctor’s orders and easing his way back into the competitive fray.

As late as Tuesday, Woods was coy when asked about whether he would play the Honda Classic, figuring it would be a “great” sign if he did play, but adding it would be a “smart” sign if he didn’t.

Although the late Yogi Berra would probably applaud Woods’ misdirection, his point was valid. He’s never been real keen on announcing his schedule in advance, and that’s particularly evident and prudent now that his competitive fortunes are dictated by the whims of his surgically repaired back.

But on Friday as Woods was setting out for his round, he offered the most telling assessment yet that his health, which for so long has left him perched on the edge between continued greatness and competitive irrelevance, is no longer an issue.

“I'm both pleased and also not very happy with some parts of it,” he said. “It's nice to be back competing again and to be able to go out there and play, practice after each round. That's been nice, something I haven't done in years.”

And now the bad.

Woods began the day at Riviera teetering on the cut line at 1 over, played his opening loop in 2 over par to drift further back and closed his day, and week, with a 5-over 76 and a 6-over total to miss the cut by five strokes.

There is no shortage of culprits on this front.

He struggled off the tee. He struggled with his irons. And on Friday he struggled with his short game, which had been the rock his comeback had rested on until now.

He was once again plagued by the wild miss off the tee, hitting just 13 of 28 fairways for two days with a tee ball that offended equally, sailing right four times and left seven. So much for that “stout” new shaft.

But if his tee ball became public enemy No. 1, his iron play may have been worse with Woods finding a pedestrian 16 of 36 greens in regulation. That’s the fewest greens for Tiger through two rounds in a Tour event as a professional.

“I would say he's a pretty good ways away,” figured Justin Thomas, who may need to find another ride home after flying out to Los Angeles on Air Tiger. “He's obviously not driving it well, he's not hitting the shots that he wants to. Probably the distance control isn't quite there.”

Thomas was quick to point out that despite Woods’ struggles he continued to fight like few can, at least on Thursday when he turned what probably should have been a 75 into a 72. On Friday, the magic ran out.

Woods’ abbreviated week in Los Angeles began with a lost ball in a eucalyptus tree and ended with his surprising loss of touch on the greens.

He missed par attempts from 13 (No. 9), 4 1/2 (No. 11), 5 1/2 (No. 12) and 6 1/2 (No. 16) feet on Day 2, the final three miscues marking his first three three-putts of the week. That deft touch that had secured him weekend tee times last month at Torrey Pines and kept his round on Day 1 at the Genesis Open from becoming ugly, had vanished.

“The feeling of not feeling very good over my putts finally caught up with me,” Woods said.

Woods has a few days to think about those feelings, and he’ll spend the weekend fulfilling his host duties at Riviera before heading home for next week’s Honda Classic.

He understood as well as anyone that it was always going to be this way following so many years of false starts and relapses, but the difference now is that there’s some good news to go along with the bad.

Woods had premonition about putting struggles

By Will GrayFebruary 17, 2018, 2:53 am

LOS ANGELES – Inconsistency was rampant for Tiger Woods during a second-round 76 that led to a missed cut at the Genesis Open, but one particular area of struggles seemed especially surprising.

Woods’ short game was a point of strength last month at the Farmers Insurance Open, and he appeared confident on the greens during the opening round at Riviera Country Club. But his second round fell apart on the greens, particularly on the back nine Friday where he tallied three-putt bogeys on Nos. 11, 12 and 16.

Woods struggled to keep the ball in play across both days, but his 32-putt total – seven more than he needed during the opening round – was a key reason for his early exit. According to Woods, he sensed some uneasiness even on the practice green.

“I didn’t feel very good when I was warming up with my putting. The greens were fast and bumpy, and I knew that,” Woods said. “I need to miss the ball below the hole, just make sure it’s below the hole. And when the greens get this fast and this bumpy, anything above the hole is virtually luck if you make the putt. I kept missing it above the hole, and that’s what was ticking me off. I kept leaving every putt above the hole.”

Woods rolled in an 18-foot birdie putt on No. 3 and poured in a 20-footer two holes later, but he didn’t make anything over 7 feet the rest of the way and missed three times for par from inside that same distance.

Woods entered the day at 1 over, and he told reporters that’s where he expected the 36-hole cut line to fall. He got to even par for the tournament with his birdie on No. 5, but followed that with three straight bogeys and never again got close to reaching red figures.

“I thought I had a chance. I birdied 10 (to get to 2 over), I was right there,” Woods said. “I didn’t play very well on that back nine, and the feeling of not feeling very good over my putts finally caught up with me.”

McDowell once again in contention on West Coast

By Rex HoggardFebruary 17, 2018, 2:23 am

LOS ANGELES – The Genesis Open is Graeme McDowell’s second start on the West Coast, which is about the norm for the Northern Irishman who often splits his early schedule between the PGA Tour and the European circuit.

In fact, last year the Genesis Open was McDowell’s only start on the West Coast, but as he finished his second-round 66 at Riviera Country Club for a share of the lead he’d started to rethink that strategy.

“We were saying why I don't play the West Coast swing when some of the best results of my career have come on the West Coast,” McDowell said. “It's funny, I was talking to SkySports yesterday and they've got that fancy graphics machine behind them and they pulled up my record from Riviera and it didn't make for very great reading, and I was like, ‘please switch that off.’”

McDowell’s record at the Genesis Open is not the best, with three missed cuts in five starts, but he did win the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and is a two-time champion of the Hero World Challenge when it was played at Sherwood Country Club, which is just north of Los Angeles.

His West Coast reluctance is even more curious when you consider his affinity for Riviera, which is widely considered one of the circuit’s best ball-striking golf courses.

“I certainly don't see it as a bomber's golf course this week,” said McDowell, who began his round with three consecutive birdies. “There's no rough out here and yet we're looking at a 2-over cut. No one's getting away, 4, 5 under par is right in touch.”

McDowell’s play is particularly encouraging considering he began this week following four consecutive missed cuts coming into the Genesis Open.

